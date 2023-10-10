Farewell to These Icons: 10 Coolest Cars Getting Discontinued in 2023

As we enter the final quarter of 2023, automakers have decided which cars have to go to make way for the electric vehicle revolution that is upon us. Some cars didn't make the cut for 2024, and 2023 will be their last year of production.

Some will be reincarnated into electric models, while others will say goodbye for good. And unfortunately, some of these discontinued models are really cool, and it hurts to see them go.

Here are the ten coolest cars that won't be making it to 2024.

The NSX is a hybrid model that failed to live up to the expectations of its first-generation predecessor. This Japanese supercar was priced too high, and with the economy the way it is right now, it didn't stand a chance. And that's too bad because this car was a beauty. The Type S variant could hit an impressive 602hp and only came in a limited 350 units.

Ford GT

The Ford GT is the cool kids of cool kids, and it was created to dominate Le Mans. It returned this year to conquer at Le Mans again, but it's time to say goodbye again. Ford is making room for their electric future, and this car will take a back seat. That makes me sad because this car is a true beast. This hypercar produces over 800hp and is so cool that it's not even street-legal. A limited number of the 2023 model was produced, and one could be yours for $1,700,000.

Dodge Charger

The retirement of the iconic Dodge Charger is a true surprise to us all. This four-door muscle car was released in 2006 and has been ruling the streets ever since. But now, it's time for electric vehicles to take over, so this is the end for the HEMI V8 engine, which includes the beloved Charger.

Dodge Challenger

As mentioned, the HEMI V8 is retiring, which means saying goodbye to the Challenger. This classic American muscle car will be sorely missed in all of its forms, including everything from the Hellcat to the Demon. The good news, though, is that the upcoming Daytona SRT EV will hopefully fill the void that this Dodge is leaving behind.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Another cool car that has reached its end is the Trackhawk. Powered by a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, this SUV was a supercar in disguise. Now, Jeep is another automaker making the shift to electrification, and Trackhawk has got to go. The new Grand Cherokee lineup will include all-electric models, so this one gets the boot at the end of 2023.

Hyundai Veloster N

It's indescribably cool but not electric, so it has to go. The Veloster N has a smart 276hp turbocharged engine and an 8-speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission that makes your daily commute a whole lot of fun. Sadly, its coolness is not enough to keep it around, and you'll have to settle for the 2023 model if you want this car.

Audi R8

Another supercar that's getting the ax in 2023 is the R8 Audi. However, you don't have to say goodbye forever because the R8 will be back in an all-electric form. But the final GT model that has a 5.2 liter V10 will be laid to rest. The hope is that the new electric model will be even more awesome so that we don't feel the loss of this model.

Lamborghini Aventador

One of the biggest surprises of 2023 was Lamborghini announcing that they're done producing gas models. But gas-lovers can't deny the speed and power of an electric car, and Lamborghini has put all their efforts into the EV revolution and committed to retiring their beautiful Aventador, which is known for its V12 engine and single-clutch gearbox.

Kia Stinger GT

Did you even know Kia sold cool cars? Kia's Stinger GT is one of their sports sedans that attempts to combine affordability with performance. It has 300 hp and could hit 0-60 in 4.7 seconds, which is impressive for its $36,000 price tag. But again, electric cars are taking over, and the Stinger GT will be sacrificed to the electric line that Kia has in store for us.

Subaru WRX STI

Subaru enthusiasts are deeply saddened by the announcement that the next-gen WRX STI won't be making it into the 2024 lineup. This car has been an icon in Subaru's lineup since 2014. But car fans don't have to be sad for long because they announced a 2028 all-electric version of this beauty, and its specs will cheer us all up.