30 Legendary Cars That Didn’t Deserve To Be Discontinued

Some cars are so cool that their departure from production leaves a void that auto fans and drivers mourn. These 30 vehicles were discontinued for various reasons, but in my humble opinion, they did not deserve it.

These cars had style, speed, and an “it-factor” you could spot from a mile away. Yet, their production lines fell silent for various reasons, leaving fans with a sense of loss and longing.

Chevrolet El Camino

The Chevrolet El Camino may not be everyone’s idea of an iconic ride, but this car is recognized everywhere it goes. Unfortunately, it faced discontinuation as its sales dwindled, dropping by a third to just 14,163 units in its final year of production. These sedan pickups failed to resonate with a significant portion of car-buying Americans, and some speculate that it's because there wasn't enough passenger space for the baby-boomer families of that time.

Mitsubishi Eclipse

The discontinuation of the Mitsubishi Eclipse was driven by the company's shift towards meeting environmental targets on a global scale. As environmental concerns gained prominence, Mitsubishi redirected its resources and efforts towards developing battery technology and more eco-friendly vehicles. This change in focus led to the Eclipse being discontinued.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, known for its high-performance capabilities, faced discontinuation as market demand started shifting towards vehicles offering greater versatility, space, and smaller environmental footprints. This vehicle just didn’t check enough boxes for car buyers. So, in 2017, Mitsubishi decided to cease production of the Lancer Evolution and redirect its focus towards crossovers, SUVs, as well as electric and hybrid powertrains.

Porsche 944

As Porsche engineers progressed with updates and changes to the 944, they realized that so many parts were being modified that they had effectively created an almost entirely new vehicle. This realization prompted Porsche to shift its development efforts away from the 944 S/S2 and towards the car that would ultimately replace the 944 entirely, known as the Porsche 968. Instead of reinventing the wheel, the 968 would utilize enough universal parts to make its production sustainable.

Toyota MR2

The Toyota MR2 faced discontinuation as demand for small sports cars declined. As consumer preferences shifted towards different types of vehicles, such as SUVs and crossovers, the market for small sports cars like the MR2 diminished. Toyota made the decision to pull out of this segment, recognizing that the demand for such vehicles had waned over time.

Toyota Celica

The Toyota Celica, initially known as a cheap and fun sports coupe, achieved true iconic status through its success in rally racing. However, as the economy changed and consumer tastes shifted over the years, Toyota made the difficult decision to discontinue the Celica in 2005. The demand for sports coupes had evolved, and Toyota had to adapt to changing market dynamics.

Volvo P1800

Production of the Volvo P1800 series came to an end in 1973. Several factors contributed to its discontinuation, including the growing impact of emissions regulations and vehicle standards rules. The P1800, although beloved, was also considered to be looking somewhat dated at the time. People weren’t into “retro” styling yet, so Volvo probably saw an opportunity to refresh its lineup with more modern designs.

Honda S2000

Flagging sales caused by the 2008 automotive industry crisis and economic downturn resulted in the S2000 being canceled mid-model-year. Only 355 U.S. S2000s were manufactured in 2009, with just 31 of them being CR models. The economic challenges of the time, plus the declining demand for small sports cars, led to the discontinuation of this iconic Honda sports car.

Saab 900 Turbo

The original Saab 900 Turbo ended its run in 1993. The second-generation 1994 Saab 900 reflected General Motors' influence and styling choices, which veered from loyalists’ preference for the Saab's unique identity. In the end, Saab Automobile declared bankruptcy in December 2011, marking the end of an era for the Saab 900 Turbo and the Saab brand as a whole.

Mercury Cougar

In 2002, Ford restructured its model line, discontinuing several vehicles, including the Mercury Cougar. The decision to discontinue the Cougar was part of this broader model line revision. The last Mercury Cougar rolled off the assembly line in August 2002, and the Mercury brand underwent significant changes in its lineup.

Jaguar XJ220

The Jaguar XJ220 is a supercar that promises unmatched performance. Unfortunately, it faced an untimely end because its sales struggled and received a lukewarm reception from the press. Jaguar produced only 282 units out of the planned 350 between 1992 and 1994. Some owners even resorted to legal action against Jaguar for deviating from the original concept, marking a sad end for a car once poised for greatness.

Volkswagen Scirocco

The Volkswagen Scirocco is based on the PQ35 platform alongside the fifth-generation Golf, and it faced discontinuation as it aged. While hopes for a direct successor have dwindled, it's unlikely that Volkswagen will introduce a front-wheel-drive coupe anytime soon. There might be a glimmer of hope for a new two-door coupe, potentially under the revived “Scirocco” name, aligning with the automaker's electric vehicle ambitions.

Lotus Elan

In January 1971, the ultimate Elan variant, the Sprint, was unveiled. It was equipped with the high-powered Big Valve version of the Twin-Cam engine, and the Sprint offered 126 bhp, catapulting it to over 120 mph in top speed and 0-60 mph in just 6.7 seconds. Regrettably, before the summer of 1973, Lotus announced that the last Elan had rolled off the assembly line. Over slightly more than a decade, 12,224 Elans had been produced, along with over 5,200 +2 models, marking the end of an era for the beloved Elan.

Mazdaspeed 3

The discontinuation of the Mazdaspeed 3 coincided with Mazda's design and brand image transformation. In 2006, Mazda began shifting its focus away from being perceived solely as a producer of fun and sporty yet affordable cars. Instead, they aimed for a more upscale, environmentally-friendly brand image. In a 2016 interview, Mazda's President, Masahiro Moro, expressed a shift in brand identity, distancing themselves from Mazdaspeed variants and characterizing them as “childish.”

Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

The Cadillac CTS-V Wagon's production came to an end in 2019. It coincided with changing consumer preferences that favored SUVs and crossovers over traditional wagons. As General Motors adapted to these evolving market dynamics, it strategically decided to discontinue vehicles and models with declining demand, including the CTS-V.

Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

The Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, a high-performance pickup truck, faced discontinuation due to the model year switchover. Ford confirmed the cancellation of dealer orders for the 2023 F-150 Lightning in the US and Canada. However, this decision was unrelated to factors like the UAW strike or a lack of demand. Instead, it was primarily driven by the need to transition to a new model year.

Honda CRX

The beloved Honda CRX ended due to changing consumer tastes and declining sales. Even though the CRX had a dedicated and passionate following, dwindling sales forced Honda to discontinue the model. As consumer preferences shifted towards different types of vehicles, particularly during the late '80s and early '90s, the compact sports coupe segment saw a decline in demand.

Dodge Magnum

The Dodge Magnum ended as part of Chrysler's restructuring plans in 2007. Chrysler announced the discontinuation of the Dodge Magnum and three other models after the 2008 model year. According to Chrysler, the Magnum, the PT Cruiser convertible, the Crossfire, and the Pacifica were not earning their keep.

Porsche 928

Over the years, the 928 had evolved, becoming faster and more refined, but it also became more expensive, partly due to unfavorable exchange rates. Sales in the U.S., Porsche's biggest market, dwindled as a result of these factors. The declining demand for the 928 ultimately led Porsche to discontinue the model after 1995.

Jeep Wagoneer

After Chrysler acquired AMC in 1987, the Grand Wagoneer continued to offer models similar to their predecessors. However, as the years passed, the Grand Wagoneer faced several challenges. It struggled to meet the increasingly rigorous safety standards and was burdened by its unfortunate single-digit fuel economy. These issues ultimately led to its discontinuation after 1991.

BMW Z8

The BMW Z8, a stylish and high-performance roadster, had relatively low sales numbers throughout its production run. In its first year, BMW sold only 317 Z8s in the US, and the total production reached just 5,703 units. However, according to BMW spokesperson Dave Buchko, the Z8 was never intended to be a high-volume car. It was designed with exclusivity in mind. Ultimately, the discontinuation of the BMW Z8 Roadster wasn't due to low sales but rather because it had fulfilled its mission of showcasing exclusivity and craftsmanship.

Pontiac Fiero

The Pontiac Fiero, a unique mid-engined sports car, enjoyed a production run of 370,168 units over five years. However, it faced criticism for its mild performance reliability and safety issues. As annual sales steadily declined and the car garnered negative reviews, Pontiac discontinued the Fiero.

Dodge Viper

Initially, Fiat Chrysler cited poor sales as a reason for discontinuing the Viper. However, another significant factor was the Viper's inability to comply with FMVSS 226 safety regulations, which require side-curtain airbags. Meeting these safety requirements would have necessitated significant changes to the Viper's design and structure, making it less feasible to continue production. As a result, the iconic Dodge Viper was discontinued due to a mix of regulatory challenges and sales performance.

Alfa Romeo GTV/6

One key reason for the Alfa Romeo GTV/6’s end was its aging design, as the GTV/6 had been in production for a considerable period. As automotive design and technology evolved, the GTV/6 struggled to keep up with modern competitors. Additionally, changing market preferences and consumer demand played a role in discontinuing the model. These factors ultimately led to the discontinuation of the Alfa Romeo GTV/6.

Nissan 240SX

The Nissan 240SX saw its production end in 1998, with no further variations released in North America. One of the primary reasons behind its discontinuation was declining sales. Despite its enthusiastic following and reputation for sporty performance, the 240SX could not sustain its sales in the face of changing consumer preferences and market dynamics, leading to its discontinuation.

Chevrolet SS

The Chevrolet SS, which was imported from Australia and sold in the US from 2014 to 2017, had a unique history. GM's decision to close the Holden engine and vehicle manufacturing plant in Australia in 2017 played a significant role in the car's discontinuation. The initial goal was to sell between 12,000 and 15,000 Chevrolet SS units each year it was in production. However, the actual sales figures fell far short of that target, with only around 3,000 units sold per year, leading to its discontinuation.

Acura Integra Type R

The Acura Integra Type R met its end after the 2001 model year when Acura made the transition to the RSX in 2002. While the RSX served as the entry-level luxury coupe, some enthusiasts felt it lacked the same soul and character as the original Integra. The decision to discontinue the Integra Type R was part of Acura's strategy to introduce a new model and refresh its lineup.

Subaru Brat

The Subaru Brat, a unique pickup truck, has never been marketed in Subaru's home market due to a diminishing demand for pickup trucks in Japan since the late 1970s. In 1987, Subaru ceased exports of the Brat to North America, but exports to Europe, Australia, Latin America, and New Zealand continued until 1994. The discontinuation of the Brat was primarily driven by declining demand in its home market and the company's focus on other segments where it could achieve better sales and market penetration.

Buick Grand National GNX

The Buick Grand National and its high-performance variant, the GNX, faced discontinuation because the Buick Regal, on which these models were based, was scheduled to switch to a front-wheel-drive platform for the 1988 model year. Buick did attempt to create performance versions of some of their front-wheel-drive models, but these efforts yielded underwhelming results compared to the success of the Grand National and GNX.

Mazda RX-7

The Mazda RX-7, known for its exceptional performance, faced different reasons for discontinuation in various markets. In Europe, emissions regulations played a significant role in its discontinuation by 1996. The stringent emissions standards made it challenging for the rotary engine used in the RX-7 to comply with European regulations. As a result, Mazda ceased production of the RX-7 in most of Europe.

In the United States, the RX-7 met its end due to slow sales. Despite its reputation as an exceptional sports car, the RX-7 struggled to find a substantial market, resulting in a decline in sales. The year 2002 marked the conclusion of the RX-7's production in the US, marking the end of one of the most remarkable sports cars in history.