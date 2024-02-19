Looking for Discount Airfare? Search Cheap Flights on These Six Legit Websites

Ask travelers what price they paid for their flight, and you’ll get as many answers as there are seats on the plane. Congratulations if you’re lucky enough to be on the lower end of the price range. But if you paid entirely too much for a seat, it’s time you begin to search cheap flights on these six websites.

The Best Way To Search Cheap Flights

To make the most of your time and money, the best way to search for cheap flights is to use a website that populates flights from as many airlines as possible. Additionally, flying during midweek will save you money, as will having flexibility when you leave and return home and booking at least a couple of weeks in advance. Lastly, flying over peak travel season, i.e., major holidays and during the summer months, will give you the least amount of airfare savings.

On a side note, using browser extensions like Rakuten and Swagbucks will save you even more money in the long run by giving you cash back on popular third-party booking sites. My advice? Leave plenty of time to research several airfare websites and take notes so you can compare prices easily.

Google Flights

Google Flights is very user-friendly when it comes to finding and booking flights. With only typing in your departing and arriving airports, it shows a calendar for the current month and the next to get you started. The calendar highlights the cheapest flights to help you narrow down dates. From there, flights are highlighted by the lowest price and trip time.

Additionally, some flights have a price guarantee: if the price drops after you’ve booked, Google will pay back the difference. There is a drawback to Google Flights because not all airlines are included in the search results, including Southwest.

Going

Formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights, Going’s spin on cheap flights starts with your destination in mind. With two tiers of paid Premium and Elite member perks, including deals on points and miles, international airfare, and mistake fares, if you fly often, the fee will pay for itself. In addition, you’ll have access to all international and economy plans for both tiers. With the top tier, Elite, you’ll also be able to search for the best prices on business and first-class flights.

If you don’t want to pay a monthly fee, Going offers Limited Membership that highlights flights in the Continental U.S. With the paid membership, a nice inclusion is its Watchlist. Add in a destination, and you’ll get flight alerts and deals. Again, you’re paying for it, but it will save you time and effort.

Kiwi

If you’re all about saving money on the flight itself and aren’t concerned with departure dates or times, Kiwi is a good website. All you need for information is the departure and arrival airports; there is no need for the details. Flights are highlighted by lowest price and fastest route and then can be narrowed down by baggage, stops, and connections.

A nice feature for Kiwi is the ability to lock in a flight price for a low fee. For example, when I searched Pittsburgh to Orlando International for $11, I could lock in the cost of $93. I then had three days to commit to booking the flight or forfeiting my deposit. Once locked in, I’d receive that price if the price lowers. If the price increases, Kiwi would pay the difference up to a certain amount or refund the ticket altogether.

Kayak

Kayak uses a color-coded calendar to showcase the cheapest flights to and from a destination. You’ll need to know your departure and arrival airport to get price details, but you can choose your arrival and departure dates based on a green, yellow, and red system. By checking the left sidebar, Kayak also highlights whether you should purchase a ticket now or if prices will drop in the next seven days.

Once you’ve selected a flight, you’ll be taken to another website, either the airline’s official or another third-party website, for booking completion. If I had to give a thumbs down to Kayak for something, it’s the fact that Southwest Airlines’ prices aren’t shown until you are transferred to its official site.

Momondo

Completely free to use, and with zero hidden charges, Momondo searches the web for the best flight prices using major airlines and smaller company sites. It offers the flexibility to “Mix and Match” your flights by using one airline carrier to depart and another to return home. Of course, you don’t have to fly this way, but the opportunity is there if you’re all about saving money on flights.

Momondo is similar to Kayak and uses a color-coded calendar to show the cheapest days to fly. You don’t have to have exact dates with this flying style, giving those with travel flexibility the upper hand.

Skiplagged

Skiplagged’s spin on cheap flights is unusual in that it highlights how United Airlines sued the company and won thanks to finding such low prices. A definite point: I enjoy its extensive search from the get-go. Starting with your departure airport, give the website departure and arrival dates; it will search for the cheapest flights around the country. For whimsical travelers, this is ideal for those with a Devil-may-care attitude.