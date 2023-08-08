Experts Share Best Ways to Save Money on Disney Trips

It only takes planning one Disney vacation to realize how expensive of an endeavor it can be for the average family. However, some relief may be in sight, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index shows a staggering 18.9% drop in airfare prices over the past year. Even if the travel demand is starting to cool following a period of revenge spending, the sticker shock accompanying a trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort remains as real as ever.

However, talk to any Disney travel experts, and you may soon discover that saving is possible while on vacation. There are many ways to reduce spending, from strategically planning a trip around cheaper room rates to spending less on Disney's ever-enticing Mickey Mouse-shaped snacks. Remember the following tips the next time you sit down to plan and budget a Disney vacation.

Be Flexible With Your Travel Dates

Planning a Disney vacation begins with deciding when to travel. Seeing when the family is on a break from school or work is one place to start, or it could involve assessing how much time off can be taken off to book the trip. While important events throughout the year make traveling impossible at certain times, experts advise you to remain flexible, as you stand to save a ton by traveling off-season.

Even modifying your trip by a few days could add up to serious savings, says theme park journalist Megan duBois: “Whether you're going to Walt Disney World or Disneyland, be flexible with your dates. Frequently you can get better room rates during weeknights versus weekends, so shifting your date of arrival and departure by one day can save your family a lot of money, especially if that's combined with any current discounts on rooms.”

Disney World and Disneyland frequently advertise discount tickets and hotel packages, so study before booking.

Consider Off-Property Hotel Accommodations

Once you determine your travel dates, the next step in planning a Disney vacation involves booking hotel accommodations. Hotels likely become the most oversized line item in your vacation budget, especially if you spend a week at your destination. Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort offer resort hotels that keep you ultra-close to the theme parks. That convenience, however, comes at a high price.

The more affordable hotel options at Walt Disney World run anywhere from $150 to $300 per night, with deluxe accommodations easily topping several hundred dollars per night. Remember that most hotel rooms will only sleep up to four guests. You may need to book multiple rooms if you have a larger family, resulting in an even higher hotel bill.

Doobie Moseley, co-founder of LaughingPlace.com, advises families to think outside the box with their accommodations: “A huge way to save money is to stay off property. We've had many large family vacations in a VRBO where the nightly rate was comparable to a moderate resort but could sleep ten people. You have to deal with transportation and lose out on some magic, but it will be much less than staying at a Disney resort.”

Gavin Doyle, the founder of DisneyDose.com, suggested that families consider “renting Disney Vacation Club points as an easy way to secure bigger accommodations with potentially high savings.” At Disneyland, Doyle recommends looking to “any off-property hotels that deliver with great proximity at a fraction of the price of the official hotels.” Doyle specifically names the Howard Johnson Anaheim and Castle Inn & Suites two of his favorites near the parks.

Reduce Spending Once You're At The Parks

The spending continues once you arrive, with the cost of dining being another significant line item in your Disney vacation budget. Jill Robbins, Texas-based freelance travel and lifestyle writer, recommends “focusing on saving money on souvenirs and food because people usually budget/pay for the big-ticket items like lodging, tickets, and transportation earlier. The expenses at Disney, such as food, snacks, and souvenirs, are the ones most likely to sneak up on visitors, especially first-timers.”

The cost of food can sneak up on even the savviest of Disney vacationers if they are not careful. Mickey ice cream bars run well over $5 a piece, and spending can skyrocket when everybody in the family needs to stay fed. Robbins shares, “Consider bringing food items and refillable water bottles into the parks. We always have breakfast foods and snacks delivered to our Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, saving us time and money.”

Doyle offers another creative solution to saving on food at the theme parks: “When sitting down for meals, consider splitting a larger entree and sharing appetizers.” He also added that at Walt Disney World, the “food at the resorts is accepted to be better priced and far higher quality than the food in the Disney theme parks.”

Remember that you may be eligible for discounts on food and souvenirs. Adam Beigel, Co-Founder of The Insiders, lists just a few ways travelers could skim a few bucks off their meals or souvenir purchases while on vacation: “Always remember to ask for your discounts! Many people have a discount they don't know about when purchasing items at Disney Parks. Magic Key holders, CHASE Disney Cards, and DVC Members all receive park discounts, and many people forget to ask.”

Spend Your Money Only On What Matters Most

Whether you visit the Disney theme parks for one day or one week, there are opportunities to save money. Shopping for the best-priced hotel can save hundreds of dollars, but do not discount the more minor savings, like sharing snacks and packing your own reusable water bottles.

Ultimately, your family must sit down and discuss what truly matters while on vacation. Do you want to experience the best dining options possible? If so, you may spend more on food, but you can stay at a less expensive hotel to balance your budget. Conversely, if deluxe accommodations matter, consider flexible travel dates to get the best rates or spend less on souvenirs once in the parks.

Jac Beigel, co-founder of HeyInsiders.com and Disney Super Fan, says, “Our family strategy when we vacation at Disney is to BE SELECTIVE. There are more things to see and do than you can fit into any Disney trip. We pick a theme for the trip and then select one thing per day that fits the theme. It may be a sit-down meal, treats, attraction, or tour. We bring snacks from home, eat quick meals, or grab food outside the park for the remainder of the day. This way, there is something special every day without going all out on the expenses. Themes also help each trip feel special without being expensive.”

You can allocate your budget appropriately by focusing on what matters most to you and your family. Spend your hard-earned dollars on what you will want to remember most on your trip, and leave the rest to fund your savings for your next Disney vacation.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.