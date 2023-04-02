10 Movies That Will Leave You Feeling Disgusted With Humanity

From gruesome violence to shocking depravity, cinema has the power to explore the darkest aspects of human nature in ways that can leave viewers feeling disgusted, disturbed, or even traumatized. These 10 movies pushed the boundaries of what is acceptable. They delved into some of the most depraved and disturbing aspects of human behavior, leaving a lasting impact on the audience long after the credits have rolled.

1. Dogville (2003)

Lars von Trier's Dogville is a starkly brutal tale that reveals the dark underbelly of human nature. Set in a small town in America, the film depicts the residents' cruelty and apathy towards a stranger who seeks refuge in their community, highlighting the dark side of human nature.

2. Happiness (1998)

This was one of the most commonly mentioned films that meets the standard of being dreadfully disturbing. Happiness is a dark comedy that explores the lives of a dysfunctional family and their perverse desires. The film's frank depiction of taboo subjects like pedophilia, rape, and murder is disturbing and thought-provoking, leaving viewers uneasy and disgusted.

3. Mother! (2017)

Darren Aronofsky's psychological horror film takes a disturbing turn as a young couple's idyllic life turns into a nightmare of biblical proportions. The film's shocking ending leaves a lasting impression on viewers, questioning the morality of humanity and the impact of blind faith.

4. Melancholia (2011)

Directed by Lars Von Trier, this haunting film explores the end of the world through the lens of two sisters' (played by Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg) strained relationship. As a planet threatens to collide with Earth, the characters grapple with their own mortality, ultimately revealing the bleakness and futility of human existence.

5. Spring Breakers (2012)

Harmony Korine's dark satire follows a group of college girls on a hedonistic spring break trip that quickly spirals out of control. The film's depiction of excess and depravity is shocking and mesmerizing, leaving viewers feeling disgusted and complicit in the characters' actions. This exploitation film avoids overtly proselytizing about the unethical actions of its main characters.

The film is shot like a videogame, with electronic music, graphic violence, and vibrant colors that give us some insight into the mindset of the characters. This is one of my favorite A24 films, and the casting of former Disney stars perfectly satirizes the societal pressures young women face to conform to certain standards of behavior and morality while exposing the exploitative and destructive nature of the spring break culture.

6. A Serbian Film (2010)

Film fanatics overwhelmingly agree this is the most disturbing movie you will probably ever watch. Commenters suggesting this movie to fit the theme of disturbing films add that many of them cannot say that they “enjoy” the film and apologize in advance for even recommending it. One viewer leaves this haunting warning, “I must insist you abandon this foolish crusade before attempting to watch this one. If you follow through, you'll find what you're seeking in the worst way.”

This notorious film pushes the boundaries of what is acceptable, depicting extreme violence and sexual depravity that leave viewers feeling traumatized and disgusted. The film's brutal imagery and unflinching portrayal of evil make it one of the most controversial and unsettling films ever made.

7. Dogtooth (2009)

This Greek film explores the twisted dynamics of a dysfunctional family living in isolation, with shocking and disturbing consequences. The film's portrayal of power dynamics and abuse is both uncomfortable and thought-provoking, leaving viewers feeling disturbed and unnerved.

8. Kids (1995)

Larry Clark's controversial film depicts the nihilistic and destructive lives of New York City teenagers, including sex, drugs, and violence. The film's raw and unapologetic portrayal of youth culture is both fascinating and horrifying, leaving viewers feeling disgusted and disillusioned with society.

9. Gummo (1997)

This unsettling film follows the lives of the impoverished residents of a small Midwestern town, revealing a disturbing portrait of America's forgotten underclass. The film's bleak and surreal depiction of poverty and desperation is haunting and challenging, leaving viewers feeling disgusted and helpless.

10. The Girl Next Door (2007)

Based on a true story, this film tells the horrifying tale of a teenage girl who is tortured and abused by her aunt and cousins. The film's depiction of human cruelty and depravity is both unrelenting and gut-wrenching, leaving viewers feeling sickened and traumatized by the horrors of humanity.

This thread inspired this post.

Featured Image Credit: New Line Cinema.

