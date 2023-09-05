The Costly Fallout: Disney’s $330K Plan to Address CEO’s Insults

Disney is looking to hire a senior executive to “lead crisis communications response efforts,” as well as other senior communications experts to “retain” and “motivate” employees.

The recent advertisement for the position of vice president of public affairs is offering potential applicants up to $337,920 to lead a “communications team to assist senior executives in preparing for media events” and “interviews.”

Iger Slams Writers and Actors Strike

The post follows Disney CEO Bob Iger's train wreck interview with CNBC, in which he called the actors' and writers' strikes “very disturbing,” their demands “not realistic,” and were coming at “the worst time in the world.”

The day before the interview, Disney announced Iger's contract was being extended to 2026, and his wage was being increased to $31million a year; a jaw-dropping sum on a typical day but a PR disaster in the wake of revelations that only 14 percent of actors in the SAG-AFTRA union earn the $26,470 a year necessary to qualify for the union's health insurance plan.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher blasted the Disney CEO in an interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders. “We're unrealistic when he's making $78,000 a day,” before remarking on Iger's CNBC interview, “He stuck his foot in it so bad that you notice they're not letting any of the other CEOs open their mouths.”

Disney Developing Crisis Response Playbook

It's little wonder then that Disney is on the lookout for a communications executive “to enhance and protect” the company's “reputation” as well as to “retain and motivate employees” with “strategic executive engagement plans intended to drive the business narrative.”

However, an anonymous Disney spokesperson told The Intercept that the role was “not new” and is a “standard public affairs position with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products business that has existed for more than 15 years.”

Disney has also posted another listing for a senior employee communications and engagement specialist who will “interview employees, develop promotional campaigns, and advance the best communication vehicles to reach employees” and develop an “internal crisis communications response playbook.”

Igner Isn't the Only Angry Executive

Iger is not the only executive to put his foot in his mouth during the strike. On July 11, Deadline was told by a representative from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers: “The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and their houses.”

Meanwhile, Netflix has recently advertised a $900,000 AI product manager job, while actors have been offered just $300 for scans of and the rights to their likeness to train AI databases.

The Hollywood strikes were the first joint strike by the actors and writers' guilds in over half a century. The Writers Guild of America walked out on May 2 before the members of the actors' guild SAG-AFTRA joined them on the picket line on July 14.