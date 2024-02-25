50 Things in Disney Films Only Adults Understand

Disney movies have been a staple of our childhoods, but they got away with references that went over our heads. If our parents didn't catch it, we certainly did upon rewatching these films as adults. At least with humor for children and adults, the movies are memorable for all ages.

1. The True Meaning of Patty Cake (Who Framed Roger Rabbit?)

We've all played Patty Cake as kids, so why was Roger upset when he found out Jessica played with Marvin Acme? When you reevaluate the scene as an adult, the realization hits that this innocent-looking childhood game is a euphemism for infidelity. Thankfully, Mrs. Rabbit cleared things up in the end.

2. Oedipus Complex (Hercules)

Hercules took a lot of creative liberties with Greek mythology, including the name of our main protagonist, but that's a different story. After Hercules and Meg reflect on a night out on the town, he mentions a play involving a character named Oedipus, to which he says, “Man, and I thought I had problems!” You'll understand if you've read any of the Oedipus plays.

3. A Secret Curse Word (Encanto)

During one scene in Encanto, Agustín says the word “miércoles.” For the average viewer, it sounds odd to yell out since it's the Spanish word for “Wednesday.” However, if you know your Spanish curse words, it sounds similar to something else.

4. A Strange Mishap on the Cover (The Little Mermaid)

If you've ever owned a VHS copy of The Little Mermaid as a kid, you probably didn't notice something off about the cover. As we've grown older, fans have noticed that part of Triton's castle looks like something your parents wouldn't want you to see. Disney eventually pulled the cover from the shelves.

5. The Stars Spell Something Naughty (The Lion King)

Similarly, there's been a long-standing debate about whether the stars in the sky during a pivotal scene in The Lion King spells out a specific 3-letter word for adult activities. Representatives at Disney denied the claim, but others insist it's there.

6. Claude Frollo's Dirty Accusation (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

Throughout the movie, Judge Claude Frollo is determined to have Esmeralda for himself. It was even more apparent at the church when he started sniffing her hair. When she notices, he lies and tells her he was imagining a rope around her neck, to which she responds, “I know what you were imagining.” He fires back by suggesting that Esmeralda was behind his dirty mind. The reaction on her face speaks for all of us.

7. At Least He Tried (Hercules)

It's back to our Greek hero in a scene where he first encounters Meg with a centaur named Nessus in an intense situation. While approaching the two of them, Hercules pauses and looks between the creature's legs before addressing him as “Sir.”

8. Endangering Children (Pinocchio)

1940's Pinocchio wasn't a box office hit at the time of its release, but it surely traumatized the minds of children and adults when Pinocchio and his newfound friends ended up on Pleasure Island. Seems innocent enough, right? Not until you realize the man who lured them in had no intentions of letting them go.

9. Pink Elephants (Dumbo)

What happens when you have a little too much? In Dumbo's case, it led to him and Timothy seeing strange pink elephants singing and playing instruments. These pachyderms meant no harm, but they left us scratching our heads and unsettled with their pitch-black eyes.

10. The Slow Reveal (The Emperor's New Groove)

Eartha Kitt's legendary performance as Yzma is a highlight in every scene she's in. Towards the climax, Yzma is in front of Pacha and Kuzco when she starts lifting part of her dress. At first, we only see bare skin, which leaves our heroes horrified. Once she goes further up, she reveals a dagger, which leaves them laughing and breathing sighs of relief.

11. Hidden Message in Poster (Tangled)

This one is a stretch, but most fans swear they see a specific 3-letter word in one of the original posters for Tangled. If you're unsure, look closer at the hair wrapped around Flynn.

12. Foot Size (Frozen)

At this point, Anna still believes her soulmate is Hans, and Kristoff calls BS on the situation. He asks her about her dream man to see exactly what she knows about the man she just met, including his foot size, but Anna says, “Foot size doesn't matter.” We adults know precisely the angle they were suggesting.

13. Anna Has a Type (Frozen II)

Towards the end of Frozen II, Kristoff approaches Anna in an outfit different from his usual attire. After he tells her she'll only see this look for one hour, she teases, “That's okay. I prefer you in leather, anyway.”

14. Picasso Reference (Lilo & Stitch)

Lilo has a unique way of expressing herself, but that's what we love about her. She and Stitch got off to a rough start when the blue alien started destroying some of her art pieces, which she says were made from her “blue period.” For someone as young as Lilo, who knew she was aware of one of the more somber periods of Picasso's career?

15. Bunny Math (Zootopia)

While you'd think a fox would be the one with the clever jabs, it's the rabbit who one-ups the fox. In the scene where she's talking to Nick, she mentions that bunnies are “good at multiplying.” This joke is used several times throughout the film, but this one was the one that made us chuckle.

16. Changed Lyric (Coco)

Before being completely forgotten, Chicharrón asks Hector to sing a song about a woman named Juanita. The guitarist then pauses at one part of the song and changes it on the fly. After his friend points it out, Hector mutters, “There are children present,” referring to Miguel.

17. Blackboard Talk (Tarzan)

Who would have thought meeting the man of your dreams in the jungle was possible? Jane begins drawing Tarzan on a blackboard while she tells her father the story of how they met. As she's describing him, it's clear from her gradual change in tone that she has feelings for him. With that in mind, her father jokes, “Shall I leave you and the blackboard alone for a moment?”

18. Virtual Meetup (Ralph Breaks the Internet)

Disney occasionally recognizes how fans react to their movies on the internet. When Ralph and Vanellope travel to the World Wide Web, they encounter an arrangement of popup ads, including one for “Sassy Housewives,” featuring fan-favorite Aunt Cass from Big Hero 6.

19. If Ewe Know, Ewe Know (Zootopia)

Judy and Nick start to piece together the mystery behind the phenomenon affecting predators when they infiltrate a lab operated by a sheep named Doug. Before he hangs up the phone, he tells the person in the other line, “Woolter and Jesse are back.” If those names sound familiar, you must be a fan of Breaking Bad, as confirmed by directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

20. Wedding Crashers (Aladdin and the King of Thieves)

Though not as iconic as the original film, Aladdin and the King of Thieves was an underrated movie gem. Aladdin and Jasmine's wedding is interrupted when the ground begins to shake. Genie then jokes, “I thought the Earth wasn't supposed to move until the honeymoon.”

21. A Grim Reminder (The Three Little Pigs)

You might not have noticed the framed sausage links in the background if you've seen the original cartoon. Underneath the picture reads the word “Father.”

22. Having Children (Hocus Pocus)

The Sanderson Sisters were far behind in modern times, especially when a joke goes over their head. Winifred explains to the bus driver who stops for them that she and her sisters desire children. The driver's response would have left parents covering their children's ears: “Hey, it might take me a couple of tries, but I don't think there's gonna be a problem.”

23. Tent Placement (The Emperor's New Groove)

Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove made us laugh without even trying. In the scene where Yzma and Kronk are resting in their tents, Eagle-eyed Disney fans might have noticed that something about the latter's tent felt like it was hiding something.

24. A Hairy Situation (Beauty and the Beast)

No one's as bold as Gaston, and he tells the town through song. One of the lyrics to the song is, “Every last inch of me's covered in hair,” which shows us a shot of him showing his chest hair. We suppose that includes other unmentionable parts. Thanks for the mental image, Gaston.

25. A Different Kind of Playtime (Cinderella)

It's okay to admit our minds like to wander into strange places. In the case of Cinderella, adult viewers might interpret the beads on Gus' tail as something else, especially given how the scene plays out.

26. A Mirror Does Wonders (Hercules)

Many members of the Greek pantheon arrive at Olympus to pay a visit to Hercules as an infant. One god in particular, however, is too focused on himself. Considering the lore, we wonder if he turned into a flower between the opening and ending scenes. Hermes, the messenger god, adds, “I haven't seen this much love in a room since Narcissus fell in love with himself!”

27. Deep Snow (Frozen)

Family visits sometimes turn out differently than planned. In Anna's case, she has to convince her sister, Elsa, to stop the eternal winter happening in Arendelle. She describes the town as being in “deep, deep, deep, deep snow,” but we're sure this was Disney's kid-friendly way of saying something else.

28. Sassy Waiter (Emperor's New Groove)

There are many quotable lines and hilarious gags that never get old. One scene features llama Kuzco in drag sitting across from Pacha at a restaurant. When mentioning that they're out celebrating their anniversary, the waitress says, “Bless you for coming out in public.”

29. Practically Nothing (Fantasia)

Fantasia featured a medley of stunning animation and gorgeous composition. In some of the sequences, however, not everyone is covered up, which means it's probably time to let the kids sit this movie out.

30. The Next Generation (The Lion King)

As cubs, Nala and Simba were disgusted at the thought of being married to each other. When the two reunite, the now-adult lions sing a different tune. Isn't that why sequels exist?

31. His What Now? (The Jungle Book)

Is Kaa to be trusted? Mowgli has his doubts, but when the slippery snake tries to confront the boy, his tail gets caught between two bamboo branches, leaving an uncomfortable knot in his lower end. He expresses his pain by saying, “Oooh, my sacroiliac.” For non-medical professionals, the sacroiliac refers to the joints on the lower half of your body. Considering the knot's location, perhaps Kaa meant to say something else.

32. Woman in the Window (The Rescuers)

Two mice hitching a ride from their albatross friend seems innocent enough. That was the case for a while until a woman without a top appears outside one of the windows in the background. Some fans weren't aware of the scene, as Disney caught the frame and removed it from future VHS copies.

33. Drop Dead Gorgeous (Oliver and Company)

Disney experimented quite a lot with their animated films in the 1980s. Oliver and Company featured the incomparable Billy Joel as Dodger and Bette Midler as Georgette. During the song “Perfect Isn't Easy,” the pampered poodle changes behind her dividers and shoos away the naughty birds wanting a closer look.

34. Pipe Time (The Little Mermaid)

When in doubt, don't trust a seagull for answers. Scuttle told Ariel that the fork she found was for her hair. Then, he started blowing into a pipe, revealing a green plant. We're sure we know what Disney was hinting at with this image.

35. Clock Block (Beauty and the Beast)

After Maurice stumbles upon the Beast's castle, he briefly encounters Lumiere and Cogsworth. It's the latter that catches his attention, wondering how he operates. However, when he opened the anthropomorphic clock's front cover, things got too close for Cogsworth's comfort.

36. Watch Your Language (Hunchback of Notre Dame)

Before Frollo starts acting creepy around Esmeralda, she is distressed over being backed into a corner by the soldiers outside the church. Phoebus finds her, but she initially refuses to trust him, even going as far as attempting to curse at him. Instead, he cuts her off and says they're in a church. No foul language is permitted.

37. A Dragon's POV (Mulan)

Mushu may have considered himself a guardian of Mulan and her family, but he couldn't guard what came out of his mouth. When he first meets our titular heroine on her way to the army camp, he mentions that he can see right through her armor. Appalled at the thought that he was telling the truth, she smacks him away in disgust.

38. Not in Good Taste (Mulan)

The most formidable challenge Mushu faced was protecting Mulan's secret. One scene shows one of Mulan's soldier colleagues, Ling, getting close enough to expose the plan. Mushu takes action and bites him before describing the area where he bites as a “nasty flavor.” At least the plan worked and scared Ling away.

39. An Innocent Game (Dinosaur)

Throughout the film, Zini proclaims himself as a hopeless romantic. He may have found some luck towards the end when he meets a new group of females. His way of flirting is asking which one wants to play “Monkey in the Middle?”

40. Cruella's Cruel Remark (101 Dalmatians)

If there's one villain that deserves more than one mention, it's Cruella from the 1996 live-action adaptation of 101 Dalmatians. When Cruella unexpectedly visits Anita and Roger's home, the couple announces they're expecting a child. The fashion designer then retorts, “What can I say? Accidents will happen.” If that's not enough, when Roger mentions puppies, she adds, “Puppies? You have been a busy boy!”

41. What's Your Sign? (Home on the Range)

Another underrated Disney classic, Home on the Range, had its share of humor that adults may appreciate more than children. While walking through a herd of bulls, the three dairy cows, Maggie, Grace, and Mrs. Caloway, try not to pay too much attention to them. One of them remarks, “Let me guess. You're a Taurus.”

42. Baking Cookies (Meet the Robinsons)

Meet the Robinsons features wholesome family moments and some crude humor to even it out. While Lewis is getting a tour of the Robinson abode, he mentions that his wife is probably baking cookies. Instead, he opens the door, finds her shaking it on the dance floor, and proudly calls, “Bake them cookies, Lucille!”

43. Grandma's Antics (Princess and the Frog)

We can't help but appreciate Mama Odie's sense of humor. When she asks Ray about his grandma, he confesses she got in trouble for “flashing the neighbors again.”

44. A Fruitful Joke (Wreck-It Ralph)

Imagine not being invited to a party to celebrate your own game. In Ralph's case, he has every right to be upset because when he looks up at the apartment building, Pac-Man is there, prompting the antagonist-turned-protagonist to refer to him as a “cherry-chasing dot muncher.”

45. Hiro's Growing Up (Big Hero 6)

In some cases, the humor writes itself. During a scene where Baymax scans Hiro, he suggests the young boy may be going through puberty. Thankfully, he knows what the adolescent should expect, including hair growth in certain areas, but Hiro cuts him off before he finishes the explanation.

46. Olaf Spares the Children (Frozen)

Being a snowman sounds like a cool idea, doesn't it? Olaf sings about his excitement for summer, thinking he won't melt during the season. During the scene where he sings “In Summer,” he stops in front of a puddle, where audiences wonder if he intends to rhyme “cuddle” with “puddle.” Instead, he skips over it and finishes the line with the words, “happy snowman.”

47. Wash Up Before Dinner (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)

Disney never turned away from dirty humor, especially with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. After the princess instructs her new friends to wash up before dinner, they are dumbfounded by how much they need to wash. At one point, Bashful asks, “Do we have to wash where it doesn't show?” He sure doesn't beat around the bush for the shyest of the group.

48. Dad's Wild Past (The Santa Clause)

This is a shout-out to the generation of our parents and grandparents. Scott's son, Charlie, watches his father fly towards the roof while holding Santa's bag of presents. The boy is noticeably assumed while the man who would eventually become the new Santa reassures himself by saying, “It's okay, I'm used to it. I've lived through the sixties.”

49. Bad Timing (Who Framed Roger Rabbit?)

If the suspicion of infidelity wasn't enough, Jessica might have unintentionally taken it one step further when visiting Eddie Valiant. She meant well when trying to prove her loyalty to Roger, but the detective's pants fell right as his love interest, Dolores, walked inside the office.

50. A Joke From Behind (Aladdin)

It's no surprise that Jasmine didn't like any of her previous suitors. Aladdin's humor was great, though Genie still takes the top spot. As Aladdin watches another arrogant rich man and his horse head towards the palace, he jokes, “Look at that, Abu. It's not every day you see a horse with two rear ends.”