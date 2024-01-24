Top 100 Most Popular Disney Characters Of All Time

You have entered the enchanted realm of Disney! Disney has been able to keep audiences enthralled for decades thanks to their endearing characters, fascinating stories, and outstanding music.

Disney's wonderful array of characters, from their traditional fairy tales to their more recent escapades, have become cultural icons and have had an impact on the lives of millions of people around the world.

This blog will be dedicated to ranking the top 100 most well-known Disney characters of all time.

Whether you grew up with them or discovered them as an adult, the names on this list are guaranteed to evoke warm feelings of nostalgia and delight.

So, unwind and come along as we explore the ageless and enchanted Disney universe!

1. Mickey Mouse:

Character Name Mickey Mouse First Appearance Steamboat Willie (1928) Created By Walt Disney Species Mouse Occupation Actor, Entertainer Friends Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto Enemies Pete, Mortimer Mouse

Mickey Mouse is one of the most recognizable and beloved Disney characters of all time. Created by Walt Disney, made his first appearance in the short film “Steamboat Willie” in 1928, which was one of the first cartoons with synchronized sound.

Since then, Mickey has become a cultural icon, appearing in numerous films, television shows, and theme parks.

He is known for his cheerful personality, high-pitched voice, and trademark red shorts with white gloves.

Mickey is also known for his close relationship with Minnie Mouse, his girlfriend, and his longtime companion.

Together with his friends, including Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto, Mickey has entertained generations of fans and become a symbol of the Disney brand.

Although he is typically portrayed as a happy-go-lucky character, Mickey has also faced his fair share of challenges and enemies, such as Pete and Mortimer Mouse.

Despite these obstacles, Mickey's enduring optimism and perseverance have made him a beloved character that continues to captivate audiences around the world.

2. Minnie Mouse:

Character Name Minnie Mouse First Appearance Steamboat Willie (1928) Created By Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks Species Mouse Occupation Actress, Singer Friends Mickey Mouse, Daisy Duck, Clarabelle Cow Enemies Pete, Mortimer Mouse

Minnie Mouse is a popular Disney character and the longtime girlfriend of Mickey Mouse.

She first appeared alongside Mickey in the short film “Steamboat Willie” in 1928, which was created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks.

Like Mickey, she is a mouse and is known for her polka-dot dress and bow. Minnie is portrayed as kind, cheerful, and optimistic, and often supports Mickey in his adventures.

In addition to her role as Mickey's girlfriend, Minnie is also an actress and singer, often performing in musical productions.

She has a close group of friends, including Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow, and has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions.

Like Mickey, she has faced challenges from enemies like Pete and Mortimer Mouse, but her perseverance and loyalty to her friends and loved ones have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

3. Donald Duck:

Character Name Donald Duck First Appearance The Wise Little Hen (1934) Created By Walt Disney Species Duck Occupation Sailor, Adventurer Friends Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Daisy Duck Enemies Pete, Chip ‘n' Dale

Donald Duck is one of the most recognizable Disney characters, known for his distinctive voice, sailor hat, and irascible personality.

He first appeared in the short film “The Wise Little Hen” in 1934, which was created by Walt Disney.

Donald is a duck and is known for his quick temper, which often lands him in trouble. Despite this, he is also loyal to his friends, particularly his longtime companion Mickey Mouse.

Donald is often portrayed as an adventurer and sailor and has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions.

He has a close group of friends, including Goofy and Daisy Duck, and has also faced challenges from enemies like Pete and Chip ‘n' Dale.

Donald's popularity has led to numerous merchandise and spin-off media, cementing his place as one of the most beloved Disney characters of all time.

4. Goofy:

Character Name Goofy First Appearance Mickey's Revue (1932) Created By Walt Disney Species Dog Occupation Various Friends Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto Enemies Pete, Mortimer Mouse

Goofy is a beloved Disney character known for his tall stature, distinctive laugh, and clumsiness.

He first appeared in the short film “Mickey's Revue” in 1932 which was created by Walt Disney.

Goofy is a dog and is often portrayed as a lovable goofball, who means well but often gets into trouble due to his clumsiness and naivete.

He has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and has taken on a variety of occupations, from sportsman to chef.

Goofy is often portrayed as a close friend of Mickey Mouse and is also close to Donald Duck and Pluto.

Like other Disney characters, Goofy has faced challenges from enemies like Pete and Mortimer Mouse, but his upbeat personality and loyalty to his friends have endeared him to generations of fans.

5. Pluto:

Character Name Pluto First Appearance The Chain Gang (1930) Created By Walt Disney Species Dog Occupation Pet, Companion Friends Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck Enemies Butch the Bulldog

Pluto is a popular Disney character and is Mickey Mouse's pet dog. He first appeared in the short film “The Chain Gang” in 1930 which was created by Walt Disney.

Pluto is a dog and is known for his loyalty to Mickey and his adventurous spirit. Unlike other Disney characters, Pluto does not speak and communicates through barks and body language.

He is often portrayed as a companion to Mickey, Goofy, and Donald Duck, and has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions.

Pluto's antics and loyalty to his friends have endeared him to generations of fans, and he remains one of the most beloved Disney characters of all time.

While he doesn't have many enemies, he has faced off against Butch the Bulldog on occasion.

6. Daisy Duck:

Character Name Daisy Duck First Appearance Mr. Duck Steps Out (1940) Created By Walt Disney Species Duck Occupation Various Friends Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Huey, Dewey, and Louie Enemies Pete, Mortimer Mouse

Daisy Duck is a popular Disney character and the longtime girlfriend of Donald Duck. She first appeared in the short film “Mr. Duck Steps Out” in 1940 which was created by Walt Disney.

Daisy is a duck and is known for her fashionable outfits and love of dance. She is often portrayed as kind and supportive and is a close friend of Minnie Mouse and Donald's nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

Daisy has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and has taken on a variety of occupations, from dancer to detective.

Like other Disney characters, she has faced challenges from enemies like Pete and Mortimer Mouse, but her loyalty to her friends and her upbeat personality has made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

7. Chip ‘n' Dale:

Character Name Chip ‘n' Dale First Appearance Private Pluto (1943) Created By Bill Justice and Alan Dinehart Species Chipmunks Occupation Adventurers, Mischief-makers Friends Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Goofy Enemies Donald Duck, Pluto

Chip ‘n' Dale is a pair of mischievous chipmunks who often find themselves at odds with Donald Duck and Pluto.

They first appeared in the short film “Private Pluto” in 1943 and were created by Bill Justice and Alan Dinehart.

Chip is distinguished by a small black nose and two front teeth, while Dale has a larger red nose and no teeth.

Together, they often get into trouble due to their playful and mischievous personalities. While they are often portrayed as frenemies of Donald Duck and Pluto, they are also friends with Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and other Disney characters.

They have appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and are known for their distinctive high-pitched voices and cheeky personalities.

8. Scrooge McDuck:

Character Name Scrooge McDuck First Appearance Christmas on Bear Mountain (1947) Created By Carl Barks Species Duck Occupation Businessman, Adventurer Friends Donald Duck, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, Launchpad McQuack Enemies Flintheart Glomgold, Magica De Spell

Scrooge McDuck is a popular Disney character and is the richest duck in the world. He first appeared in the comic book story “Christmas on Bear Mountain” in 1947 and was created by Carl Barks.

Scrooge is a duck and is known for his love of money and adventure. He has a close relationship with his nephew, Donald Duck, and his great-nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, who often accompany him on his adventures.

Scrooge has appeared in numerous comic books, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his Scottish accent and his catchphrase, “Bah, humbug!” He is often portrayed as a savvy businessman and a shrewd investor, and his wealth has allowed him to pursue a life of adventure and exploration.

While he is often at odds with his rival, Flintheart Glomgold, and his nemesis, Magica De Spell, Scrooge's loyalty to his family and his adventurous spirit have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

9. Huey, Dewey, and Louie:

Character Name Huey, Dewey, and Louie First Appearance Donald's Nephews (1938) Created By Ted Osborne and Al Taliaferro Species Ducks Occupation Adventurers, Pranksters Friends Donald Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Webby Vanderquack Enemies Beagle Boys, Magica De Spell

Huey, Dewey, and Louie are the triplet nephews of Donald Duck and have been a part of the Disney universe since their first appearance in the comic strip “Donald's Nephews” in 1938.

They were created by Ted Osborne and Al Taliaferro. Huey is identified by his red shirt, Dewey by his blue shirt, and Louie by his green shirt.

They are known for their mischievous personalities and their love of adventure. Often, they join their uncle Donald and great-uncle Scrooge McDuck on their adventures and have appeared in numerous comic books, television shows, and theme park attractions.

They are also friends with Webby Vanderquack, the granddaughter of Scrooge's housekeeper, Mrs. Beakley. Huey, Dewey, and Louie are often portrayed as pranksters and troublemakers, but their loyalty to their family and their adventurous spirit have made them beloved characters for generations of fans.

They have also faced off against enemies such as the Beagle Boys and Magica De Spell.

10. Winnie the Pooh:

Character Name Winnie the Pooh First Appearance Winnie-the-Pooh (1926) Created By A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard Species Bear Occupation Explorer, Philosopher Friends Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo Enemies Heffalumps and Woozles

Winnie the Pooh is a beloved Disney character and is based on the character of the same name from the stories of A.A. Milne.

He first appeared in the book “Winnie-the-Pooh” in 1926 and was created by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard. Pooh is a bear and is known for his love of honey, his red shirt, and his simple, yet profound, philosophy on life.

He is often portrayed as an explorer and adventurer and is accompanied on his adventures by his friends Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga, and Roo.

Pooh has appeared in numerous books, television shows, and movies, and is known for his distinctive voice and childlike innocence.

He has faced challenges from the Heffalumps and Woozles, who are often depicted as his enemies. Despite this, Pooh's enduring optimism and love for his friends have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

11. Tigger:

Character Name Tigger First Appearance The House at Pooh Corner (1928) Created By A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard Species Tiger Occupation Bouncer, Adventurer Friends Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga, and Roo Enemies None

Tigger is a popular Disney character and is based on the character of the same name from the stories of A.A. Milne.

He first appeared in the book “The House at Pooh Corner” in 1928 and was created by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard.

Tigger is a tiger and is known for his bouncy personality, his love of bouncing on his tail, and his distinctive catchphrase, “The most wonderful thing about Tiggers is I'm the only one!”

He is often portrayed as an adventurer and is accompanied on his adventures by his friends Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga, and Roo.

Tigger has appeared in numerous books, television shows, and movies, and is known for his energy and enthusiasm.

Unlike many Disney characters, Tigger does not have any enemies, and his playful personality has made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

12. Piglet:

Character Name Piglet First Appearance Winnie-the-Pooh (1926) Created By A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard Species Pig Occupation Various Friends Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo Enemies None

Piglet is a popular Disney character and is based on the character of the same name from the stories of A.A. Milne. He first appeared in the book “Winnie-the-Pooh” in 1926 and was created by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard.

Piglet is a pig and is known for his small size, his pink color, and his anxious personality. Despite his timid nature, Piglet is often portrayed as a loyal friend to his friends Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga, and Roo.

He has appeared in numerous books, television shows, and movies, and is often depicted as a resourceful and brave character.

Unlike many Disney characters, Piglet does not have any enemies, and his gentle nature and loyalty to his friends have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

13. Eeyore:

Character Name Eeyore First Appearance Winnie-the-Pooh (1926) Created By A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard Species Donkey Occupation Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit, Kanga, and Roo Friends Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo Enemies None

Eeyore is a beloved Disney character and is based on the character of the same name from the stories of A.A. Milne.

He first appeared in the book “Winnie-the-Pooh” in 1926 and was created by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard.

Eeyore is a donkey and is known for his melancholy personality, his tail made of a branch with a nail in it, and his tendency to lose his tail.

Despite his gloomy nature, Eeyore is often portrayed as a loyal friend to his friends Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit, Kanga, and Roo.

He has appeared in numerous books, television shows, and movies, and is often depicted as a resourceful and resilient character.

Unlike many Disney characters, Eeyore does not have any enemies, and his gentle nature and loyalty to his friends have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

Eeyore's iconic catchphrase, “Thanks for noticing me,” has become a symbol of his endearing personality and his ability to find joy in the small things in life.

14. Christopher Robin:

Character Name Christopher Robin First Appearance Winnie-the-Pooh (1926) Created By A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard Species Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga, and Roo Occupation Schoolboy, Adventurer Friends Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo Enemies None

Christopher Robin is a popular Disney character and is based on the character of the same name from the stories of A.A. Milne.

He first appeared in the book “Winnie-the-Pooh” in 1926 and was created by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard.

Christopher Robin is a human boy and is known for his close relationship with his animal friends, including Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga, and Roo.

He has appeared in numerous books, television shows, and movies, and is often depicted as a resourceful and imaginative character.

Christopher Robin's adventures with his animal friends often involve imaginative play and a sense of childlike wonder.

Unlike many Disney characters, Christopher Robin does not have any enemies, and his close relationship with his animal friends has made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

While his appearances have been less frequent in recent years, Christopher Robin remains a central figure in the world of Winnie the Pooh and is a beloved character to many.

15. Cinderella:

Character Name Cinderella First Appearance Cinderella (1950) Created By Walt Disney, Ken Anderson Species Human Occupation Maid, Princess Friends Jaq and Gus, Fairy Godmother, Prince Charming Enemies Lady Tremaine, Anastasia and Drizella

Cinderella is a beloved Disney princess and is the main character of the film of the same name. She first appeared in the 1950 film “Cinderella” and was created by Walt Disney and Ken Anderson.

Cinderella is a human and is known for her kindness and her gentle nature. She is often portrayed as a maid, forced to do the bidding of her evil stepmother and stepsisters, Lady Tremaine, Anastasia, and Drizella.

However, with the help of her Fairy Godmother and her animal friends Jaq and Gus, Cinderella is able to attend the royal ball and capture the heart of Prince Charming.

Cinderella has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her iconic blue ball gown and glass slippers.

While she has faced challenges from her evil stepfamily, her kindness and her enduring spirit have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

16. Snow White:

Character Name Snow White First Appearance Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) Created By Walt Disney, Jacob Grimm, and Wilhelm Grimm Species Human Occupation Princess Friends The Seven Dwarfs, Prince Charming Enemies The Evil Queen

Snow White is a popular Disney princess and is the main character of the film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

She first appeared in the 1937 film and was created by Walt Disney, Jacob Grimm, and Wilhelm Grimm.

Snow White is a human and is known for her beauty and her kindness. She is often portrayed as a princess who is forced to flee from her evil stepmother, the Evil Queen, and who seeks refuge with the Seven Dwarfs.

With the help of her animal friends and the Seven Dwarfs, Snow White is able to defeat the Evil Queen and find true love with Prince Charming. Snow White has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her iconic appearance, including her black hair, red lips, and yellow dress.

While she has faced challenges from her evil stepmother, Snow White's kindness and her ability to find goodness in others have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

17. Belle:

Character Name Belle First Appearance Beauty and the Beast (1991) Created By Linda Woolverton Species Human Occupation Bookworm, Princess Friends Beast, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth Enemies Gaston

Belle is a beloved Disney princess and is the main character of the film “Beauty and the Beast.” She first appeared in the 1991 film and was created by Linda Woolverton.

Belle is a human and is known for her love of books and her intelligence. She is often portrayed as a princess who is captured by the Beast and forced to live in his castle.

However, with the help of her friends Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Cogsworth, Belle is able to see beyond the Beast's exterior and fall in love with him.

Belle has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her iconic yellow ball gown and her love of reading.

While she has faced challenges from the arrogant Gaston, Belle's intelligence and her ability to see beyond appearances have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

18. Ariel:

Character Name Ariel First Appearance The Little Mermaid (1989) Created By Ron Clements and John Musker Species Mermaid Occupation Princess, Singer Friends Flounder, Sebastian, Prince Eric Enemies Ursula the Sea Witch

Ariel is a beloved Disney princess and is the main character of the film “The Little Mermaid.”

She first appeared in the 1989 film and was created by Ron Clements and John Musker. Ariel is a mermaid and is known for her beautiful singing voice and her desire to explore the human world.

She is often portrayed as a princess who falls in love with a human, Prince Eric, and is forced to make a deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human herself.

With the help of her friends Flounder and Sebastian, Ariel is able to defeat Ursula and find true love with Prince Eric.

Ariel has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her iconic red hair and green tail.

While she has faced challenges from Ursula, Ariel's determination and her love for her friends and family have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

19. Jasmine:

Character Name Jasmine First Appearance Aladdin (1992) Created By Ron Clements and John Musker Species Human Occupation Princess Friends Aladdin, Rajah, Genie Enemies Jafar

Jasmine is a beloved Disney princess and is the main character in the film “Aladdin.” She first appeared in the 1992 film and was created by Ron Clements and John Musker.

Jasmine is a human and is known for her beauty and her strong-willed nature. She is often portrayed as a princess who falls in love with the street rat Aladdin but is forced to marry a prince by her father, the Sultan.

With the help of her friends Rajah and Genie, Jasmine is able to defeat the evil Jafar and find true love with Aladdin.

Jasmine has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her iconic blue outfit and her pet tiger Rajah.

While she has faced challenges from Jafar and other villains, Jasmine's strong personality and her determination to make her own choices have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

20. Mulan:

Character Name Mulan First Appearance Mulan (1998) Created By Robert D. San Souci, Mark Henn Species Human Occupation Soldier, Princess Friends Mushu, Li Shang Enemies Shan Yu, Hun Army

Mulan is a beloved Disney character and is the main character of the film of the same name. She first appeared in the 1998 film and was created by Robert D. San Souci and Mark Henn.

Mulan is a human and is known for her bravery and her determination. She is often portrayed as a young woman who disguises herself as a man to join the army and defend her country from the invading Huns.

With the help of her friends Mushu and Li Shang, Mulan is able to defeat the Hun leader Shan Yu and bring honor to her family.

Mulan has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her iconic warrior outfit and her unique way of using her intelligence and wit to overcome obstacles.

While she has faced challenges from the Hun army, Mulan's bravery and determination to protect her family and country have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

21. Pocahontas:

Character Name Pocahontas First Appearance Pocahontas (1995) Created By Carl Binder, Susannah Grant, and Philip LaZebnik Species Human Occupation Princess, Diplomat Friends John Smith, Meeko, Flit, Grandmother Willow Enemies Governor Ratcliffe

Pocahontas is a beloved Disney princess and is the main character of the film of the same name.

She first appeared in the 1995 film and was created by Carl Binder, Susannah Grant, and Philip LaZebnik.

Pocahontas is a human and is known for her connection to nature and her wisdom. She is often portrayed as a princess who falls in love with the English settler John Smith and is forced to navigate the complex relationship between her people and the English.

With the help of her friends Meeko, Flit, and Grandmother Willow, Pocahontas is able to bridge the divide between the two cultures and prevent a war.

Pocahontas has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her iconic outfit and her strong connection to nature.

While she has faced challenges from the English settlers and the greedy Governor Ratcliffe, Pocahontas's wisdom and her ability to see the beauty in all things have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

22. Tiana:

Character Name Tiana First Appearance The Princess and the Frog (2009) Created By Ron Clements and John Musker Species Human Occupation Waitress, Chef, Princess Friends Louis, Ray, Mama Odie, Prince Naveen Enemies Dr. Facilier

Tiana is a beloved Disney princess and is the main character of the film “The Princess and the Frog.” She first appeared in the 2009 film and was created by Ron Clements and John Musker.

Tiana is a human and is known for her hard-working nature and her love of cooking. She is often portrayed as a waitress who dreams of opening her own restaurant but is turned into a frog after a run-in with a voodoo magician.

With the help of her friends Louis, Ray, Mama Odie, and Prince Naveen, Tiana is able to defeat the villainous Dr. Facilier and become a princess.

Tiana has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her iconic green outfit and her love of cooking.

While she has faced challenges from Dr. Facilier and the difficulties of opening her own restaurant, Tiana's hard-working nature and her perseverance have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

23. Elsa:

Character Name Elsa First Appearance Frozen (2013) Created By Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee Species Human, Ice Queen Occupation Queen Friends Anna, Olaf, Kristoff Enemies Hans, Duke of Weselton

Elsa is a beloved Disney character and is one of the main characters of the film “Frozen.” She first appeared in the 2013 film and was created by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Elsa is a human with the power to control ice and snow, and she is often portrayed as a queen who is forced to flee her kingdom after accidentally plunging it into an eternal winter.

With the help of her sister Anna, the snowman Olaf, and the ice harvester Kristoff, Elsa is able to embrace her powers and restore order to her kingdom.

Elsa has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her iconic ice blue dress and her powerful ice magic.

While she has faced challenges from her own powers and from the villainous Hans and the Duke of Weselton, Elsa's love for her sister and her willingness to sacrifice herself for others have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

24. Anna:

Character Name Anna First Appearance Frozen (2013) Created By Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee Species Human Occupation Princess Friends Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf Enemies Hans, Duke of Weselton

Anna is a beloved Disney character and is one of the main characters of the film “Frozen.” She first appeared in the 2013 film and was created by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Anna is a human and is often portrayed as a princess who is on a quest to find her sister Elsa and restore summer to their kingdom.

With the help of her friends Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, Anna is able to navigate the challenges of the icy terrain and defeat the villainous Hans and the Duke of Weselton.

Anna has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her iconic green and blue outfit and her optimistic and outgoing personality.

While she has faced challenges from the cold weather and the villains who threaten her kingdom, Anna's love for her sister and her willingness to do anything for her family have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

25. Olaf:

Character Name Olaf First Appearance Frozen (2013) Created By Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee Species Snowman Occupation Snowman Friends Anna, Elsa, Kristoff Enemies Marshmallow

Olaf is a beloved Disney character and is one of the supporting characters of the film “Frozen.” He first appeared in the 2013 film and was created by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Olaf is a snowman and is often portrayed as a happy-go-lucky character who loves warm hugs and dreams of experiencing summer.

With the help of his friends Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff, Olaf is able to navigate the challenges of the icy terrain and provide comic relief in the face of danger.

Olaf has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his iconic carrot nose and his whimsical personality.

While he has faced challenges from the giant snow monster Marshmallow, Olaf's optimism and his love for his friends have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

26. Buzz Lightyear:

Character Name Buzz Lightyear First Appearance Toy Story (1995) Created By John Lasseter Species Toy Occupation Space Ranger Friends Woody, Jessie, Rex, Hamm, Slinky Dog Enemies Emperor Zurg

Buzz Lightyear is a beloved Disney character and is one of the main characters of the “Toy Story” franchise. He first appeared in the 1995 film “Toy Story” and was created by John Lasseter.

Buzz Lightyear is a toy space ranger and is often portrayed as a brave and loyal friend to his fellow toys, particularly Woody. He is known for his catchphrase “To infinity and beyond!” and his belief that he is a real space ranger, rather than a toy.

Buzz has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his iconic green and purple spacesuit and his impressive range of gadgets.

While he has faced challenges from the villainous Emperor Zurg and the uncertainty of his own identity, Buzz's loyalty to his friends and his bravery has made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

27. Woody:

Character Name Woody First Appearance Toy Story (1995) Created By John Lasseter Species Toy Occupation Cowboy Friends Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Rex, Hamm, Slinky Dog Enemies Sid Phillips, Lotso

Woody is a beloved Disney character and is one of the main characters of the “Toy Story” franchise. He first appeared in the 1995 film “Toy Story” and was created by John Lasseter.

Woody is a toy cowboy and is often portrayed as the leader of his fellow toys, particularly after the arrival of Buzz Lightyear.

He is known for his loyalty to his friends and his determination to do what's right, even when it's difficult.

Woody has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his iconic cowboy hat and outfit.

While he has faced challenges from the villainous Sid Phillips and Lotso, Woody's loyalty to his friends and his willingness to do what's right have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

28. Rex:

Character Name Rex First Appearance Toy Story (1995) Created By John Lasseter Species Toy Occupation Dinosaur Friends Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Hamm, Slinky Dog Enemies Sid Phillips, Lotso

Rex is a beloved Disney character and is one of the supporting characters of the “Toy Story” franchise. He first appeared in the 1995 film “Toy Story” and was created by John Lasseter.

Rex is a toy dinosaur and is often portrayed as a nervous and anxious character who is afraid of everything.

He is known for his catchphrase “I'm a Rex, not a T-Rex!” and his love of playing board games. Rex has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his green color and his small arms.

While he has faced challenges from the villainous Sid Phillips and Lotso, Rex's loyalty to his friends and his willingness to face his fears have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

29. Hamm:

Character Name Hamm First Appearance Toy Story (1995) Created By John Lasseter Species Toy Occupation Piggy bank Friends Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Jessie, Slinky Dog Enemies Sid Phillips, Lotso

Hamm is a beloved Disney character and is one of the supporting characters of the “Toy Story” franchise.

He first appeared in the 1995 film “Toy Story” and was created by John Lasseter. Hamm is a toy piggy bank and is often portrayed as a witty and sarcastic character who is known for his dry humor.

He is known for his love of gambling and his catchphrase “To infinity and my plastic!” Hamm has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his pink color and the cork in his belly.

While he has faced challenges from the villainous Sid Phillips and Lotso, Hamm's loyalty to his friends and his quick wit have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

30. Slinky Dog:

Character Name Slinky Dog First Appearance Toy Story (1995) Created By John Lasseter Species Toy Occupation Slinky dog Friends Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Hamm, Jessie Enemies Sid Phillips, Lotso

Slinky Dog is a beloved Disney character and is one of the supporting characters of the “Toy Story” franchise. He first appeared in the 1995 film “Toy Story” and was created by John Lasseter.

Slinky Dog is a toy dachshund and is often portrayed as a loyal and friendly character who is always there to help his friends.

He is known for his stretchy body and his catchphrase “Golly bob-howdy!” Slinky Dog has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his slinky body and his ability to stretch long distances.

While he has faced challenges from the villainous Sid Phillips and Lotso, Slinky Dog's loyalty to his friends and his helpful nature have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

31. Mr. Potato Head

Character Name Mr. Potato Head First Appearance Toy Story (1995) Created By John Lasseter Species Toy Occupation Potato Friends Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Hamm, Jessie Enemies Sid Phillips, Lotso

Mr. Potato Head is a beloved Disney character and is one of the supporting characters of the “Toy Story” franchise.

He first appeared in the 1995 film “Toy Story” and was created by John Lasseter. Mr. Potato Head is a toy potato who is often portrayed as a sarcastic and opinionated character who is always ready with a snappy comeback.

He is known for his detachable parts and his catchphrase “Look at me, I'm Picasso!” Mr. Potato Head has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his interchangeable parts and his iconic brown hat.

While he has faced challenges from the villainous Sid Phillips and Lotso, Mr. Potato Head's loyalty to his friends and his quick wit have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

32. Jessie:

Character Name Jessie First Appearance Toy Story 2 (1999) Created By John Lasseter Species Toy Occupation Cowgirl Friends Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Hamm, Slinky Dog Enemies Stinky Pete

Jessie is a beloved Disney character and is one of the main characters of the “Toy Story” franchise. She first appeared in the 1999 film “Toy Story 2” and was created by John Lasseter.

Jessie is a toy cowgirl and is often portrayed as a friendly and excitable character who loves adventure. She is known for her catchphrase “Yee-haw!” and her love of performing in front of audiences.

Jessie has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her red cowgirl hat and her ability to swing from place to place using her pull-string.

While she has faced challenges from the villainous Stinky Pete, Jessie's loyalty to her friends and her adventurous spirit have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

33. Bullseye:

Character Name Bullseye First Appearance Toy Story 2 (1999) Created By John Lasseter Species Toy Occupation Horse Friends Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Rex, Hamm Enemies Stinky Pete

Bullseye is a beloved Disney character and is one of the supporting characters of the “Toy Story” franchise. He first appeared in the 1999 film “Toy Story 2” and was created by John Lasseter.

Bullseye is a toy horse and is often portrayed as a loyal and energetic character who is always ready to help his friends. He is known for his horse noises and his ability to run and jump long distances.

Bullseye has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his brown coat and his mane and tail made of yarn.

While he has faced challenges from the villainous Stinky Pete, Bullseye's loyalty to his friends and his energetic personality have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

34. Lightning McQueen

Character Name Lightning McQueen First Appearance Cars (2006) Created By John Lasseter Species Car Occupation Racecar Friends Mater, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Doc Hudson Enemies Chick Hicks

Lightning McQueen is a beloved Disney character and is the main character of the “Cars” franchise.

He first appeared in the 2006 film “Cars” and was created by John Lasseter. Lightning McQueen is a racecar and is often portrayed as a confident and arrogant character who learns the importance of teamwork and friendship throughout the course of the film.

He is known for his catchphrase “Ka-chow!” and his desire to be the best racer in the world.

Lightning McQueen has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his red color and his lightning bolt decal.

While he has faced challenges from the villainous Chick Hicks, Lightning McQueen's growth as a character and his friendships with his fellow cars have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

35. Mater:

Character Name Mater First Appearance Cars (2006) Created By John Lasseter Species Car Occupation Tow truck Friends Lightning McQueen, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Doc Hudson Enemies Chick Hicks

Mater is a beloved Disney character and is one of the main characters of the “Cars” franchise. He first appeared in the 2006 film “Cars” and was created by John Lasseter.

Mater is a tow truck and is often portrayed as a friendly and lovable character who is always willing to help his friends.

He is known for his catchphrase “Dad-gum!” and his love of country music. Mater has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his rusty brown color and his tow cable.

While he has faced challenges from the villainous Chick Hicks, Mater's loyalty to his friends and his willingness to help others have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

36. Mike Wazowski:

Character Name Mike Wazowski First Appearance Monsters, Inc. (2001) Created By Pete Docter Species Monster Occupation Scarer Friends Sulley, Boo, Celia Mae, Roz Enemies Randall Boggs

Mike Wazowski is a beloved Disney character and is one of the main characters of the “Monsters, Inc.” franchise. He first appeared in the 2001 film “Monsters, Inc.” and was created by Pete Docter.

Mike is a one-eyed monster and is often portrayed as a lovable and comedic character who is always trying to prove himself to his peers.

He is known for his catchphrase “I'm watching you, Wazowski. Always watching.” and his love for his best friend Sulley.

Mike has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his green color and his distinctive eyeball.

While he has faced challenges from the villainous Randall Boggs, Mike's determination and loyalty to his friends have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

37. Sulley:

Character Name Sulley First Appearance Monsters, Inc. (2001) Created By Pete Docter Species Monster Occupation Scarer Friends Mike Wazowski, Boo, Celia Mae, Roz Enemies Randall Boggs

Sulley is a beloved Disney character and is one of the main characters of the “Monsters, Inc.” franchise. He first appeared in the 2001 film “Monsters, Inc.” and was created by Pete Docter.

Sulley is a large blue and purple monster and is often portrayed as a kind and caring character who values his friendships above all else.

He is known for his catchphrase “Mike Wazowski, you're not supposed to name it. Once you name it, you start getting attached to it.” and his love for Boo, the human girl who he befriends.

Sulley has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his furry body and his large horns.

While he has faced challenges from the villainous Randall Boggs, Sulley's kindness and compassion have made him a beloved character for generations of fans.

38. Boo:

Character Name Boo First Appearance Monsters, Inc. (2001) Created By Pete Docter Species Human Occupation Child Friends Sulley, Mike Wazowski Enemies Randall Boggs

Boo is a beloved Disney character and is a major character in the “Monsters, Inc.” franchise. She first appeared in the 2001 film “Monsters, Inc.” and was created by Pete Docter.

Boo is a human child and is often portrayed as a curious and adventurous character who befriends Sulley and Mike Wazowski.

She is known for her gibberish language and her love for her stuffed animal, a monster named “Kitty.”

Boo has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for her pink shirt and her ponytails.

While she has faced challenges from the villainous Randall Boggs, Boo's innocence and friendship with Sulley and Mike have made her a beloved character for generations of fans.

39. Randall:

Character Name Randall First Appearance Monsters, Inc. (2001) Created By Pete Docter Species Monster Occupation Scarer Friends None Enemies Sulley, Mike Wazowski, Boo

Randall is a character in the “Monsters, Inc.” franchise and is the main antagonist of the first film. He first appeared in the 2001 film “Monsters, Inc.” and was created by Pete Docter.

Randall is a chameleon-like monster and is often portrayed as a sneaky and conniving character who will do anything to get ahead.

He is known for his catchphrase “I can still hear you, and one day I'll be promoted and then you'll be sorry.”

Randall has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theme park attractions, and is known for his purple color and his ability to blend into his surroundings.

While he has faced challenges from Sulley, Mike Wazowski, and Boo, Randall's deviousness and disregard for others have made him a memorable and disliked character among fans.

40. Syndrome:

Character Name Syndrome First Appearance The Incredibles (2004) Created By Brad Bird Species Human Occupation Supervillain Friends None Enemies The Incredibles

The syndrome is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “The Incredibles” and is the main antagonist of the film. He first appeared in the 2004 film and was created by Brad Bird.

Syndrome is a former fan of the superhero Mr. Incredible, who becomes a supervillain and uses his intelligence and technological inventions to try to defeat Mr. Incredible and the other superheroes.

He is known for his catchphrase “I am your biggest fan.” Syndrome has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his red hair and his black and white costume.

While he has no friends, Syndrome's intelligence and ambition have made him a memorable and formidable villain among fans.

41. Edna Mode:

Character Name Edna Mode First Appearance The Incredibles (2004) Created By Brad Bird Species Human Occupation Fashion Designer Friends The Incredibles Enemies None

Edna Mode is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “The Incredibles” and is a supporting character in the film. She first appeared in the 2004 film and was created by Brad Bird.

Edna Mode is a famous fashion designer who creates super-suits for superheroes, including Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl.

She is known for her catchphrase “No capes!” and her eccentric personality. Edna Mode has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her short stature, black bob hairstyle, and thick-rimmed glasses.

While she has no enemies, Edna Mode's wit and sense of style have made her a beloved and iconic character among fans.

42. Dash:

Character Name Dash First Appearance The Incredibles (2004) Created By Brad Bird Species Human Occupation Student Friends The Incredibles Enemies Syndrome

Dash is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “The Incredibles” and is one of the main characters of the film.

He first appeared in the 2004 film and was created by Brad Bird. Dash is a young boy with the ability to run at superhuman speeds and is often portrayed as a mischievous and adventurous character who loves to push the limits of his abilities.

He is known for his catchphrase “That was totally wicked!” and his desire to use his powers to their fullest potential.

Dash has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his red outfit and his lightning bolt symbol.

While he has faced challenges from the supervillain Syndrome, Dash's enthusiasm and daring nature have made him a beloved character among fans.

43. Violet:

Character Name Violet First Appearance The Incredibles (2004) Created By Brad Bird Species Human Occupation Student Friends The Incredibles Enemies Syndrome

Violet is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “The Incredibles” and is one of the main characters in the film.

She first appeared in the 2004 film and was created by Brad Bird. Violet is a shy and introverted teenager with the ability to turn invisible and create force fields.

She is often portrayed as a conflicted character who struggles with her powers and her desire to fit in with her peers.

She is known for her catchphrase “I'm not strong, I'm invisible.” Violet has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her dark blue outfit and her long black hair.

While she has faced challenges from the supervillain Syndrome, Violet's growth and acceptance of her powers have made her a beloved character among fans.

44. Jack-Jack:

Character Name Jack-Jack First Appearance The Incredibles (2004) Created By Brad Bird Species Human (with superpowers) Occupation Baby Friends The Incredibles Enemies Syndrome

Jack-Jack is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “The Incredibles” and is a member of the Parr family. He first appeared in the 2004 film and was created by Brad Bird.

Jack-Jack is a baby with a wide range of superpowers, including shapeshifting, laser vision, and teleportation.

He is often portrayed as a curious and mischievous character who is still learning to control his abilities.

Jack-Jack has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his diaper and the tuft of hair on his head.

While he has faced challenges from the supervillain Syndrome, Jack-Jack's adorable and unpredictable nature has made him a beloved character among fans.

45. Nemo:

Character Name Nemo First Appearance Finding Nemo (2003) Created By Andrew Stanton Species Clownfish Occupation Student Friends Dory, Marlin, Gill, Bloat, Peach, Gurgle, Deb/Flo, Jacques Enemies Darla, Bruce

Nemo is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “Finding Nemo” and is the titular character of the film. He first appeared in the 2003 film and was created by Andrew Stanton.

Nemo is a young clownfish who is captured by a scuba diver and taken to a dentist's office in Sydney, Australia. He is known for his small size and his distinctive orange and white stripes.

Nemo is often portrayed as a curious and adventurous character who longs to explore the ocean beyond the safety of his home.

He is friends with Dory, a forgetful blue tang fish, and Marlin, his overprotective father who sets out to rescue him.

Nemo has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his cute and endearing personality.

While he has faced challenges from his enemies, including the dentist's niece Darla and the great white shark Bruce, Nemo's determination and courage have made him a beloved character among fans.

46. Marlin:

Character Name Marlin First Appearance Finding Nemo (2003) Created By Andrew Stanton Species Clownfish Occupation Parent, Adventurer Friends Dory, Nemo, Gill, Bloat, Peach, Gurgle, Deb/Flo, Jacques Enemies Darla, Bruce

Marlin is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “Finding Nemo” and is one of the main characters in the film.

He first appeared in the 2003 film and was created by Andrew Stanton. Marlin is a clownfish who is the father of Nemo.

He is known for his overprotective and cautious nature, which stems from the loss of his wife and all but one of his eggs.

Marlin is often portrayed as a nervous and anxious character who struggles to let go of his fears and trust others.

He is friends with Dory, a forgetful blue tang fish who helps him search for Nemo after he is captured by a scuba diver.

Marlin has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his orange and white stripes and his worried expressions.

While he has faced challenges from his enemies, including the dentist's niece Darla and the great white shark Bruce, Marlin's growth and determination to find his son have made him a beloved character among fans.

47. Dory:

Character Name Dory First Appearance Finding Nemo (2003) Created By Andrew Stanton Species Blue Tang Fish Occupation Companion Friends Marlin, Nemo, Gill, Bloat, Peach, Gurgle, Deb/Flo, Jacques Enemies Darla, Bruce

Dory is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “Finding Nemo” and is one of the main characters in the film.

She first appeared in the 2003 film and was created by Andrew Stanton. Dory is a blue tang fish with a cheerful and friendly personality but suffers from short-term memory loss.

She is often portrayed as a humorous and lovable character who helps Marlin search for his son Nemo after he is captured by a scuba diver.

Dory is friends with many of the other fish in the ocean, including Gill, Bloat, Peach, Gurgle, Deb/Flo, and Jacques.

Dory has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her forgetfulness and her catchphrase “just keep swimming.”

While she has faced challenges from her enemies, including the dentist's niece Darla and the great white shark Bruce, Dory's kindness and determination have made her a beloved character among fans.

48. Crush:

Character Name Crush First Appearance Finding Nemo (2003) Created By Andrew Stanton Species Green Sea Turtle Occupation Surfer Friends Marlin, Nemo, Dory, Squirt, the other turtles Enemies None

Crush is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “Finding Nemo” and is a supporting character in the film. He first appeared in the 2003 film and was created by Andrew Stanton.

Crush is a green sea turtle who is known for his laid-back and surfer-like personality. He is often portrayed as a wise and friendly character who helps Marlin and Dory on their journey to find Nemo.

Crush is friends with Squirt, his son, and the other turtles who live in the East Australian Current.

Crush has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his calm demeanor and his catchphrase “Dude!” While he has no enemies, Crush's cool attitude and love of the ocean have made him a beloved character among fans.

49. Hank:

Character Name Hank First Appearance Finding Dory (2016) Created By Andrew Stanton Species Octopus Occupation Escape Artist Friends Dory, Nemo, Destiny, Bailey Enemies None

Hank is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “Finding Dory” and is one of the main characters in the film.

He first appeared in the 2016 film and was created by Andrew Stanton. Hank is an octopus who is known for his cranky and sarcastic personality.

He is often portrayed as an escape artist who wants to leave the aquarium he lives in at the Marine Life Institute.

Hank is friends with Dory, Nemo, Destiny the whale shark, and Bailey the beluga whale, who help him on his journey to escape the institute.

Hank has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his ability to camouflage and his lack of tentacles. While he has no enemies, Hank's grumpy attitude and loyalty to his friends have made him a beloved character among fans.

50. Joy:

Character Name Joy First Appearance Inside Out (2015) Created By Pete Docter Species Emotion (Joy) Occupation Leader of Riley's emotions Friends Sadness, Disgust, Anger, Fear Enemies None

Joy is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “Inside Out” and is one of the main characters in the film.

She first appeared in the 2015 film and was created by Pete Docter. Joy is an emotion that is in charge of leading Riley's other emotions, including Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear.

She is often portrayed as a positive and energetic character who wants to make sure that Riley is always happy.

Joy is friends with the other emotions in Riley's mind, and together they work to help Riley navigate the challenges of growing up.

Joy has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her bright blue hair and her glittering personality. While she has no enemies, Joy's determination and optimism have made her a beloved character among fans.

51. Sadness:

Character Name Sadness First Appearance Inside Out (2015) Created By Pete Docter Species Emotion (Sadness) Occupation Member of Riley's emotions Friends Joy, Disgust, Anger, Fear Enemies None

Sadness is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “Inside Out” and is one of the main characters of the film.

She first appeared in the 2015 film and was created by Pete Docter. Sadness is an emotion that is in charge of making Riley feel sad, which can sometimes cause conflict with Joy, who wants Riley to be happy all the time.

Sadness is often portrayed as a quiet and introverted character who sometimes struggles to understand her place in Riley's mind.

She is friends with the other emotions in Riley's mind, including Joy, Disgust, Anger, and Fear, and together they work to help Riley navigate the challenges of growing up.

Sadness has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her round glasses and her blue hair. While she has no enemies, Sadness's vulnerability and empathy have made her a beloved character among fans.

52. Bing Bong:

Character Name Bing Bong First Appearance Inside Out (2015) Created By Pete Docter Species Imaginary Friend Occupation Riley's childhood imaginary friend Friends Joy, Sadness, Riley Enemies None

Bing Bong is a character in the Disney-Pixar film “Inside Out” and is a supporting character in the film. He first appeared in the 2015 film and was created by Pete Docter.

Bing Bong is an imaginary friend who was created by Riley during her childhood. He is often portrayed as a cheerful and fun-loving character who loves to play and sing.

Bing Bong is friends with Joy, Sadness, and Riley, and he helps them on their journey through Riley's mind.

Bing Bong has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his cotton candy-like fur and his elephant-like trunk. While he has no enemies, Bing Bong's sacrifice and loyalty to Riley have made him a beloved character among fans.

53. Hercules:

Character Name Hercules First Appearance Hercules (1997) Created By Ron Clements, John Musker Species Demigod Occupation Hero Friends Philoctetes, Megara, Pegasus Enemies Hades, Titans

Hercules is a character in the Disney film “Hercules” and is the titular character of the film. He first appeared in the 1997 film and was created by Ron Clements and John Musker.

Hercules is a demigod who is the son of Zeus and is known for his incredible strength. He is often portrayed as a heroic and determined character who sets out to prove himself and earn his place among the gods.

Hercules is friends with Philoctetes, a satyr who trains him to become a hero, Megara, a love interest, and Pegasus, a winged horse who serves as his companion.

He faces various enemies throughout the film, including Hades, the god of the underworld, and the Titans.

Hercules has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his muscular physique and his famous catchphrase “I will go the distance.”

While he faces many challenges on his journey, Hercules's determination and bravery have made him a beloved character among fans.

54. Megara:

Character Name Megara First Appearance Hercules (1997) Created By Ron Clements, John Musker Species Human Occupation None Friends Hercules, Philoctetes Enemies Hades

Megara, also known as Meg, is a character in the Disney film “Hercules” and is one of the main characters of the film.

She first appeared in the 1997 film and was created by Ron Clements and John Musker. Megara is a human who is known for her wit and sarcasm and is often portrayed as a strong and independent character who doesn't want to rely on anyone.

She is friends with Hercules and Philoctetes, and later becomes a love interest, Hercules. Megara is initially forced to work for Hades, the god of the underworld, and is tasked with seducing Hercules to prove his weakness.

However, she eventually realizes her feelings for Hercules and helps him defeat Hades. Megara has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her signature purple dress and her clever one-liners.

While she has faced challenges and struggles with her past, Megara's strength and loyalty have made her a beloved character among fans.

55. Philoctetes:

Character Name Philoctetes First Appearance Hercules (1997) Created By Ron Clements, John Musker Species Satyr Occupation Trainer Friends Hercules, Megara, Pegasus Enemies None

Philoctetes, also known as Phil, is a character in the Disney film “Hercules” and is one of the supporting characters of the film. He first appeared in the 1997 film and was created by Ron Clements and John Musker.

Philoctetes is a satyr who serves as a trainer for heroes and is known for his gruff personality and quick temper.

He is often portrayed as a tough and demanding character who is hard on his trainees, but deep down he cares for them and wants them to succeed.

Philoctetes is friends with Hercules, Megara, and Pegasus, and he trains Hercules to become a hero.

Philoctetes has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his bushy eyebrows and his catchphrase “I'm retired!” While he can be difficult to work with at times, Philoctetes's experience and guidance have helped many heroes succeed, including Hercules.

56. Hades:

Character Name Hades First Appearance Hercules (1997) Created By Ron Clements, John Musker Species God of the Underworld Occupation Ruler of the Underworld Friends Pain, Panic Enemies Hercules, Zeus

Hades is a character in the Disney film “Hercules” and is the main antagonist of the film. He first appeared in the 1997 film and was created by Ron Clements and John Musker.

Hades are the god of the underworld and is known for his sarcastic and sardonic personality.

He is often portrayed as a villainous character who schemes and plots to overthrow his brother Zeus and rule all of Olympus. Hades are friends with his minions, Pain, and Panic, who help him carry out his evil plans.

He faces various enemies throughout the film, including Hercules, who he tries to defeat in order to maintain his power.

Hades has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his flaming blue hair and his catchphrase “What could possibly go wrong?” While he is a formidable opponent, Hades's wicked sense of humor and cunning schemes have made him a beloved character among fans.

57. Zeus:

Character Name Zeus First Appearance Hercules (1997) Created By Ron Clements, John Musker Species God Occupation King of the Gods Friends Hercules Enemies Hades

Zeus is a character in the Disney film “Hercules” and is a supporting character in the film. He first appeared in the 1997 film and was created by Ron Clements and John Musker. Zeus is the king of the gods and is known for his wise and regal personality.

He is often portrayed as a benevolent and caring character who wants the best for his son Hercules.

Zeus is friends with Hercules, who he sends to Earth in order to learn what it means to be a true hero.

He faces various enemies throughout the film, including his brother Hades, who wants to overthrow him and rule all of Olympus.

Zeus has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his flowing white beard and his powerful lightning bolts.

While he is a powerful and respected figure, Zeus's love for his son and his commitment to doing what is right has made him a beloved character among fans.

58. Maui:

Character Name Maui First Appearance Moana (2016) Created By Ron Clements, John Musker Species Demigod Occupation Hero, Shape-shifter Friends Moana Enemies Te Kā, Tamatoa

Maui is a character in the Disney film “Moana” and is the deuteragonist of the film. He first appeared in the 2016 film and was created by Ron Clements and John Musker.

Maui is a demigod who is known for his shapeshifting abilities and his magical fishhook. He is often portrayed as a charismatic and boastful character who seeks fame and glory.

Maui is initially reluctant to help Moana on her quest to restore the heart of Te Fiti, but he eventually becomes her ally and helps her face various challenges, including the wrath of the lava demon Te Kā and the giant crab Tamatoa.

Maui is friends with Moana and they develop a close bond over the course of their journey.

Maui has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his distinctive tattoos and his signature catchphrase “Chee-hoo!” While he may be flawed and egotistical, Maui's bravery and loyalty to Moana have made him a beloved character among fans.

59. Moana:

Character Name Moana First Appearance Moana (2016) Created By Ron Clements, John Musker Species Human Occupation Chief-in-training Friends Maui, Gramma Tala Enemies Te Kā, Kakamora

Moana is a character in the Disney film “Moana” and is the protagonist of the film. She first appeared in the 2016 film and was created by Ron Clements and John Musker. Moana is a human who is known for her bravery and determination.

She is often portrayed as a headstrong and passionate character who wants to save her island and her people from the darkness that threatens them.

Moana sets out on a journey to find the demigod Maui and restore the heart of Te Fiti, a powerful stone that can save her people.

Along the way, she faces various challenges, including the lava demon Te Kā and the mischievous Kakamora. Moana is friends with Maui and Gramma Tala, who helps guide her on her journey.

She has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her courage and her beautiful singing voice.

While she faces many obstacles on her journey, Moana's determination and love for her people have made her a beloved character among fans.

60. Tarzan:

Character Name Tarzan First Appearance Tarzan (1999) Created By Edgar Rice Burroughs, Disney Species Human raised by gorillas Occupation Protector of the Jungle Friends Jane, Terk, Tantor Enemies Clayton, Sabor

Tarzan is a character in the Disney film “Tarzan” and is the titular character of film. He first appeared in the 1999 film and was created by Edgar Rice Burroughs and adapted by Disney.

Tarzan is a human who was raised by gorillas in the jungle after his parents were killed. He is often portrayed as a strong and athletic character who is able to communicate with animals and swing through the trees with ease.

Tarzan becomes the protector of the jungle and fights against those who threaten it, including the hunter Clayton and the ferocious leopard Sabor.

Tarzan is friends with Jane, a young explorer who he falls in love with, and Terk and Tantor, two gorilla friends who he grew up with.

Tarzan has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his animalistic agility and his famous yell.

While he faces many challenges in his journey to find his place in the world, Tarzan's loyalty and love for his jungle family have made him a beloved character among fans.

61. Jane Porter:

Character Name Jane Porter First Appearance Tarzan (1999) Created By Edgar Rice Burroughs, Disney Species Human Occupation Explorer Friends Tarzan, Kala, Terk, Tantor Enemies Clayton

Jane Porter is a character in the Disney film “Tarzan” and is one of the main characters of films.

She first appeared in the 1999 film and was created by Edgar Rice Burroughs and adapted by Disney. Jane is an explorer who travels to the jungle with her father and becomes fascinated with the wildlife and Tarzan.

She is often portrayed as a kind and curious character who wants to learn more about the world around her.

Jane develops a close bond with Tarzan and teaches him about human culture and language.

She becomes friends with Kala, Tarzan's gorilla mother, and Terk and Tantor, Tarzan's gorilla friends. Jane faces challenges throughout the film, including the danger posed by the hunter Clayton, who threatens the safety of the jungle and its inhabitants.

Jane has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her intelligence and her strong-willed personality.

While she initially comes to the jungle as an outsider, Jane's curiosity and compassion have made her a beloved character among fans.

62. Clayton:

Character Name Clayton First Appearance Tarzan (1999) Created By Edgar Rice Burroughs, Disney Species Human Occupation Hunter Friends None Enemies Tarzan, Jane, Gorillas

Clayton is a character in the Disney film “Tarzan” and is the main antagonist of the film. He first appeared in the 1999 film and was created by Edgar Rice Burroughs and adapted by Disney.

Clayton is a hunter who travels to the jungle with Jane and her father in search of gorillas. He is often portrayed as a greedy and ruthless character who is willing to do whatever it takes to capture and sell the gorillas for profit.

Clayton becomes the enemy of Tarzan and the gorillas, who he sees as obstacles in his quest for riches.

He faces various enemies throughout the film, including Tarzan, who tries to protect his jungle home and his gorilla family.

Clayton has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his distinctive mustache and his cruel demeanor.

While he may be a formidable opponent, Clayton's greed and disregard for life have made him a despised character among fans.

63. Rafiki:

Character Name Rafiki First Appearance The Lion King (1994) Created By Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts Species Mandrill Occupation Shaman, Advisor Friends Simba, Nala Enemies Scar

Rafiki is a character in the Disney film “The Lion King” and is a supporting character in the film. He first appeared in the 1994 film and was created by Irene Mecchi and Jonathan Roberts.

Rafiki is a wise old mandrill who is known for his mystical and spiritual powers. He is often portrayed as a quirky and eccentric character who helps guide Simba on his journey to becoming king.

Rafiki serves as a shaman and advisor to Simba, and he helps him realize his true potential and learn from his past mistakes.

He is friends with Simba and Nala, who he helps reunite after they are separated as cubs. Rafiki faces challenges throughout the film, including the threat posed by Scar, who seeks to overthrow Simba and rule the Pride Lands.

Rafiki has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his distinctive appearance and his memorable catchphrase “Asante sana, squash banana, we we nugu, mi mi apana.”

While he may be a quirky character, Rafiki's wisdom, and guidance have made him a beloved character among fans.

64. Simba:

Character Name Simba First Appearance The Lion King (1994) Created By Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts Species Lion Occupation King of the Pride Lands Friends Nala, Timon, Pumbaa Enemies Scar

Simba is a character in the Disney film “The Lion King” and is the protagonist of the film. He first appeared in the 1994 film and was created by Irene Mecchi and Jonathan Roberts.

Simba is a young lion who is the son of Mufasa, the king of the Pride Lands. He is often portrayed as a playful and curious character who loves to explore the savannah with his best friend Nala.

Simba's life takes a tragic turn when his father is killed by his uncle Scar, who convinces Simba that he is responsible for Mufasa's death and convinces him to run away from the Pride Lands.

Simba faces many challenges throughout the film, including the struggle to find his place in the world and the need to confront Scar and reclaim his rightful place as king.

Simba is friends with Nala, Timon, and Pumbaa, who help him on his journey back to the Pride Lands.

Simba has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his courage and his distinctive mane.

While he faces many obstacles in his journey to become king, Simba's love for his family and his responsibility to the Pride Lands have made him a beloved character among fans.

65. Nala:

Character Name Nala First Appearance The Lion King (1994) Created By Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts Species Lion Occupation Queen of the Pride Lands Friends Simba, Timon, Pumbaa Enemies Scar

Nala is a character in the Disney film “The Lion King” and is one of the main characters in the film.

She first appeared in the 1994 film and was created by Irene Mecchi and Jonathan Roberts. Nala is a young lioness who are her childhood friend and love interest of Simba.

She is often portrayed as a strong and independent character who is not afraid to speak her mind. Nala is instrumental in helping Simba reclaim his rightful place as king of the Pride Lands, and she serves as a valuable ally and friend throughout the film.

She is friends with Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa, who she helps on their journey back to the Pride Lands.

Nala faces challenges throughout the film, including the danger posed by Scar, who seeks to destroy the Pride Lands and all who live there.

Nala has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her bravery and her distinctive voice. While she may be a fierce warrior, Nala's loyalty and love for Simba have made her a beloved character among fans.

66. Timon:

Character Name Timon First Appearance The Lion King (1994) Created By Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts Species Meerkat Occupation Troublemaker, Comedian Friends Pumbaa, Simba, Nala Enemies Shenzi, Banzai, Ed

Timon is a character in the Disney film “The Lion King” and is one of the main characters the film.

He first appeared in the 1994 film and was created by Irene Mecchi and Jonathan Roberts. Timon is a meerkat who is often portrayed as a comedic and carefree character who loves to cause trouble.

He is the best friend of Pumbaa, a warthog, and together they form a comedic duo who provide comic relief throughout the film.

Timon and Pumbaa meet Simba when he runs away from the Pride Lands and they help him on his journey back to reclaim his place as king.

Timon faces challenges throughout the film, including the danger posed by the hyenas Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed, who seek to destroy Simba and take over the Pride Lands.

Timon has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his carefree attitude and his signature song “Hakuna Matata.”

While he may be a troublemaker, Timon's loyalty and friendship have made him a beloved character among fans.

67. Pumbaa:

Character Name Pumbaa First Appearance The Lion King (1994) Created By Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts Species Warthog Occupation Troublemaker, Comedian Friends Timon, Simba, Nala Enemies Shenzi, Banzai, Ed

Pumbaa is a character in the Disney film “The Lion King” and is one of the main characters of the film.

He first appeared in the 1994 film and was created by Irene Mecchi and Jonathan Roberts. Pumbaa is a warthog who is often portrayed as a simple and kind-hearted character who loves to have fun.

He is the best friend of Timon, a meerkat, and together they form a comedic duo who provide comic relief throughout the film.

Pumbaa and Timon meet Simba when he runs away from the Pride Lands and they help him on his journey back to reclaim his place as king.

Pumbaa faces challenges throughout the film, including the danger posed by the hyenas Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed, who seek to destroy Simba and take over the Pride Lands.

Pumbaa has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his love of bugs and his infectious laugh. While he may be a troublemaker, Pumbaa's loyalty and friendship have made him a beloved character among fans.

68. Scar:

Character Name Scar First Appearance The Lion King (1994) Created By Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts Species Lion Occupation Usurper, Villain Friends Hyenas Enemies Simba, Mufasa, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa

The scar is a character in the Disney film “The Lion King” and is the main antagonist of the film.

He first appeared in the 1994 film and was created by Irene Mecchi and Jonathan Roberts. The scar is the younger brother of Mufasa and is often portrayed as a cunning and manipulative character who seeks to take over the Pride Lands.

The scar is responsible for the death of Mufasa, Simba's father, and he convinces Simba that he is responsible for his father's death, leading Simba to run away from the Pride Lands.

The scar becomes the new king of the Pride Lands and rules with an iron fist, allowing the hyenas to run wild and nearly destroy the Pride Lands.

Scarfaces many enemies throughout the film, including Simba, Nala, Timon, and Pumbaa, who seek to overthrow him and restore peace to the Pride Lands.

Scar has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his distinctive voice and his iconic villainy. While he may be a formidable opponent, Scar's greed and cruelty have made him a despised character among fans.

69. Baloo:

Character Name Baloo First Appearance The Jungle Book (1967) Created By Rudyard Kipling (book), Bill Peet (film adaptation) Species Sloth Bear Occupation Jungle Bum, Teacher Friends Mowgli, Bagheera Enemies Shere Khan

Baloo is a character in the Disney film “The Jungle Book” and is the deuteragonist of the film. He first appeared in the 1967 film and was created by Rudyard Kipling (book) and Bill Peet (film adaptation).

Baloo is a sloth bear who is often portrayed as a fun-loving and carefree character who loves to relax and sing.

He meets Mowgli, a young boy who has been raised by wolves and becomes his teacher and friend. Baloo helps Mowgli learn the ways of the jungle and prepares him for his eventual confrontation with the tiger Shere Khan.

Baloo faces challenges throughout the film, including the threat posed by Shere Khan, who seeks to kill Mowgli and rid the jungle of humans.

Baloo has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his signature song “The Bare Necessities.” While he may be a laid-back character, Baloo's wisdom, and kindness have made him a beloved character among fans.

70. Bagheera:

Character Name Bagheera First Appearance The Jungle Book (1967) Created By Rudyard Kipling (book), Bill Peet (film adaptation) Species Black Panther Occupation Guardian, Mentor Friends Mowgli, Baloo Enemies Shere Khan

Bagheera is a character in the Disney film “The Jungle Book” and is one of the main characters of the film. He first appeared in the 1967 film and was created by Rudyard Kipling (book) and Bill Peet (film adaptation).

Bagheera is a black panther who is often portrayed as a serious and intelligent character who serves as a guardian and mentor to Mowgli, a young boy who has been raised by wolves.

Bagheera helps Mowgli navigate the dangers of the jungle and prepares him for his eventual confrontation with the tiger Shere Khan.

Bagheera faces challenges throughout the film, including the threat posed by Shere Khan, who seeks to kill Mowgli and rid the jungle of humans.

Bagheera has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his calm and collected demeanor. While he may be a serious character, Bagheera's loyalty and dedication to protecting Mowgli have made him a beloved character among fans.

71. Shere Khan:

Character Name Shere Khan First Appearance The Jungle Book (1967) Created By Rudyard Kipling (book), Bill Peet (film adaptation) Species Bengal Tiger Occupation Villain, Predator Friends None Enemies Mowgli, Bagheera, Baloo

Shere Khan is a character in the Disney film “The Jungle Book” and is the main antagonist of the film.

He first appeared in the 1967 film and was created by Rudyard Kipling (book) and Bill Peet (film adaptation). Shere Khan is a Bengal tiger who is often portrayed as a fierce and deadly predator who seeks to rid the jungle of humans.

He is the sworn enemy of Mowgli, a young boy who has been raised by wolves and will stop at nothing to kill him.

Shere Khan faces opposition from Bagheera, a black panther, and Baloo, a sloth bear, who seek to protect Mowgli and defeat Shere Khan.

Shere Khan has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his deep, menacing voice and his iconic villainy.

While he may be a formidable opponent, Shere Khan's cruelty and desire to destroy Mowgli have made him a despised character among fans.

72. Mowgli:

Character Name Mowgli First Appearance The Jungle Book (1967) Created By Rudyard Kipling (book), Bill Peet (film adaptation) Species Human Occupation Jungle Boy, Adventurer Friends Baloo, Bagheera Enemies Shere Khan

Mowgli is a character in the Disney film “The Jungle Book” and is the protagonist of the film. He first appeared in the 1967 film and was created by Rudyard Kipling (book) and Bill Peet (film adaptation).

Mowgli is a young human boy who has been raised by wolves in the jungle. He is curious and adventurous, and he forms close bonds with Baloo, a sloth bear, and Bagheera, a black panther, who serve as his teachers and protectors.

Mowgli faces many challenges throughout the film, including the threat posed by the tiger Shere Khan, who seeks to kill him and rid the jungle of humans.

Mowgli must also come to terms with his own identity and choose whether to remain in the jungle or return to the human world.

Mowgli has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his bravery and his love of adventure. While he may be a young character, Mowgli's determination and courage have made him a beloved character among fans.

73. Aurora:

Character Name Aurora First Appearance Sleeping Beauty (1959) Created By Charles Perrault, The Brothers Grimm (Folk Tales) Species Human Occupation Princess Friends Prince Phillip Enemies Maleficent

Aurora is a character in the Disney film “Sleeping Beauty” and is the main protagonist of the film. She first appeared in the 1959 film and was inspired by the fairy tale “The Sleeping Beauty” by Charles Perrault and the Brothers Grimm.

Aurora is a beautiful princess who has been cursed by Maleficent, an evil fairy, to prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and die before the sun sets on her sixteenth birthday.

Despite the efforts of her three fairy godmothers to protect her, Aurora falls into a deep sleep and can only be awakened by true love's kiss.

Prince Phillip, Aurora's love interest, travels through many obstacles to reach her and break the curse. Aurora has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her grace and beauty.

While she may be a classic Disney princess, Aurora's strength and courage have made her a beloved character among fans.

74. Maleficent:

Character Name Maleficent First Appearance Sleeping Beauty (1959) Created By Charles Perrault, The Brothers Grimm (Folk Tales) Species Fairy Occupation Villain, Fairy Godmother Friends None Enemies Aurora, Prince Phillip

Maleficent is a character in the Disney film “Sleeping Beauty” and is the main antagonist of the film. She first appeared in the 1959 film and was inspired by the fairy tale “The Sleeping Beauty” by Charles Perrault and the Brothers Grimm.

Maleficent is a powerful fairy who is often portrayed as a dark and malevolent character who seeks to bring harm to others.

She is responsible for cursing Aurora, the film's protagonist, to prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and die before the sun sets on her sixteenth birthday.

Despite the efforts of Aurora's three fairy godmothers to protect her, Maleficent's curse comes true and Aurora falls into a deep sleep.

Maleficent faces opposition from Prince Phillip, Aurora's love interest, who seeks to break the curse and awaken Aurora with true love's kiss.

Maleficent has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her iconic appearance and her villainous nature.

While she may be a fearsome character, Maleficent's complex backstory and her status as a tragic figure has made her a popular character among fans.

75. Peter Pan:

Character Name Peter Pan First Appearance Peter Pan (play, 1904) Created By J.M. Barrie Species Human Occupation Leader of the Lost Boys Friends Tinker Bell, Wendy Darling Enemies Captain Hook

Peter Pan is a character in the Disney film “Peter Pan” and is the main protagonist of the film. He first appeared in J.M. Barrie's play “Peter Pan” in 1904, and was later adapted into the 1953 Disney film.

Peter is a young boy who lives in Neverland, a magical realm where he never grows up. He is the leader of the Lost Boys, a group of children who also live in Neverland, and is often portrayed as adventurous, mischievous, and carefree.

Peter's closest companion is Tinker Bell, a fairy who is fiercely loyal to him. Peter's adventures in Neverland often bring him into conflict with Captain Hook, a notorious pirate who seeks to capture Peter and his friends.

Peter has a special relationship with Wendy Darling, a young girl who he invites to Neverland to be their “mother.”

Peter has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his signature outfit and his ability to fly. While he may be a youthful character, Peter's bravery and sense of adventure have made him a beloved character among fans.

76. Tinker Bell:

Character Name Tinker Bell First Appearance Peter Pan (play, 1904) Created By J.M. Barrie Species Fairy Occupation Fairy Friends Peter Pan Enemies Captain Hook

Tinker Bell is a character in the Disney film “Peter Pan” and is one of the main characters film.

She first appeared in J.M. Barrie's play “Peter Pan” in 1904 and was later adapted into the 1953 Disney film.

Tinker Bell is a fairy who is fiercely loyal to Peter Pan, the leader of the Lost Boys. She is often portrayed as a spunky, independent character who is not afraid to speak her mind.

Tinker Bell's magical abilities include the ability to fly and the ability to make objects and people shrink. Despite her small size, Tinker Bell's presence in the film is significant, as she helps Peter and his friends navigate the dangers of Neverland and serves as a symbol of the magic and wonder of childhood.

Tinker Bell has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her signature green dress and her mischievous personality.

While she may not be a traditional Disney princess, Tinker Bell's popularity has earned her a place among the most beloved Disney characters of all time.

77. Captain Hook:

Character Name Captain Hook First Appearance Peter Pan (play, 1904) Created By J.M. Barrie Species Human Occupation Pirate, Villain Friends Smee Enemies Peter Pan, The Lost Boys

Captain Hook is a character in the Disney film “Peter Pan” and is the main antagonist of the film. He first appeared in J.M. Barrie's play “Peter Pan” in 1904 and was later adapted into the 1953 Disney film.

Captain Hook is a notorious pirate who commands the Jolly Roger and is often portrayed as a cunning and ruthless villain who seeks to capture Peter Pan and his friends. He is accompanied by Smee, his loyal and bumbling first mate.

The hook is known for its flamboyant appearance, which includes a hook for a hand and an elegant red coat.

Hook's rivalry with Peter Pan is a central theme of the film, as the two engage in a battle of wits and wills throughout the story.

Despite his villainous nature, Hook is a complex character who is often portrayed as having a tragic backstory and a longing for the life he could have had if he had not become a pirate.

Captain Hook has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his iconic appearance and his status as a classic Disney villain.

While he may be a formidable opponent for Peter Pan, Hook's enduring popularity has made him a beloved character among fans.

78. Wendy Darling:

Character Name Wendy Darling First Appearance Peter Pan (play, 1904) Created By J.M. Barrie Species Human Occupation None Friends Peter Pan, The Lost Boys Enemies Captain Hook

Wendy Darling is a character in the Disney film “Peter Pan” and one of the main characters of the film. She first appeared in J.M. Barrie's play “Peter Pan” in 1904 and was later adapted into the 1953 Disney film.

Wendy is a young girl who lives in London and dreams of adventure and romance. When Peter Pan invites her and her brothers to come to Neverland, Wendy eagerly accepts and becomes the “mother” of the Lost Boys.

Wendy is a nurturing and maternal figure who looks after Peter and his friends, often providing them with comfort and guidance.

Despite her kindness, Wendy is not afraid to stand up for herself and her friends, as she demonstrates when she confronts Captain Hook.

Wendy's adventures in Neverland ultimately teach her the value of family and the importance of growing up.

Wendy has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her signature blue dress and her kind heart.

While she may not be as famous as some of the other Disney princesses, Wendy's courage and compassion have made her a beloved character among fans.

79. Alice

Character Name Alice First Appearance Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (book, 1865) Created By Lewis Carroll Species Human Occupation None Friends The White Rabbit, The Cheshire Cat, The Mad Hatter Enemies The Queen of Hearts

Alice is the main character in the Disney film “Alice in Wonderland” and is based on the character from Lewis Carroll's novel “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.”

Alice is a young girl who falls down a rabbit hole and enters a fantastical world filled with strange creatures and bizarre situations.

She is often portrayed as curious and inquisitive, always seeking to learn more about the world around her.

Alice encounters a variety of characters on her journey, including the White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat, and the Mad Hatter, all of whom offer her guidance and support.

However, Alice also faces opposition from the Queen of Hearts, a tyrannical ruler who seeks to behead Alice for perceived crimes.

Throughout the story, Alice's adventures challenge her perceptions of reality and teach her to trust her own instincts.

Alice has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her iconic blue dress and her sense of wonder.

While she may not be a traditional Disney princess, Alice's whimsical personality and her unique story have made her a beloved character among fans.

80. Mad Hatter:

Character Name Mad Hatter First Appearance Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (book, 1865) Created By Lewis Carroll Species Human Occupation None Friends Alice, The March Hare, The Dormouse Enemies The Queen of Hearts

The Mad Hatter is a character in the Disney film “Alice in Wonderland” and is based on the character from Lewis Carroll's novel “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.”

The Mad Hatter is an eccentric and whimsical character who Alice encounters on her journey through Wonderland.

He is often portrayed as a riddle-loving, tea-drinking character who is always ready for a party. The Mad Hatter is known for its distinctive appearance, which includes a top hat and mismatched clothing.

Along with his friends, the March Hare and the Dormouse, the Mad Hatter hosts a tea party that Alice attends during her adventure. Despite his carefree nature, the Mad Hatter also has a serious side, as he is fiercely opposed to the Queen of Hearts and her tyrannical rule over Wonderland.

The Mad Hatter has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his quirky personality and his signature phrase, “a very merry unbirthday to you!”

While he may not be a traditional Disney hero, the Mad Hatter's infectious energy and sense of fun have made him a beloved character among fans.

81. Cheshire Cat:

Character Name Cheshire Cat First Appearance Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (book, 1865) Created By Lewis Carroll Species Cat Occupation None Friends Alice Enemies The Queen of Hearts

The Cheshire Cat is a character in the Disney film “Alice in Wonderland” and is based on the character from Lewis Carroll's novel “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.”

The Cheshire Cat is a mysterious and mischievous character who Alice encounters on her journey through Wonderland. He is known for his distinctive grin and his ability to disappear and reappear at will.

The Cheshire Cat is often portrayed as a playful character who enjoys teasing Alice and leading her on confusing and often nonsensical conversations.

Despite his unpredictable nature, the Cheshire Cat is also a loyal friend to Alice and helps her navigate the challenges of Wonderland.

The Cheshire Cat has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his iconic grin and his enigmatic personality.

While he may not be a traditional Disney hero, the Cheshire Cat's unique brand of humor and his quirky charm have made him a beloved character among fans.

82. Pinocchio:

Character Name Pinocchio First Appearance The Adventures of Pinocchio (book, 1883) Created By Carlo Collodi Species Puppet Occupation None Friends Jiminy Cricket, Geppetto, The Blue Fairy Enemies Stromboli, The Coachman

Pinocchio is the main character in the Disney film “Pinocchio” and is based on the character from Carlo Collodi's novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio.”

Pinocchio is a puppet created by the woodcarver Geppetto who dreams of becoming a real boy.

Throughout the story, Pinocchio learns the value of honesty and responsibility as he navigates a series of obstacles, including being transformed into a donkey and sold into slavery.

Along the way, Pinocchio is guided by Jiminy Cricket, a wise and compassionate insect who serves as his conscience, as well as the Blue Fairy, who grants his wish to become a real boy.

Pinocchio also faces opposition from a variety of villains, including Stromboli, a greedy puppeteer who seeks to exploit him, and the Coachman, who lures young boys to Pleasure Island and turns them into donkeys.

Pinocchio's adventures ultimately teach him the importance of selflessness and the power of true bravery.

Pinocchio has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his distinctive nose and his journey from a wooden puppet to a real boy.

While he may not be as famous as some of the other Disney characters, Pinocchio's story of redemption and transformation has made him a beloved character among fans.

83. Jiminy Cricket:

Character Name Jiminy Cricket First Appearance Pinocchio (film, 1940) Created By Ward Kimball, Paul Smith Species Cricket Occupation Conscience Friends Pinocchio, The Blue Fairy Enemies Stromboli, The Coachman

Jiminy Cricket is a character in the Disney film “Pinocchio” and is one of the main characters of the film.

He is a wise and compassionate cricket who serves as Pinocchio's conscience throughout the story, helping him make good decisions and navigate the challenges of the world.

Jiminy Cricket is known for his iconic song, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” which has become synonymous with the Disney brand.

Jiminy Cricket's character is inspired by the talking cricket in Carlo Collodi's original “The Adventures of Pinocchio” book, who appears much less frequently than his Disney counterpart.

Jiminy Cricket has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his kind heart and his signature top hat and umbrella.

While he may not be as famous as some of the other Disney characters, Jiminy Cricket's role as a moral guide and mentor has made him a beloved character among fans.

84. Geppetto:

Character Name Geppetto First Appearance The Adventures of Pinocchio (book, 1883) Created By Carlo Collodi Species Human Occupation Woodcarver Friends Pinocchio Enemies Stromboli, The Coachman

Geppetto is a character in the Disney film “Pinocchio” and is based on the character from Carlo Collodi's novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio.”

Geppetto is a kindly woodcarver who creates Pinocchio and dreams of having him become a real boy.

He is portrayed as a loving and compassionate father figure to Pinocchio, despite the puppet's mischievous behavior.

Throughout the story, Geppetto's love for Pinocchio never wavers, and he goes to great lengths to protect him from harm.

Geppetto also faces opposition from a variety of villains, including Stromboli, a greedy puppeteer who seeks to exploit Pinocchio, and the Coachman, who lures young boys to Pleasure Island and turns them into donkeys.

Geppetto's character has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his kind heart and his unwavering dedication to Pinocchio.

While he may not be as famous as some of the other Disney characters, Geppetto's love for Pinocchio and his selfless nature have made him a beloved character among fans.

85. Monstro:

Character Name Monstro First Appearance Pinocchio (film, 1940) Created By Ted Sears, Webb Smith, William Cottrell, and others Species Whale Occupation None Friends None Enemies Pinocchio, Geppetto

Monstro is a character in the Disney film “Pinocchio” and is the primary antagonist of the film.

He is a gigantic and fearsome sperm whale who resides in the depths of the ocean and is known for his enormous size and ferocious temper.

In the film, Monstro is responsible for swallowing Pinocchio and Geppetto, and becomes a major obstacle for the two as they try to escape. Monstro is known for his powerful and unpredictable nature, and his appearance is intended to evoke feelings of fear and awe in the viewer.

Despite his antagonistic role in the film, Monstro has become a popular character among fans, thanks in part to his distinctive design and his imposing presence.

Monstro has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his massive size and his fearsome reputation.

While he may not be a traditional Disney hero, Monstro's status as a formidable opponent and his iconic design has made him a beloved character among fans.

86. Dumbo:

Character Name Dumbo First Appearance Dumbo (film, 1941) Created By Helen Aberson, Harold Pearl Species Elephant Occupation Circus performer Friends Timothy Q. Mouse, Mrs. Jumbo Enemies None

Dumbo is the main character in the Disney film “Dumbo” and is a young circus elephant with unusually large ears.

He is initially ridiculed and ostracized by his peers because of his appearance, but with the help of his friend Timothy Q. Mouse, he discovers that his large ears give him the ability to fly.

Throughout the film, Dumbo learns to embrace his unique qualities and uses his talents to become a star performer in the circus.

Dumbo is known for his endearing personality and his ability to connect with audiences despite his perceived flaws.

The character has become an enduring symbol of perseverance and self-acceptance and is widely recognized as one of Disney's most beloved characters.

Dumbo has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his large ears and his heartwarming story.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Dumbo's message of acceptance and his charming personality have made him a beloved character among fans.

87. Bambi:

Character Name Bambi First Appearance Bamb (film,1942) Created By Felix Salten Species Deer Occupation None Friends Thumper, Flower, Faline Enemies Man

Bambi is the main character in the Disney film “Bambi” and is a young deer who navigates the challenges of life in the forest.

He is known for his wide-eyed innocence and his playful personality and is surrounded by a cast of colorful animal friends, including Thumper the rabbit and Flower the skunk.

Throughout the film, Bambi learns about the natural world and the cycle of life, including the dangers posed by man, the primary antagonist of the film.

Bambi is a beloved character among Disney fans, thanks in part to his adorable design and his heartfelt story of growth and self-discovery.

Bambi has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his endearing personality and his connection to the natural world.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Bambi's status as a beloved icon of childhood and his enduring message of environmentalism have made him a cherished character among fans.

88. Thumper:

Character Name Thumper First Appearance Bambi (film, 1942) Created By Felix Salten Species Rabbit Occupation None Friends Bambi, Flower Enemies None

Thumper is a character in the Disney film “Bambi” and is a young rabbit who befriends the titular character.

He is known for his quick wit and his penchant for thumping his foot, which is where he gets his name. Thumper serves as a loyal friend to Bambi throughout the film, providing comic relief and a sense of levity to the otherwise serious story.

Thumper's infectious personality and endearing design have made him a beloved character among fans, and he is widely recognized as one of the most iconic characters in the Disney canon.

Thumper has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his playful nature and his close bond with Bambi.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Thumper's status as a beloved and timeless icon of childhood has made him a cherished character among fans.

89. Flower:

Character Name Flower First Appearance Bambi (film, 1942) Created By Felix Salten Species Skunk Occupation None Friends Bambi, Thumper Enemies None

Flower is a character in the Disney film “Bambi” and is a young skunk who befriends the titular character. He is known for his shy personality and his tendency to blush, which is where he gets his name.

Flower serves as a loyal friend to Bambi throughout the film, providing comic relief and a sense of innocence to the otherwise serious story.

Flower's charming design and endearing personality have made him a beloved character among fans, and he is widely recognized as one of the most iconic characters in the Disney canon.

Flower has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his sweet nature and his close bond with Bambi and Thumper.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Flower's status as a timeless icon of childhood and his heartwarming story has made him a cherished character among fans.

90. Lady:

Character Name Lady First Appearance Lady and the Tramp (film, 1955) Created By Ward Greene, Joe Grant Species Cocker Spaniel Occupation None Friends Tramp, Jock, Trusty Enemies Aunt Sarah, Si and Am

Lady is the main character in the Disney film “Lady and the Tramp” and is a beautiful and refined Cocker Spaniel.

She is initially pampered and sheltered, but with the help of her friend Tramp, she learns to embrace the freedom and excitement of the world outside of her home.

Lady is known for her grace and poise, as well as her intelligence and loyalty. Throughout the film, Lady overcomes various obstacles and learns important lessons about love, trust, and self-discovery.

Lady has become a beloved character among fans, thanks in part to her elegant design and her heartfelt story of growth and empowerment.

Lady has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her endearing personality and her close bond with Tramp.

While she may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Lady's status as a classic and timeless icon of childhood has made her a cherished character among fans.

91. Tramp:

Character Name Tramp First Appearance Lady and the Tramp (film, 1955) Created By Ward Greene, Joe Grant Species Mixed breed Occupation Stray dog Friends Lady, Jock, Trusty Enemies Dogcatcher, Si and Am

Tramp is the main male character in the Disney film “Lady and the Tramp” and is a scrappy and streetwise mixed-breed dog. He is initially a carefree bachelor, but he falls in love with Lady and becomes her loyal companion throughout the film.

Tramp is known for his wit and charm, as well as his resourcefulness and courage. Throughout the film, Tramp helps Lady navigate the challenges of the outside world, and the two dogs develop a deep and meaningful bond.

Tramp has become a beloved character among fans, thanks in part to his rough-and-tumble personality and his heartfelt story of love and loyalty.

Tramp has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his endearing personality and his close bond with Lady.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Tramp's status as a classic and timeless icon of childhood has made him a cherished character among fans.

92. Si and Am:

Character Name Si and Am First Appearance Lady and the Tramp (film, 1955) Created By Ward Greene, Joe Grant Species Siamese cats Occupation Mischievous pets Friends None Enemies Lady, Trusty, Jock

Si and Am are a pair of mischievous Siamese cats who appear as the primary antagonists in the Disney film “Lady and the Tramp.”

They are known for their cunning and their ability to cause trouble, and they are responsible for framing Lady for misbehaving in her own home.

Si and Am are often seen plotting and scheming, and their presence in the film adds a sense of tension and conflict to the story.

Si and Am have become iconic characters among fans, thanks in part to their distinctive design and their memorable musical number, “The Siamese Cat Song.” Si and Am have appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and are known for their mischievous personalities and their status as memorable and unique villains in the Disney canon.

While they may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Si and Am's status as classic and timeless icons of childhood have made them cherished characters among fans.

93. Robin Hood:

Character Name Robin Hood First Appearance Robin Hood (film, 1973) Created By Ken Anderson, Eric Cleworth, Wolfgang Reitherman Species Fox Occupation Outlaw Friends Little John, Maid Marian, Friar Tuck Enemies Prince John, Sheriff of Nottingham

Robin Hood is the main character in the Disney film “Robin Hood” and is a suave and charming fox who robs the rich to give to the poor.

He is known for his quick wit and his skill with a bow and arrow, as well as his commitment to social justice and equality.

Throughout the film, Robin Hood and his band of merry men work to overthrow the corrupt Prince John and his nefarious henchman, the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Robin Hood has become a beloved character among fans, thanks in part to his dashing personality and his heartfelt story of heroism and selflessness.

Robin Hood has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his endearing personality and his close bond with his friends.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Robin Hood's status as a classic and timeless icon of childhood has made him a cherished character among fans.

94. Maid Marian:

Character Name Maid Marian First Appearance Robin Hood (film, 1973) Created By Ken Anderson, Eric Cleworth, Wolfgang Reitherman Species Fox Occupation None Friends Robin Hood, Little John, Friar Tuck Enemies Prince John, Sheriff of Nottingham

Maid Marian is a character in the Disney film “Robin Hood” and is a beautiful and sophisticated fox who serves as the love interest of the titular character.

She is known for her grace and poise, as well as her intelligence and her fierce loyalty to her friends.

Throughout the film, Maid Marian supports Robin Hood in his quest to overthrow Prince John and the Sheriff of Nottingham, and she proves herself to be a capable and valuable member of his team.

Maid Marian has become a beloved character among fans, thanks in part to her elegant design and her heartfelt story of love and heroism.

Maid Marian has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for her endearing personality and her close bond with Robin Hood.

While she may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Maid Marian's status as a classic and timeless icon of childhood has made her a cherished character among fans.

95. Little John:

Character Name Little John First Appearance Robin Hood (film, 1973) Created By Ken Anderson, Eric Cleworth, Wolfgang Reitherman Species Bear Occupation Outlaw Friends Robin Hood, Maid Marian, Friar Tuck Enemies Prince John, Sheriff of Nottingham

Little John is a character in the Disney film “Robin Hood” and is a large and lovable bear who serves as Robin Hood's trusted friend and sidekick. He is known for his easygoing personality and his strength and bravery in battle.

Throughout the film, Little John helps Robin Hood in his quest to overthrow Prince John and the Sheriff of Nottingham, and he proves himself to be a valuable member of his team. Little John has become a beloved character among fans, thanks in part to his affable nature and his memorable design.

Little John has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his endearing personality and his close bond with Robin Hood.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Little John's status as a classic and timeless icon of childhood has made him a cherished character among fans.

96. Friar Tuck:

Character Name Friar Tuck First Appearance Robin Hood (film, 1973) Created By Ken Anderson, Eric Cleworth, Wolfgang Reitherman Species Badger Occupation Friar Friends Robin Hood, Little John, Maid Marian Enemies Prince John, Sheriff of Nottingham

Friar Tuck is a character in the Disney film “Robin Hood” and is a wise and kind badger who serves as a friar in Nottingham.

He is known for his gentle nature and his unwavering faith, as well as his loyalty to his friends. Throughout the film, Friar Tuck supports Robin Hood in his quest to overthrow Prince John and the Sheriff of Nottingham, and he proves himself to be a valuable member of his team.

Friar Tuck has become a beloved character among fans, thanks in part to his compassionate personality and his memorable design.

Friar Tuck has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his endearing personality and his close bond with Robin Hood.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Friar Tuck's status as a classic and timeless icon of childhood has made him a cherished character among fans.

97. Prince John:

Character Name Prince John First Appearance Robin Hood (film, 1973) Created By Ken Anderson, Eric Cleworth, Wolfgang Reitherman Species Lion Occupation Prince Friends Sir Hiss Enemies Robin Hood, Maid Marian, Little John, Friar Tuck

Prince John is a character in the Disney film “Robin Hood” and is a cowardly and greedy lion who serves as the primary antagonist of the story.

He is known for his high-pitched voice and his obsession with money and power, as well as his fear of his mother, Queen Eleanor.

Throughout the film, Prince John works to maintain his grip on power in Nottingham, using his henchman, the Sheriff of Nottingham, to oppress the poor and maintain his wealth.

Prince John has become a memorable character among fans, thanks in part to his comical personality and his distinctive design.

Prince John has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his endearing personality and his status as a classic and timeless villain in the Disney canon.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Prince John's status as a beloved and iconic villain has made him a cherished character among fans.

98. Sheriff of Nottingham:

Character Name Sheriff of Nottingham First Appearance Robin Hood (film, 1973) Created By Ken Anderson, Eric Cleworth, Wolfgang Reitherman Species Wolf Occupation Sheriff Friends Prince John, Sir Hiss Enemies Robin Hood, Maid Marian, Little John, Friar Tuck

The Sheriff of Nottingham is a character in the Disney film “Robin Hood” and is a corrupt and villainous wolf who serves as the primary henchman of Prince John.

He is known for his cunning and his cruelty, as well as his loyalty to his master. Throughout the film, the Sheriff of Nottingham works to oppress the poor and maintain Prince John's wealth and power in Nottingham, using his authority as a sheriff to enforce the prince's unjust laws.

The Sheriff of Nottingham has become a memorable character among fans, thanks in part to his menacing personality and his distinctive design.

The Sheriff of Nottingham has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his endearing personality and his status as a classic and timeless villain in the Disney canon.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, the Sheriff of Nottingham's status as a beloved and iconic villain has made him a cherished character among fans.

99. Merlin:

Character Name Merlin First Appearance The Sword in the Stone (film, 1963) Created By Bill Peet, Wolfgang Reitherman Species Wizard Occupation Sorcerer, Teacher Friends Arthur Pendragon, Archimedes Enemies Madam Mim

Merlin is a character in the Disney film “The Sword in the Stone” and is a wise and eccentric wizard who serves as the mentor and teacher of Arthur Pendragon, the future King of England.

He is known for his humorous personality and his unique approach to magic, which often involves anachronistic technology and modern gadgets.

Throughout the film, Merlin works to teach Arthur the ways of the world and prepare him for his eventual role as king, using his magical powers to teach him important life lessons.

Merlin has become a beloved character among fans, thanks in part to his humorous personality and his memorable design.

Merlin has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his endearing personality and his close bond with Arthur.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Merlin's status as a classic and timeless icon of childhood has made him a cherished character among fans.

100. Archimedes:

Character Name Archimedes First Appearance The Sword in the Stone (film, 1963) Created By Bill Peet, Wolfgang Reitherman Species Owl Occupation Merlin's assistant Friends Merlin, Arthur Pendragon Enemies Madam Mim

Archimedes is a character in the Disney film “The Sword in the Stone” and is an intelligent and cantankerous owl who serves as Merlin's assistant.

He is known for his cranky personality and his tendency to disagree with Merlin's more unconventional teaching methods.

Throughout the film, Archimedes provides comedic relief and offers his own brand of wisdom to Arthur as he learns the ways of the world.

Archimedes has become a memorable character among fans, thanks in part to his humorous personality and his distinctive design.

Archimedes has appeared in various forms of media, including video games, and is known for his endearing personality and his close relationship with Merlin.

While he may not have the same level of fame as some of the other Disney characters, Archimedes' status as a beloved and iconic character in the Disney canon has made him a cherished figure among fans.