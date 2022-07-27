Is there anything else we more often associate Disney movies with than love? From the earliest films through the present, love has been one of the most prevalent themes in Disney films.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Top 25 Live-Action Disney Couples

Is there anything else we more often associate Disney movies with than love? From the earliest films through the present, love has been one of the most prevalent themes in Disney films. For this list, I am focusing on couples from live-action films from Walt Disney Pictures and those from studios that are now partnered with the Walt Disney Company, namely Lucasfilm and Marvel.

I am excluding television shows with one exception, so don't expect couples from Once Upon a Time or Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Instead, these are the most outstanding pairings from the classic film era to the present day. Many plot points for various Disney films are discussed here, so this is your spoiler warning.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures.

1. Elizabeth James and Nick Parker, The Parent Trap (1998)

Elizabeth and Nick have a whirlwind romance when they meet aboard a cruise ship, marrying and having twin girls in a short amount of time. But just as quickly, their fighting leads them to break up and, rather cruelly, separate the twins from each other. But despite Nick becoming engaged to another woman, when these two see each other again, the spark is reignited, and we see why they fell in love in the first place. They have natural and romantic ease with each other that is lovely to watch.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures.

2. Fritz and Roberta, Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

This young couple from the classic adventure has an interesting path to love. Fritz and his brother Ernst rescue her from cutthroat pirates, believing she is a boy because she had disguised herself as protection from her captors. When they discover her true identity, the two brothers change on a dime and begin competing for her affections. However, it is quickly apparent that Roberta is keener on Fritz, who reciprocates her feelings but is also more wary and unsure of the future.

As we see Roberta help him open up with her own open heart, we are treated to both romantic and sweetly flirtatious moments between the pair. She even pretends she needs his help to learn how to fire a musket as they are preparing for the possible return of pirates to their island. Because, as is often the case, sometimes one person needs a little encouragement to take that romantic leap. What makes them a worthy pair is that they both learn that what's most important is not where you live or do for a living, but that they have each other.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios.

3. Belle and the Beast, Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Although they do not quite reach the heights of their animated counterparts, the relationship between Belle and her Beast in this live-action remake still has the same beautiful moments, coupled with some profound development that helps deepen their relationship. Fright and frustration turn to compassion and tenderness, which becomes deep understanding and affection. In any version, they remain a beautiful example of how first impressions should not be lasting ones and how we can grow to be better people as a relationship blossoms.

Ultimately, Belle and Beast love each other for who they are beneath the surface, willing to risk everything, including their lives. Despite things being about who they are on the inside, it's an adorable moment when Belle asks him if he might consider growing a beard, and he gives her a little growl during the wedding dance. It lets us see the cute chemistry between Emma Watson and Dan Stevens and leaves the audience smiling.

Image Credit: Disney Enterprises.

4. Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, Marvel Cinematic Universe (2015-present)

When these two first met, it was apparent that they would make the perfect yin and yang match. Scott is affable and goofy but serious when it is necessary. Hope is more grounded and stoic but also strong and vulnerable. Their attraction slowly builds when she helps train him to become Ant-Man; by the time she becomes the Wasp, their banter and connection are solidified. The playful teasing is charming, and the way they genuinely care for each other is sweet.

Romantic moments are often punctuated with a laugh or self-deprecating humor, making them appealing and relatable. When they reunited in Avengers: Endgame, after he was trapped in the Quantum Realm and she was blipped from existence, we see they work together perfectly in the field and at home. Their story is still ongoing, but the best is yet to come.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios.

5. Rey and Ben Solo, Star Wars Franchise (2015-2019)

Love is often complicated, and such is the case between Rey and Ben, who are essentially soul mates. The two go from enemies to allies to almost lovers throughout the three Star Wars sequel films, each representing a different stage in their relationship. In The Force Awakens, they meet and are on clear opposite sides. In The Last Jedi, they remain adversaries but form a deep connection unlike any seen in ages, and in The Rise of Skywalker, they discover the depth of that bond.

Rey and Ben discover they are a dyad in the Force, allowing two Force-sensitive individuals to communicate across time and space and heal each other from mortal wounds. But sometimes, that is at the cost of one of their lives. Such is the tragic fate of these two, who, after many battles, come together on the side of light. They heal each other physically and emotionally, Ben giving his life force to Rey in the end. And the two share a smile and a kiss before his sacrifice takes his last breath. The greatest love is one willing to die for the other making their story short but still profound.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

6. Dastan and Tamina, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010)

This exciting adventure film is part Aladdin and part Pride and Prejudice, mixed with unique intrigues. Dastan is the adoptive and youngest son of the King of Persia, and Tamina is the exquisite Princess of Alamut and guardian of a mystical dagger that controls the Sands of Time. Bound together by circumstance and an impending arranged marriage, they embark on a journey of epic proportions, falling deeply in love with each passing moment. Consequently, we are given one of the best adventure couples from Disney.

Dastan and Tamina showcase that common romantic trope of enemies to lovers who go from bickering and annoyance to flirtations, breathless moments, and, finally, ardent love and admiration. Their chemistry is electric, and their story is emotional and moving, showing us that while we make our own destiny, some love is simply meant to be.

Image Credit: Disney Enterprises.

7. Nancy Furman and George Dodds, Pollyanna (1960)

This gentle period drama may not focus on the romance between Nancy and George, but this couple is one of the loveliest and most positive relationships on this list. We first see them embrace each other near the film's beginning while Nancy's employer, the bitter Polly Harrington, looks on disapprovingly. She tells Nancy that if she wishes to keep her job, she will end her relationship with George. But Nancy does not accept or cower to this demand. They continue as they have been, Nancy even telling a curious Pollyanna that she and George intend to marry someday. And therein lies one reason why this couple is such a breath of fresh air.

They are openly affectionate, with very natural and charming chemistry between actors Nancy Olsen and James Drury. The kind-hearted couple is a shining example of a solid pair confident in themselves as individuals, their place in the community (the two are key organizers in the town bazaar), and their commitment to each other. Engaged by the film's conclusion, they adorably tell Pollyanna they will wait until she is better so she can be a flower girl at their wedding. Nancy and George may not be the main characters, but together they are two of the finest.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Productions.

8. George and Ursula Stanhope, George of the Jungle (1997)

George of the Jungle is an equally goofy and sweet-natured story, based on the cartoons inspired by the Tarzan and Jane characters created by Edgar Rice Burroughs. So it is no surprise that the characters of George and Ursula and their relationship share the same qualities. George meets Ursula when she gets separated from her fiancée in the untamed jungle, and George comes to her rescue against some “ferocious” lions. Because the film balances both tongue-in-cheek moments with earnest ones, it makes George and Ursula's story one of the funniest and most light-hearted on this list.

The two very quickly form an attachment to each other, and Ursula briefly brings him home to New York with her. But in the end, they both realize their hearts lie in the jungle, where they can be their happiest and most authentic selves. They are definitely an adorable pair and an example of a love that comes most unpredictably.

Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures.

9. Max and Allison, Hocus Pocus (1993)

Love can form suddenly and quickly, especially when you are young. And while Max and Allison may not be as fully formed a couple as others on this list, no one can deny that by the end of Hocus Pocus, the two have a strong relationship. These two teenagers and how their relationship develops feel completely authentic thanks to the humorous and natural script and performances. During their first interaction, Allison displays her feistiness and intelligence, which Max finds so attractive he boldly flirts with her and gives her his phone number. But that was only the beginning.

Allison isn't easily impressed, but when Max and his sister Dani show up at her house, the three venture into the old Sanderson Sisters Museum. Thus begins an adventure that shows them what they are made of. And it quickly brings them so close together that they joke about him being her new boyfriend, hold hands for strength, and even fall asleep in each other's arms. They are innocent but not juvenile, making them one of the best young couples on the list.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures.

10. Nonnie Parker and Harry Winslow, A Far Off Place (1993)

Couples who go through the darkest and most intense experiences together become not only stronger individuals but form an unbreakable connection. And by the end of A Far Off Place, one of Disney's darkest and most serious tales, there is little doubt Nonnie and Harry have formed that kind of bond. On vacation in Africa, Harry and his father visit the Parker animal reserve, and he quickly is intrigued, if also a little annoyed, by the brave and intelligent Nonnie, whom he inquisitively follows into the dark late one night.

He finds Nonnie and her friend Xhabbo, a bushman who insists they stay there for the night. Unfortunately, Xhabbo's instincts prove correct, for the following morning, poachers rampage the house and kill Nonnie and Harry's parents, forcing the two to escape for their lives across the Kalahari desert. Over many months, Nonnie and Harry grow and learn about each other, love and devotion slowly but unequivocally blossoming amongst the many dangers of their perilous journey. The two may be young, but they mature quickly and, in the end, find that their home lies with each other.

Image Credit: Amblin Entertainment.

11. Sonora Webster and Al Carver, Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken (1991)

Based on the true story of the fearless woman who dared to live her dreams despite many obstacles, Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken also features a beautiful, if simple love story of two people who bring out the best in each other. After leaving home, Sonora meets Al Carver, the son of Doctor W.F. Carver, who puts on the most spectacular show Sonora has ever seen.

And it is one she is determined to be a part of. She wants to be a diving girl- a woman who climbs aboard a moving horse on a high tower and dives into a large tank of water, much to the audience's amazement. Al, fed up with his father's attitude and more interested in gambling, begins to care more about the show when he sees the beauty of Sonora's enthusiasm.

After a rift with his father separates the couple, he puts aside his pride — something he'd never done before. Sonora and Al only grow closer when Doctor Carver passes, but a tragic accident nearly causes another rift when Al doesn't want Sonara to risk her life. By the end of this inspiring and uplifting film, we can see with Sonora and Al the power and strength that comes from believing in each other. And the two live a happy life together, finding not only themselves but an undying love.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures.

12. Benjamin Gates and Abigail Chase, National Treasure Franchise (2004, 2007)

Two strong and intelligent history enthusiasts with an innate thirst for adventure, Ben and Abigail are a match made in treasure-hunting heaven. While searching for the infamous Templar treasure, Ben and his team find a clue that says there is an invisible map on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

Refusing to steal it like part of the team wants, Ben and his friend Riley seek out Abigail, a historian at the Washington Archives, imploring and warning her of the threat to the historical document. And this kicks off the start of not only an epic adventure but an enjoyable love story.

Ben and Abigail's respect and enthusiasm for history are endearing and connect them in a special way. It gives them an understanding of what each other can think and feel and ignites their sense of exploration and discovery. Moreover, they have an adorable playfulness that only those who take pleasure in a treasure hunt would appreciate, even making each other maps and puzzles.

Although they are separated at the beginning of the second film, by the end, they see how precious life is in what becomes a dangerous journey, bringing them back together. A third film is still possible in this franchise, so perhaps we will see this adventurous couple discover what's on Page 47.

Image Credit: Disney Enterprises.

13. Peter Quill and Gamora, Marvel Cinematic Universe (2014-present)

It was not love at first sight for the renegade who calls himself “Star-Lord” and the adoptive daughter of the villain Thanos. Although one may conclude that it was love at first fight, for the first time they meet, they engage in a fight over an orb, which contains one of the sought-after Infinity Stones.

After being arrested and forming a rag-tag group of misfits called the Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter and Gamora quickly turn from antagonistic to passionate as they bond and learn about each other and their different worlds. Peter shows her the wonders of classic rock music, and Gamora helps curb his ego, finding humility, fun, and deep love for each other along the way.

The thought of either one perishing is unbearable, especially for Peter, so by the time we see them in Avengers: Infinity War, it's no wonder hearing that Thanos has sacrificed Gamora throws Peter into a tailspin. With the utilization of time travel employed in Avengers: Endgame, a past Gamora is brought to the present, and these two have a second chance at a happily ever after. Or maybe not, based on the scenes shown of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 in the Marvel presentation at San Diego Comic Con. Here's hoping that love sparks again as brightly as the galaxy they defend so valiantly.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios.

14. Mitch Evers and Maggie McKendrick, The Parent Trap (1961)

We don't see many couples on this list who are more mature characters or come back together after a long separation. But like their modern-day counterparts, Mitch and Maggie are a divorced couple who had separated their twin daughters many years ago and come back together when the twins meet and switch places on them.

And much like Elizabeth and Nick in the 1998 version of The Parent Trap, when Mitch and Maggie see each other for the first time in 12 years, sparks fly. What makes Mitch and Maggie such a wonderful couple to watch is that even when they are fighting, you can see that it merely illuminates the passion between them, along with their fiery tempers.

In the charming hands of such consummate actors as Maureen O'Hara and Brian Keith, we witness characters that feel authentic and truly made for each other. When they share an intimate dinner and reminisce about what they miss about being together, it's all the simple things in life. Nothing had felt complete without the other, and when they rekindle that flame, we are given a mature and realistic look at love.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures.

15. Mother and Father Robinson, Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

The most mature couple on this list in terms of age and demeanor, the mother and father of the Robinson family are a pristine example of commitment, fortitude, and devotion to each other. On their way to New Guinea, they are chased into a storm and shipwrecked near an island. Without any real guarantee of rescue, Father Robinson decides to build an elaborate tree house for his family. As amazing as the home they build is, it is not until the end when Mother realizes this should be their forever home.

In the end when they both realize that all they need to be happy is right before them: a beautiful home and each other. This is what makes Mother and Father Robinson such a worthy couple. It is clear the love they have for each other has only grown deeper over the years. Moreover, they discuss their disagreements like adults, working through them with understanding and compromise. But even more so, Father builds this tree house for their family, making every specification with her in mind, all to make her happy and comfortable. As far as grand gestures go, this is one for the ages.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios.

16. Steve Rogers and Margaret “Peggy” Carter, Marvel Cinematic Universe (2011-2019)

How many couples can say their love transcends time? This is unequivocally true for Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, and Peggy Carter, agent in the Strategic Scientific Reserve and eventual co-founder of S.H.I.E.LD. When the two first meet during World War II, Steve is a candidate for Project Rebirth and the Super Soldier Serum, and she soon sees what kind of man Steve is.

His stature and size are significantly less than the other candidates, but his integrity, bravery, and strength of character are stalwart. After he becomes America's first super-soldier, things do not always go smoothly for them. Despite that, a strong connection does indeed form between them.

Their story seemed to end before it could even begin and before they could even have their first dance when Steve sacrifices his life to save millions. Peggy is left heartbroken but soldiers on, while Steve is left preserved in ice for over 70 years and awakens to a completely different world.

Although love remained, Peggy moved on with her life in the 1940s, while Steve reconnected with a much older Peggy shortly before her death. But still, Peggy remained in his heart. Their love story is undoubtedly a complicated one, but one with a fantastical and emotional happy ending. Thanks to the time stone, Steve is able to alter the past, and he and Peggy have the dance and life together they always yearned for.

And the image of their reunion after Steve goes back in time to find his true love was the final shot of Avengers: Endgame. Choosing to end on such a romantic and hopeful note not only solidifies them as a lovely and heartwarming couple but shows us that after all the battles and strife, what truly matters is being in the arms of the one you love.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

17. Mia Thermopolis and Nicholas Devereaux, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

I am sure some may feel like Mia's first boyfriend, Michael is the better choice because he “saw her when she was invisible.” They are a sweet, innocent first love. But when Mia and Nicholas meet and fall in love, she is four years older, more mature, and more herself, despite some lingering insecurities and awkwardness.

Moreover, this is about the balance between chemistry and attraction with understanding and friendship. Set to be crowned Queen of Genovia, Mia is told she only ascends the crown if she marries before her 21st birthday. An outdated law, to say the least, but a marriage is arranged with a perfectly nice man, but one for whom Mia feels no romantic inclinations for despite all her best efforts.

On the other hand, Nicholas is scheming with his opportunistic Uncle to ruin her chance at being Queen but soon abandons all that when he grows to care for her truly. Misunderstandings and feelings of betrayal were inevitable, but ultimately Nicholas professes his love for and desires to only see Mia as Queen, humbly asking forgiveness.

It ends as it should with the law being changed and Mia crowned Queen. But for Mia and Nicholas, whose sweet relationship consists of foot-popping kisses and sharing dreams, it becomes a love story about who they are deep down and who they aspire to be. Their union is not born out of obligations or duty but rather tender and genuine affection.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios.

18. Cliff Secord and Jenny Blake, The Rocketeer (1991)

In the classic pulp adventure film, Cliff Secord and Jenny Blake are undoubtedly a traditional adventure couple. Cliff is the handsome and reluctant hero, and Jenny is his beautiful and supportive gal Friday. But make no mistake, these characters are not only cut from the traditional cloth, consisting of sanitized, simplistic, brainless attributes.

Cliff has an amiable, golly-gee charm about him, with a slight stubborn streak, who needs to learn to open up and support Jenny's acting career more. While seemingly a typical old-fashioned heroine, Jenny is not a damsel in distress. She stands up for herself, is not easily taken in by the villainous Neville Sinclair, and remains brave amidst great fear and danger.

But what makes Cliff and Jenny such a fantastic pair is the effortless chemistry between them. We feel as if we're watching everyday people who love each other, thrust into an adventure filled with gangsters, Nazis, and dangers around every turn. The Rocketeer may be a hero, but all Jenny wants is Cliff – the sweet pilot she met when he was a crop duster and the man she fell for and steadfastly believes in. And at the movie's end, we know that Cliff and Jenny will no longer take each other for granted and will always support each other's dreams. After all, love is one of the greatest dreams of all.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures.

19. Wanda Maximoff and Vision, Marvel Cinematic Universe (2015-present)

Beautiful, emotional, heartbreaking, and moving are just some superlatives that describe the story of Wanda and Vision. This couple met under the most surreal of scenarios, but how they fell in love was as real and relatable as they come. While it's true that they both have immense powers, Wanda and Vision could not be more different.

And yet, they bond over the classic television shows Wanda loves and the compassionate understanding of what grief truly is. They develop a deep love for each other through stolen moments of quiet happiness. But all is lost when Wanda is forced to kill Vision to protect the Mind Stone from the clutches of Thanos, only for him to reverse time and kill Vision all over again.

Relieving her worst moment over again was devastating, but nothing broke Wanda like seeing the home Vision had bought them to grow old in. She is so heartbroken; her sadness, hope, and love create and bring Vision back to her. And they, for a while, live out all of her dreams in classic sitcom form. So it begs the question, which love is the true one? The answer is both, of course.

Both Visions may be separate entities, but they are both her love. And though she had to say goodbye to him once more, there is always hope love this couple will say hello again. For after all, in love, there's hope.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios.

20. Aladdin and Jasmine, Aladdin (2019)

The loveable thief who is a “diamond in the rough” and the spirited princess who desires to be seen as more than a prize receives royal treatment in their live-action forms. It would take something extraordinary to “live” up to their animated counterparts, and Aladdin and Jasmine more than do so.

Moreover, these versions add to an already well-developed relationship with some alterations to their stories both individually and together. The meeting between Aladdin and Jasmine in the marketplace opens the film. And we see them instantly connect through sleight of hand stolen bracelets, memories of their mothers shared, and the misapprehension that Jasmine is not the Princess but rather her handmaiden.

We are treated to even more scenes between the couple, both with Aladdin and Prince Ali, adding humor, sweetness, and above all, great depth to the story. Like the petals of a flower, their love slowly blossoms amongst attempts to overthrow the kingdom from Jafar. Their chemistry is adorable, and they both are given fresh and appealing characteristics.

Jasmine hopes to rule as Sultan herself, and Aladdin completely encourages her. Aladdin and Jasmine truly show each other a whole new world, finding the courage within themselves to break free from their metaphorical shackles, unafraid that doing so would cause them to lose each other. Their love story is magical.

Image Credit: Disney Enterprises.

21. Ella and Kit, Cinderella (2015)

Although the animated film Cinderella is a timeless classic, one could argue that the love story between Cinderella and her Prince Charming is not given much development aside from an evening of romantic dancing. The theme of the live-action version of Cinderella is to “Have courage and be kind.” That theme also defines Ella and Prince Kit's characters and the reason they are such an ideal match for each other.

Contrasted with their animated counterparts, Ella and Prince Kit's love story includes a connection that is much more developed and based on who they are as people, not what they are as titles. The first meeting between the couple is a sweet meet-cute on horseback in the forest, and there is an instant feeling that they are kindred spirits.

They circle each other, and in mere moments we as an audience can see that these two are the epitome of that rare kind of connection, knowing nothing about their place in life. To Kit, Ella is just a kind girl from the village, and to Ella, Kit is a kind young man who works in the palace. By the time they have their dance at the Ball, the anticipation of seeing each other again creates an enchanting and romantic moment.

Their happily ever after concludes in that traditional Cinderella glass slipper way, but there is also something grander than that classic fairy tale ending. The two kindest souls not only find a soul mate in each other but also show mercy, forgiveness, and compassion to those who hurt them, confident in who they are and ready to face the world side by side.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios.

22. Giselle and Robert, Enchanted (2007)

Both a self-referential parody and earnest romantic musical, Enchanted can only be described as delightful. Just as remarkable is the love story between Giselle, the eternally cheerful and hopeful young woman from the animated land of Andalasia, and Robert, the cynical but still kind single father from New York City. When Giselle is thrown into this hardened and fast-paced world, she is overwhelmed, to say the least.

But soon, she enchants everyone around her, including Robert's six-year-old daughter, and slowly but surely Robert himself, with her bright songs and unfailing optimism in happily ever after. What makes Giselle and Robert's relationship so lovely is that as Robert softens and begins to open his heart again, Giselle becomes more grounded and experiences new emotions like anger.

In their ballroom dance moment (one of Disney's most exquisitely romantic moments ever), Giselle dons a more understated gown for the first time, while Robert is in classic fairy tale attire. She is more reserved, and he is the one who sings to her. And in the end, after their very Sleeping Beauty-esque battle and True Love's Kiss, we see what a beautiful couple Giselle and Robert are. They epitomize the balance between modernity and the traditional fairy tale.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures.

23. Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, Marvel Cinematic Universe (2008-2019)

It would take an extraordinary woman to charm the notorious playboy Tony Stark. And it would take an incredible man to be worthy of a woman like Pepper Potts. But of course, what makes Tony and Pepper such an exemplary couple is that they both ground and help each other soar. Pepper guides Tony to be a better man but does not stifle his ambitions, creativity, and needs, and Tony helps bring out a strength in Pepper that she doubted she ever had. Together they are what we call a “power couple,” due in no small part to the exceptional chemistry of Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Partners in work and life, their journey to love is wrought with many dangers, but their love only grows deeper. After five years of a happily married life with their daughter Morgan, their peace is brought to a halt when once again, the world needs saving. But instead of stopping her husband, Pepper knows he could never rest unless he did all he could to help in a way only Tony Stark could. Their ending may be sad when Tony makes the ultimate sacrifice to save the entire universe literally, but the love that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts shared is eternal.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios.

24. Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa, Star Wars Franchise (1977-2015)

The handsome scoundrel, pilot, space pirate Han Solo, and the beautiful princess and imperial senator Leia Organa are nothing short of a legendary couple in this fairy tale set in space. Han and Leia's relationship features the common romantic trope of bickering to mask attraction. And the charming rouge clashes with the feisty heroine until they are no longer afraid of their feelings.

But Han and Leia are so much more than that. They give the Star Wars films, particularly the original trilogy, their romantic central heartbeat but never in an overly sentimental way. This is because Star Wars is equally conventional and daring. The films balance traditional storytelling in new and exciting ways, and Han and Leia represent that kind of love story.

From Han's smart-aleck flirting and Leia's denial of her feelings to their unexpected and passionate first kiss to rescue missions and dangerous battles, they save each other's lives in endless ways. But it's the palpable chemistry between Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher and the way these two inedible and spirited characters strive to be their best selves for each other that make Han and Leia such an extraordinary couple.

And what other pair has such an iconic declaration of affection better than “I Love You” and “I know.” Couples in real life wear matching shirts or have wedding bands engraved with these phrases. Although both characters have passed in the franchise, make no mistake, there is no greater romance in a galaxy far, far away.

Image Credit: Sunset Boulevard.

25. Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise, (2003-2017)

The Pirates of the Caribbean films may rest on the capable shoulders of the character of Captain Jack Sparrow, but its heart beats because of Elizabeth Swann and William Turner, played exquisitely by Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightly. They are the classic childhood friends to lovers couple. But they embody so much more. Will and Elizabeth's love story is a grand adventure of epic proportions.

Will is the dashing young blacksmith turned pirate hero and eventually Captain of the Flying Dutchman. Elizabeth is the luminous governor's daughter, turned spirited heroine, and eventually Pirate King. The two always harbored deep, albeit unsaid, affection for each other. But it is not until Elizabeth is kidnapped by Barbossa and his crew of treacherous pirates that how much they genuinely care rises to the surface.

Elizabeth and Will's love is of the purest and truest form, with the two willing to travel across oceans for each other. They partake in perhaps the most epic wedding ceremonies of all time, saying their vows during a dangerous battle in a torrential rainstorm, sealing it with a rotating kiss while their sweeping musical theme plays. This scene alone makes them both a beautiful and unique couple.

But their story is of the most epic kind. When Will is mortally wounded, he is resurrected as the Captain of the Flying Dutchman, making the tremendous sacrifice of only being able to set foot on land one day every ten years. That is his curse, while his blessing, Elizabeth, steadfastly waits for his return. It takes 20 years for this curse to break, and their reunion is one of the most long-awaited and moving in cinema history. William Turner and Elizabeth Swann's love is truly deeper than the sea.

Image Credit: Disney Enterprises.

Honorable Mentions:

Jim Douglas and Carole Bennett, The Love Bug (1968)

Peter Parker and Michelle “MJ,” Marvel Cinematic Universe (2017-present)

Frank Wolff and Lily Houghton, Jungle Cruise (2021)

Anakin Skywalker and Queen Padme Amidala, Star Wars Franchise (1999-2003)

Nikky and Mark, The Moon-Spinners (1964)

Mark and Fran, The Ugly Dachshund (1966)

Image Credit: Marvel Studios.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.