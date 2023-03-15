Making waves is nothing new for Disney Cruise Line. Whether you wish to push the boundaries of slip-n-slide speed on Disney Magic’s AquaDunk waterslide or see an epic live performance of “Beauty and the Beast” on Disney Dream, Disney’s fleet is designed to put guests right smack-dab in the middle of the brand’s legendary stories. The updates for Disney Cruise Line's new private island, Lighthouse Point, offer a glimpse at how they’re using the island’s natural surroundings to tell the story of the Bahamian community.

Disney Cruise Line New Private Island- Lighthouse Point

Over the past 25 years, the family-centric brand has delighted cruisers with the whimsy of its floating Disney experiences – yielding a Jumbo-size return of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes. That figure will likely grow quicker than Jack’s fabled stalk because the brand is spilling the beans on the details of its upcoming launch of the new Disney Cruise Line island destination at Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas.

Lighthouse Point, the second private island in Disney’s lineup, is positioned on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas. In the summer of 2024, Disney cruise guests can make reservations for its initial sailings.

Lighthouse Point Details Revealed

The overall design of Disney’s Lighthouse Point takes its cues from the natural surroundings. With this in mind, guests can expect buildings with large, swooping lines. As the boat approaches the pier, the structures resemble curved shells scattered around the shores. Once onshore, the color scheme is equally vibrant and enhanced with the work of local artists.

“Lighthouse Point is a place of extraordinary natural beauty,” explains Kevin Thomas, creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, “so our goal has always been to create designs that accentuate its qualities in an organic way.”

Disney Storytelling Incorporated Into The Island

It wouldn’t be Disney without a nod to storytelling. Guests can also expect to see the area’s folklore represented. They plan to feature cultural folklore characters and elements from colorful Bahamian Junkanoo carnival and street festivals. This will be blended with Disney’s traditional stories and much-loved characters.

Guests can choose from multiple beaches – adults-only, family fun, and a cabana area for quieter family time. Each beach is strategically located near amenities, with the adults-only beach having a dedicated dining area. Plus, the island will offer complimentary beach chairs, umbrellas, and towels.

Activities for Families and Adults on Lighthouse Point

Water play will include watercraft toys, a waterpark with fountains, two slides, and even water drums. But a smaller kids’ club (for children three to five years old) will feature animation from “The Little Mermaid.”

Those looking to take a break from water activities can visit the game pavilion or play a few rounds of either volleyball or gaga ball. Visitors can rent bikes or reconnect with nature on the island’s hiking trails.

One standout highlight of Disney’s Lighthouse Point is the Bahamian art and culture pavilion. Here, cruise guests can participate in programs and engage with local artists to learn more about the cultural traditions and natural beauty of The Bahamas.

Social Media Reacts to Lighthouse Point News

Of course, Disney’s latest release of details has rippled out through social media. Some Disney cruise fans hope the company will offer a cruise that stops at both private islands – Castaway Cay and Lighthouse Point.

Social media comments centered on the possibility of a “double dip” cruise. For Disney Cruise Line guests, a “double dip” refers to two stops at Castaway Cay. Commenters hope the new “double dip” cruises might feature a Castaway Cay and Lighthouse Point stop in the same itinerary.

All in all, cruising enthusiasts are on the edge of their lounge chairs – eager for more updates on the upcoming launch of the latest Disney Cruise Line addition – Lighthouse Point.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.