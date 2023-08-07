Disney Has Ambitious Plans to Expand Parks in California, Pending Zoning Overhaul Approval 

“Certainly, in Florida, we have a lot of property. We have a lot of opportunities outside the United States. We have more opportunity in California than people are aware.”

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger highlighted the potential for growth at Disneyland Resort during the most recent Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference.

That opportunity for growth Iger mentioned is closely tied to a project announced two years ago: DisneylandForward.

In 2021, Disneyland Resort announced a bold new project called DisneylandForward. Upon its unveiling, the scope appeared to have the potential to be massive. Disney shared concept art and artist renderings on social media, depicting possible new rides, attractions, and lands that could come to the Anaheim resort.

Even the biggest Disney fans could not help but wonder what DisneylandForward fully entails. Would Disney add a third park to California? Could its existing two parks, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, grow in size? Would guests have new restaurants, shops, and entertainment to enjoy?

As it currently stands, DisneylandForward is none of these things – yet. The project’s earliest yet crucial phase revolves around upgrading Disney’s current zoning agreement with the City of Anaheim. In doing so, Disney will increase its flexibility with what it can develop on each plot of existing land, opening the door for a wish list of new projects.

What Is DisneylandForward?

On the project's website, DisneylandForward is described as “a multiyear public planning effort to update Disneyland Resort’s existing development approvals.” At its core, it is a means of updating development approvals that went into effect between Disneyland and the City of Anaheim, California, in the 1990s. At the time, Anaheim granted Disney permission to grow its footprint based on various stipulations.

The update focuses on the restriction over what kind of uses could be built and where those uses could go. In doing so, Disney needed to act within the strict parameters of four distinct districts: theme parks, hotels, and parking, as well as retail, dining, and entertainment. Because of those four districts, Disney cannot simply build whatever it wants wherever it wants. A new hotel cannot go in a district currently zoned as a theme park space, and a Disney theme park with new rides cannot grow into a zone designated as a parking space.

If Disney wanted to expand its two theme parks, build new hotels near Disneyland, and offer more shopping and dining, the current agreement restricted the resort on location. Until now, that forced Disney to be creative in opening new lands or attractions. Recent examples, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Avengers Campus, involved closing old grounds and restaurants for new offerings.

It appears Disney would rather have the ability to broaden the uses allowed with each district without demolishing and replacing many beloved attractions or their back-of-house infrastructure.

The goal with DisneylandForward appears to be to expand on what is currently allowed in each zone so that the company can develop its property once the updates are made to those previously established restrictions.

The short-term goal of DisneylandForward is to get the City of Anaheim on board with modifying the 1990s zoning agreement. For now, DisneylandForward is not a confirmation of any expansion plans, including but not limited to a third theme park, expansion of its existing theme parks, or a new shopping and dining district. But the company insists all those dreams and then some are entirely possible should DisneylandForward pass with the city.

Disney makes it clear that Anaheim also benefits economically from this endeavor. A study from the Woods Center for Economic Analysis at Cal State Fullerton reveals that a $1 billion investment from Disney would yield 4,000 construction jobs and $1.1 billion in economic output over four years.

That does not even account for the 2,000 ongoing jobs that would be created once construction is complete, nor does it account for the additional revenue Anaheim stands to see from increased tourism to the area.

Those economic benefits extend to the state of California as well. In June, Governor Gavin Newsom visited with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro to see what Disneyland Forward could entail. The state gains $20 million in incremental tax revenue each time Disney invests $1 billion into its parks and resorts.

Regarding an estimated timeline for when any of this would come to fruition, the City of Anaheim will review Disney’s initial proposal in early 2024. At that time, eager fans wanting a Disneyland expansion will better understand whether the project has any legs.

Possibilities Include New Rides, Dining, and Beyond

Disney points to recent projects and expansions at international parks to enhance the vision of what DisneylandForward could accomplish. Using those examples, Disney wants to set the scene for what could come to Anaheim.

One example of inspiration is a new land themed after the hit animated film Frozen, similar to a project currently under construction in Hong Kong Disneyland.

If DisneylandForward became a reality, the current Disneyland Resort footprint could one day incorporate a themed land like this. Other recent projects Disney cites include TRON Lightcyle/Run at Magic Kingdom, Shanghai Disneyland, and Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Any expansions at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park would only come to fruition after a few years. Disney only offered these theme park expansions as examples of what could be possible should DisneylandForward be approved. Disney may also opt for more shopping and dining opportunities for its guests. These plans and the ability to build on plots of land currently zoned for parking would only be possible with a green light on DisneylandForward.

Lindsay Brookshier, the content director of MickeyVisit.com explains, “Though the concept artwork shared is all theoretical currently, seeing that Disney is dreaming big about the Disneyland Resort is great news for fans on the West Coast excited for expanded offerings”.

According to an article in The Hollywood Reporter, Disney intends to invest $17 billion in Florida over the next ten years. Disney wants to invest heavily in California in the coming years, though it could all hinge on DisneylandForward’s success. Without approval from the City of Anaheim, Disneyland’s dreams of an expanded future will be deferred.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.