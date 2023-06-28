Disney’s Popular Halloween Event Tickets on Sale Tomorrow – Last Year They Sold Out in Less Than a Week

Summer may have just begun, but Disney already has its sights set on the upcoming fall season. Halloween is a popular time of year at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, thanks in no small part to the after-hours parties on select nights throughout late summer and early fall.

If you have never visited a Disney theme park for Halloween, it may be worth considering, especially if your family loves candy as much as it loves to dress up as their favorite characters.

When planning a Halloween trip to Disneyland Resort, time is of the essence. Its after-hours events are fan favorites, with popular dates selling out in no time. The school year may have just wrapped up, and you may be more inclined to attend a barbecue than think about trick-or-treating, but it would behoove you to read up on this year’s seasonal offerings so you are prepared to buy tickets when the time comes.

Oogie Boogie Bash Returns to California Adventure

If you are looking for the ultimate Halloween celebration at Disneyland Resort, look no further than Oogie Boogie Bash. The hard ticket after-hours event returns in 2023, much to fans’ delight.

Normal day passes won’t get you entry to this super special event. General admission tickets go on sale starting June 29. If you have a Disneyland Magic Key, an exclusive pre-sale began on June 27.

Tickets start at $134 per person but sell for as much as $169 on weekends in October and $189 for days the weekend of Halloween. Last year tickets for all dates of the party sold out in less than a week, despite going on sale three months before the first night of the event.

Oogie Boogie Bash will take place on select nights from September 5 through October 31. Each party will start at 6 PM and conclude at 11 PM. If you do not have a separate park ticket for the day of your event, you can enter Disney California Adventure Park starting at 3 PM.

Once the party begins, California Adventure transforms into a spooky spectacle, in the most family-friendly of ways, with eerie Halloween music echoing throughout the park. The rides remain open at California Adventure, including the nighttime-only seasonal layover Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark.

Aside from having access to the park’s rides and attractions with shorter wait times, guests can participate in several exclusive party offerings.

Start off by checking out the many themed treat trails throughout the park, where you come face-to-face with beloved Disney villains. Or head over to the immersive Villain’s Grove walking trail, which comes alive with a beautifully eerie kaleidoscope of lights and music. Later in the evening, be sure to catch the Frightfully Fun Parade, and little ones will want to check out Mickey’s Trick and Treat stage show.

Over the years, Oogie Boogie Bash has grown into one of the most highly-anticipated after-hours events of the year at any domestic Disney park. Gavin Doyle, Founder of MickeyVisit.com, notes that “Oogie Boogie Bash is one of the most impressive events that Disney puts on at any time throughout the year. The event features the best character meet and greets that Disney puts on anywhere.

“Last year, they debuted a stunning character version of Ernesto De La Cruz from Coco. The event was moved over from Disneyland Park to Disney California Adventure Park, and Disney put a big investment into the party to deliver.”

More Family-Friendly Halloween Festivities at Disneyland Resort

But Oogie Boogie Bash is not the only Disneyland Halloween celebration.

Starting September 1, the parks come alive with festive decorations, specialty merchandise, and limited-time food and beverage items. In Disney California Adventure, guests celebrate Día de los Muertos at Plaza de la Familia.

Available from September 1 through November 2, Paradise Gardens comes alive as a colorful celebration featuring mariachi performances, a meet and greet with Miguel from the Disney and Pixar film Coco, and A Musical Celebration of Coco.

In Disneyland Park, the fan-favorite seasonal overlay Haunted Mansion Holiday will return on September 1 and be available through the end of the year.

Jack Skellington, Sally, and other citizens of Halloweentown from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas move into the classic Disneyland attraction annually, and it is a must-see when visiting that time of the year. Speaking of Jack and Sally, they also greet guests during the season in Disneyland Park.

After dark, the skies above Disneyland Park come alive with Halloween Screams, the nightly fireworks spectacular that will run in September and October. In preparation for Halloween Screams, the current Disneyland fireworks show ‘Wondrous Journeys’ will have its final performance of the year on August 31, currently expected to return in 2024.

You do not need a ticket to participate in some of the Halloween festivities at Disneyland Resort. In Downtown Disney, Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit is slated to return, with cleverly-painted pumpkins hidden throughout the shopping and dining district. Find them all, and you win a prize.

And those limited-time Halloween treats are not just available in the parks. Head to Marceline’s Confectionery in Downtown Disney or the pop-up treat stand in the main lobby at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa for extra-special desserts.

