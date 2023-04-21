Disney Parks Halloween announcements are promising a frightfully good time this fall. Guests can get ready for a celebration with plenty of tricks and treats when the series of parties kicks off on August 11 at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Parks Halloween Announcements

With spellbinding entertainment, favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best, and more, celebrate the most haunting time of the year with Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Dates Announced

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is returning in 2023. The event dates are:

August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29

September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29

October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31

November: 1

Get The Party Started With “Disney's Not-so-Spooky Spectacular”

The Pumpkin King, a.k.a. Jack Skellington, will host the must-see nighttime show, “Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. It will feature projections, special effects, and lighting paired with fireworks, music, and iconic Disney characters.

Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green can purchase tickets starting April 27, which will be available to all guests beginning May 2.

More Parades and Parties, Oh My!

During the Halfway to Halloween celebration, Disneyland Resort joined the haunted fun. Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party will return this upcoming Halloween season. Select nights this fall, visitors can wear their favorite costumes at this separately ticketed, limited-capacity, after-hours event at Disney California Adventure Park.

Watch a Ghostly Promenade With “Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade”

Visitors' favorite Disney villains will stride down Main Street, U.S.A., alongside Disney heroes, the Haunted Mansion graveyard diggers, and other famous characters. Parades occur nightly during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Those who can't wait for the Halloween season to celebrate can begin the celebration with Halfway to Halloween at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort, now through April 23.

Terrifying Treats for The Whole Family

Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party by stopping by trick-or-treating locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. At Oogie Boogie Bash, a treat trail will also delight guests at Disney's California Adventure Park.

Can't wait to enjoy some Halloween treats? Now, you don't have to!

Disney released its new treats available to enjoy now at the Disneyland Resort. They include:

Minnie Witch Apple : Granny Smith Apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and dipped in white chocolate, and orange M&M'S placed all over and rolled in purple sugar

: Granny Smith Apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and dipped in white chocolate, and orange M&M'S placed all over and rolled in purple sugar Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat : Oogie Boogie-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in green, white chocolate with a black dark chocolate face

: Oogie Boogie-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in green, white chocolate with a black dark chocolate face Jack Skellington Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate with a black dark chocolate face

These new bites will be available through April 23 at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Pooh Corner, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff, and Marceline's Confectionery.

Those looking for bites in the Downtown Disney District can check out the Halloween Churro, which is Churro rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with peanut butter candy pieces, and the Halloween Jack-O-lantern Macaron, which is an orange Jack-O-Lantern macaron with fruit-flavored crisped rice cereal buttercream filling.

The Fun Continues on The High Seas

Halloween on the High Seas cruises will return to Disney Cruise Line from mid-September through October 2023. Aboard these sailings, guests can eat, drink and be scary with their favorite characters dressed in Halloween costumes. Guests can celebrate the season at Mickey's Mouse-querade party, enjoy trick-or-treating at sea, and themed food and drinks.

