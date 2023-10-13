Disney Parks Price Hike: What You Need To Know

When you wish upon a star, Disney ups the price to park your car. Surprise! Disney has hiked their park prices up which is sending families who have been saving for their next Disney vacation into a spiral over how much they're going to have to pay on their next trip.

Prices for parking and annual passes have increased at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, while some other costs and additional ticket prices have also increased at Disneyland.

When asked a question, a Disney spokesman said, “We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks, and with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer.”

The hike came on the same day that Disney announced it would be relaxing the rules for its popular park hopper ticket that lets visitors visit multiple parks on the same day on one ticket, as well as lift several reservation restrictions and plans to bring back the prepaid Disney Dining Plan.

Disney World Park Hopper Rule Changes

Starting January 9, visitors with a Park Hopper ticket will again be able to switch parks at any time while the parks are open depending on capacity, the Florida resort announced Wednesday. At the moment, those attending Disney's Florida parks have to wait until 2 p.m. to change parks if they've purchased a park hopper ticket.

Disney World parking price increase

Parking at Disney World Theme Parks has been raised by $5, to $30 instead of $25, which is in line with the cost of parking at SeaWorld Orlando and Universal Orlando Resort.

Parking is still free for those at Disney's resort hotels and those visiting the Disney Springs shopping complex.

Disney World Annual Pass Prices Increase

All four of Disney World's annual passes have also seen a bump in price.

Disney's top-tier Incredi-Pass now costs $1,449, up $50 from $1,399.

The Sorcerer Pass, only available to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members, has been bumped up $30 to $999 from $969.

The Pixie Pass, only available to Floridians, has had a $40 increase to $439 from $399.

Thankfully, existing annual pass holders can renew at a reduced rate.

There are no changes to prices for standard, dated tickets, which still start at $109.

Changes for Disney World Annual Pass holders

Disney World is set to roll out good-to-go dates for annual pass holders and staff members from January that let them visit parks at any time on specified days without a reservation. On all other dates, annual pass holders and staff will still need a reservation if they enter a park before 2 p.m.

Ticket Price Increases at Disneyland

Although one-day, one-park adult tickets remain $104 at Disneyland, higher-tier tickets have risen from $5 to $15 and now top out at $194 for a one-day ticket to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure.

The price of multi-day tickets has also risen.

Two-day tickets are now $310, up $25 from $285.

Three-day tickets are $390, up $30 from $360.

Four-day tickets are $445, up $50 from $395.

Five-day tickets are $480, up $65 from $415.

Park hopping still costs an extra $65 for a one-day ticket. However, the price of park hopping on a multi-day ticket has increased by $5 to $15.

Disneyland is offering a limited-time discount on kids' tickets. From January 8 until March 10, a child's ticket (for children aged three to nine) will be “as low as $50 per child, per day,” the resort announced last week.

Children under three's still enter the park for free.

Theme park and hotel parking at Disneyland has increased by $5. However, hourly rates for those visiting Downtown Disney remain the same.

Disneyland Magic Key Price Increases

Disneyland's Magic Key annual passes have skyrocketed by up to $150.

The Inspire Key, the park's top-tier pass, has risen by $50 to $1649. Meanwhile, the Believe and Enchant Keys have increased in price by $150 to $1,249 and $849, respectively.

Finally, the Imagine Key that is only available for residents of Southern California has gone up $50 to $499.

Currently, Magic Keys are unavailable for purchase, but existing Magic Key holders can renew theirs.

Genie+ Changes at Disneyland

Prepurchasing Genie+ ahead of your visit now costs the same as the base price of buying it on the day at the park ($30). Day-of pricing still varies depending on demand.

Genie+ helps you cut down wait times at various attractions at both parks and, at Disneyland, Genie+ also includes unlimited PhotoPass downloads.

Disney has also announced Disneyland's newest attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, has been added to Genie+, with Ariel's Undersea Adventure scheduled to be included in the scheme in November.

