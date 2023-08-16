Disney Plus Subscribers Furious Over Price Surge and Sharing Crackdown

Many Disney+ subscribers are angry after Disney announced increases to the streaming service’s price for the second time in about a year. Beginning in October, the streaming giant’s monthly cost for its ad-free subscription will increase to $13.99, double the $6.99 of its original ad-free subscription rate when the service launched in 2019.

But it’s not only the increase in cost. The company has vowed, without any specifics, to crack down on password sharing, following in fellow streamer Netflix’s footsteps.

Sure Way To Lose Support

While many consumers have accepted regular increases to streaming service pricing, the newest change in rates for Disney+ amount to a nearly 30% increase. The current monthly ad-free subscription costs viewers $10.99, significantly higher than the original price. But the $3 jump to $13.99 has many saying they will leave the service behind.

Some go so far as to say that the original pricing doubling within four years is effectively a “bait and switch.”

#DisneyPlus is not worth $14 per month. Disney has double the price in 4 years, showing their original low price was a bait and switch to con parents into signing up. Time to #canceldisneyplus — Joe Lionstone (@JoeLionstone) August 14, 2023

Others say that the promised crackdown on password sharing makes paying for the service useless to them.

I rarely ever use it. My kids use it at times, but I’ll just buy episodes prime. At this point, prime, paramount, and peacock are my go to for streaming because they’re the most cost effective and Ala carte. Also if I can’t password share, I have no use for it. #canceldisneyplus — LoudlyAgainstMurder (@EugenicsIzBad) August 16, 2023

Pay More for What?

Many subscribers point out that the quality of Disney+ originals has been on a downward spiral recently, questioning why they would pay more money for less engaging, interesting, and exciting shows.

Disney makes it seem like they've been pumping out good material recently. It's been super lackluster for quite some time and not worth the cost they started with let alone the newest increase and rules. See ya later! #CancelDisneyPlus — Rick Cedro (@Drone781) August 16, 2023

Disney has long emphasized their monopoly on Star Wars and Marvel movies and TV shows. But when the quality of those properties is dwindling, it’s much easier for subscribers to turn their backs on the corporation’s streaming service.

#CancelHulu #CancelDisneyPlus I canceled both. Not enough value. Hulu in terms of content on offer and Disney Plus in terms of quality of content. "But we have Star Wars and Marvel"… Okay, but you keep making them poorly. This is not the point where you ask for more money 😂 — Joshua (@officialjmckay) August 10, 2023

During Strikes?

The timing of the increase is raising moral questions as well as questions of quality. Raising prices for a streaming service while entertainment workers strike for better wages is not a good look for any company. But, just last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed that he thought the WGA expectations for pay were “not realistic.” And last year, the company was exposed for mistreating visual effects artists, leading VFX artists to push for unionization.

That disregard for the people who create the art subscribers are paying to watch is driving away several people, some of whom say that they would be happy to pay more if the creatives behind their entertainment were well paid.

#CancelDisney #CancelDisneyPlus

The fact Disney+ raise their price AFTER they're exposed for abusing their VFX artists and openly said they don't support #WGAstrike is just perplexing

If they said they support #VFXUnion and #WGA , then I would've been fine if they up the price pic.twitter.com/JwqwqENkz5 — tangroro (@canadakeroro) August 16, 2023

It remains to be seen whether users actually cancel their subscriptions. But the conversation online is certainly not looking good for Disney.