12 Disney Princess Who Would Win The Hunger Games

Disney princesses and The Hunger Games seemingly feel like polar opposites. Can you imagine these characters competing in a brutal life-or-death competition? That is precisely what some in an online forum contemplate. As different as they seem, Disney princesses experience dark and dire situations in their films, and many possess qualities that would prove helpful in winning the Hunger Games. But who would fare the best?

1. Elsa (Frozen)

Elsa is technically the most powerful Disney Princess (Queen) with incredible ice powers. She is also intelligent and courageous, which would serve her well. But it's her powers that make Elsa a cut above the rest.

One explains, “Elsa can create sentient life and freeze everyone.” Additionally, she can create entire castles or fortresses out of thin air and “autonomous ice creatures to be her soldiers.” Elsa would win quickly with these skills alone. Elsa is also willing to venture into the unknown.

2. Merida (Brave)

Merida has numerous impressive skills that would benefit her. One individual points out, “[Merida would] most likely win the Hunger Games due to her exceptional skills in archery, horseback riding, and her experience with wilderness survival.”

Moreover, her bow and arrow skills are as impressive as Katniss Everdeen's, which are crucial in finding food. She is also independent, fierce, and, as the film title says, brave.

3. Mulan (Mulan)

A woman who is brave enough to join the Imperial Army can survive the Hunger Games. Of course, it takes more than courage. But Mulan is an exceptional woman. Someone states, “She is a trained warrior with excellent survival skills.” Mulan is also a keen strategist and highly intelligent.

4. Elizabeth Swann (Pirates of The Caribbean)

The heroine of Pirates of the Caribbean, Elizabeth Swann, may not technically be a Disney princess. But she is the daughter of a governor and eventually becomes Pirate King. To survive the Hunger Games, one must have a fierce determination and willingness to go the extra mile but, like Katniss, not lose their humanity. That describes Elizabeth.

One person asserts she is a “Good survivalist, gritty, good with weapons, and full of rage.” The swordsmanship she develops is exceptional, and her ability to inspire a fighting spirit in others could be beneficial in necessary alliances.

5. Pocahontas (Pocahontas)

The Native American princess and daughter of Chief Powhatan is one of the most courageous Disney princesses. Her fearless attitude, agility, and ability to hide amongst the trees are imperative skills to utilize. Her knowledge of nature would help her recognize poison berries, and she knows how to hunt for food. Pocahontas would do the best in the various natural settings.

6. Princess Leia (Star Wars)

Since Disney owns Lucasfilm, we can call the Star Wars heroine a Disney princess. And Princess Leia would fare exceptionally well. She has combat training, can sustain torture, has a high pain tolerance, and has excellent survival skills.

Leia is feisty, tenacious, and independent but has a compassionate heart. Her diplomatic experience is also valuable. Someone elaborates, “She'd have everyone banding together and starting a revolution in about five minutes.” What better way to win than all are joining together as a unit? Leia could inspire such unity.

7. Emma Swan (Once Upon a Time)

Since the fairy tale series is produced by Disney and inspired by those films, Emma Swan qualifies. As the daughter of Snow White and Princess Charming, she is royalty. This princess grew up in a harsh reality as an orphan, so she has excellent survival skills and is used to dire conditions.

Emma is also the Savior. Her light magic is very powerful. It allows her to instantly create anything (fire, water, food, etc.), teleport herself out of harm's way, and heal wounds. Her tenacity and good heart make Emma an exemplary contender.

8. Moana (Moana)

If the games are based near water, Moana would be a strong contestant. Her ability to communicate with the ocean is unique. She is also, as someone proclaims, “a good climber” and “fearless.” Her courage and ubiquitous talents give Moana an excellent chance.

9. Rapunzel (Tangled)

Rapunzel may be innocent and sheltered, but she is also incredibly courageous and willing to embark on unknown territory. One of Rapunzel's greatest assets is her hair. Her 70 feet tresses can be used to climb trees and swing from one to the next. She can use it to keep warm, hunt animals, or tie up enemies. Plus, her weapon of choice is a strong frying pan. Most importantly, her hair has healing powers, making fear of injury non-existent.

10. Snow White (Once Upon a Time)

The version of Snow White from the 1937 film wouldn't be the strongest contender despite what she endures. But Once Upon a Time's Snow White is different. Before finding a home with the dwarves, she lives in the forest with only her devices for survival. She is an excellent tracker and possesses great bow and arrow skills. Her never-ending compassion and ability to inspire others would also be beneficial. Like Leia, Snow could lead others in a revolution.

11. Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

Like Moana, Ariel's fearlessness and connection to water would be her most vital assets in the competition. One astute user notes, “She could just hide in the ocean until everyone else defeated each other.” Why partake in the brutality on the surface when she could wait it out underwater with her dinglehoppers and thingamabobs?

12. Cinderella (Cinderella)

Cinderella is one of the gentlest Disney princesses and one with immense strength. Because of the mistreatment from her step-family, Cinderella has experienced a lack of food and cold living conditions. Cinderella can also talk with animals, which could help her in many ways.

There is also the benefit of her Fairy Godmother, the magical being who can help if she needs it. Cinderella may not be the most obvious choice. But no one should ever underestimate the strength of a woman.

