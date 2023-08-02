Disney+ Smashes Old Online Record for Most Views With New Loki 2 Trailer

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

Listen up, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, because the God of Mischief is back! That's right, Marvel Studios finally released the new trailer for the second season of Loki, and it does not pull any punches.

Where We Left Off

First, if you have yet to watch the first season of Loki, stop reading this and watch it on Disney+ or Disney+Hotstar. And if you have seen it, you'll know that Loki is close to home but far away.

Owen Wilson is reprising his role as Mobius M. Mobius, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent responsible for investigating treacherous time criminals.

But when Loki finds Mobius at the end of season one and explains that several versions of a “very dangerous person” are coming and all want war, Mobius has no idea who Loki is.

At this point, Loki looks out the window and sees one statue of Kang the Conqueror where there should be statues of the three “timekeepers,” and instantly knows he's now in a time branch of the original ‘sacred' timeline.

Where We Are Now

When Loki stole the Tesseract, he caused the sacred timeline to split, making several branches of alternate realities. This alternate timeline is the same problem Marty McFly encountered in Back to the Future II. Fixing it in the MCU is ten times as difficult because there is more than one alternate branch; there are multiple branches in the multiverse.

Season two will see Loki continue working to fix the original timeline after his duel with Sylvie, a variant of himself. Add in the difficulty of his continuous time slipping, and you can see why this new season could be better than the first.

Also, ICYMI: Ke Huy Quan of Goonies (1985) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom fame and, most recently, last year's Oscar winner for Everyone Everywhere All at Once (2022) has joined the cast of Loki 2 as OB. His character works in the Repairs and Advancements Department of the TVA. He seems as confused by Loki's timeslip as Mobius and Loki himself, considering timeslipping shouldn't happen in the TVA.

From here, Mobius and Loki go on a trip to the fair in search of Kang Variant Victor Timely. During all this “leg work,” as Mobius calls it, one question remains for Loki. “How do you choose who lives and who dies?”

Fan Reactions

A few people are excited about the new season of Loki, set to air starting October 6, 2023. Of course, the definition of few is perspective as a serious 80 million strong tuned in for the trailer. Let's hope Disney's servers are ready for the premiere. Here are some of our favorite fan reactions.

One user expressed that he hasn't looked forward to any MCU since Loki season one until now.

The only project I’ve been looking forward to in the MCU since S1 ended. — Migs 📸 (@_Miggles) July 31, 2023

Another commenter feels a bit creeped out by Miss Minutes.

Miss Minutes is kinda creepy💀 — ArticulatEng  (@EngWritters) July 31, 2023

Someone is very excited to see Ke Huy Quan in Loki season 2.

This tweet summed up pretty much what everyone else is thinking.

THIS IS EPIC — joao pedro from paramore (@JPeedr) July 31, 2023

Say It Again

Let me repeat it for those who might not have caught it the first time. If you haven't seen season one of Loki, now is the time to stream it. After all, you don't want to be the only one watching something other than Loki season two on October 6th, do you? Catch the entire first season on Disney+ and then mark your calendar for the hottest MCU event ever, because as several people have already said, “It's gonna be good!”

