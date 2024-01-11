Disney Springs Restaurants Your Kids Will Love

Disney Spring is like an adult playground for foodies. Located on Walt Disney World property, it's a destination that doesn't require tickets, and it's stuffed with celebrity chef-owned restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. With only a bus or boat ride away from all Disney resorts, it's a great dining destination because it offers something for everyone.

Since there are so many restaurant choices at Disney Springs and you've only got so many vacation days, you've got to narrow down the options. This is our list of the best Disney Springs restaurants that even the kids will love!

Disney Springs Restaurants That Kids Are Fans of Too

I always recommend spending an entire afternoon or evening at Disney Springs if you're interested in making it a part of your vacation plans. It's easy to spend a chunk of time just at Disney Springs because it offers so much to do, from morning to night. Plus, most Disney Springs restaurants accept the Disney Dining Plan (which returns in 2024). Pick your favorites below based on the menu, prices, and atmosphere. Make your dining reservation before your Walt Disney World vacation and prepare for a fabulous meal.

1. Splitsville Disney Springs

Half bowling alley and half restaurant, Splitsville is one of the best family-friendly destinations at Disney Springs. Step back to the golden age of bowling and dine on delicious continental American cuisine. Located on the West Side of The Springs, families can bowl between bites of dinner.

Splitsville is two stories of fun, and anyone can dine at the Splitsville Dining Room, regardless of a bowling lane reservation. They've added glamour and modern fun to the retro bowling experience we all grew up loving. Beyond bowling, they offer flat-screen televisions, billiards, and feather bowling. The flashy lights at night and cool tunes add to the laid-back atmosphere.

Splitsville Disney Springs is all about the nostalgia of retro bowling, but they've raised the bar regarding food and drink. They've redefined the modern bowling experience to offer fresh sushi, gourmet pizzas, and an incredible cocktail menu. The menu will keep parents happy, and the kids will love the bowling. You can't go wrong.

2. Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' Kitchen

My pick for the best table service value is Homecomin' Kitchen. Owned by celebrity chef Art Smith, Homecomin' is all about genuine Florida vibes and serves Southern cuisine. Art was a White House chef and even Oprah's private chef at one point, so you know you're in for a delicious meal.

Guests feel relaxed and comfortable while dining at Homecomin' Kitchen. The restaurant is located at The Landing section of Disney Springs and looks over “the springs.” They offer indoor and outdoor patio seating. The restaurant is famous for its fried chicken. It's buttermilk-brined for 24 hours before frying until golden. Pair it with the insanely gooey macaroni and cheese for a heavenly combination.

The portions are enormous, and that includes the kid's menu. Dine at Homecomin' early in your vacation because you'll most likely leave with leftovers. The food is so good that you might cry tears of joy.

3. Chicken Guy!

Another Celebrity Chef, Guy Fieri, makes our list with his touch on Disney Springs restaurants: Chicken Guy! His signature flare shines through by taking chicken tenders to the next level. What kid doesn't love chicken tenders? If you're on a budget or short on time, Chicken Guy! is the place to pick.

The menu includes signature sandwiches, fresh salads, hand-spun milkshakes, and twenty-two sauces for dipping. It's a dream destination if you're a sauce lover. Guy Fieri took a simple concept, the chicken tender, and evelated it. Order it in every variation you can imagine.

The kid's menu is simple, with only three items, but everything is under $5. It's hard to find that price elsewhere on Disney World property. You'll leave with a full stomach and extra cash for Disney Springs shopping.

4. T-Rex Cafe

Owned by Landry's restaurant group, T-Rex Cafe has the ultimate atmosphere for prehistoric fun. Little dinosaur lovers will be enchanted by the towering animatronic dinosaurs, erupting volcanos, and aquarium bars. It's such a popular restaurant for the atmosphere that Disney Springs guests walk inside, without dining reservations, to peek inside.

The menu is slightly overwhelming, with many options, but you can pick the T-Rex Cafe for the over-the-top atmosphere. Aside from the restaurant, there's also a giant gift shop stocked with (you guessed it) dinosaurs. It's also home to the only Build-A-Dino Experience. Between the wall-to-wall dino theming and the ultimate Jurassic souvenir experience, your kids will go nuts for T-Rex Cafe.

5. The Rainforest Cafe

Landry's owns two Disney Springs restaurants, and The Rainforest Cafe is the second. They've coined the ginormous gift shop and dining experience, offering a similar scenario to T-Rex Cafe. Instead of dinosaurs, it's jungle-themed with plenty of animals. Nobody can miss The Rainforest Cafe when walking around Disney Springs because every 30 minutes, their giant volcano erupts with an elaborate fireball show.

Animal animatronics and jungle flora create the cool atmosphere the whole family loves. The menu features classic dishes, like burgers and pasta, but most guests aren't dining at The Rainforest Cafe solely for the food. Known for frozen concoctions, the Rainforest Cafe Lava Lounge is the neatest dining place. It's the bar inside the volcano, with outdoor seating, but lounge guests can order from the full menu.

6. City Works Eatery & Pour House

As another West Side restaurant, City Works Eatery & Pour House is a restaurant the kids and adults will love equally. On a multi-generational vacation, it can be hard to please every age, but City Works keeps everyone happy. It’s a casual, family-friendly restaurant with a “come as you are” feeling.

They’ve got over 17 flat-screen televisions and even a walk-up outdoor bar area. The 8600-square-foot restaurant has a mix of high-top and regular tables alongside the sprawling bar area. City Works offers over ninety local and global craft beers on tap, with several rotational choices for seasonal changes.

All the “bar food” you crave is available on the extensive all-American menu. The menu includes dips, wings, fried pickles, and other classics. City Works has a great kid's menu with over eight different entree choices to pick from, and I love that they include items older kids might enjoy more, like sliders.

7. Maria & Enzo's Ristororante

There are several Italian Disney Springs restaurants, but Maria & Enzo's Ristorante surpasses our expectations for value. Soak up the vintage decor and fun atmosphere while eating authentic Italian cuisine like your Grandma makes. The restaurant is located directly on Lake Buena Vista and offers a gorgeous sunset view. Window tables also provide a view of the Disney Springs hot air balloon.

You can find fresh seafood, homemade pasta, and red meat dishes on the dinner menu. Fresh focaccia bread is included with your meal, and portions are large. The kid's meals are a fantastic value. They get an appetizer, entree, dessert, and beverage for twelve dollars. It's nice when your child's meal has the same pace as yours. That makes it a great pick when you've got kids in tow.