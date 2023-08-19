Disney Strikes Back: Legal Battle With Ron DeSantis-Backed Board Heats Up

Disney has filed a counterclaim against the tourism board appointed by Ron DeSantis for the special district that covers Disney's Florida theme parks, seeking damages and enforcement of previously approved development contracts.

The lawsuit, filed by The House of Mouse in Florida state court, is a response to litigation by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board, appointed by DeSantis in February after the state moved to strip Disney's control of the special district.

Disney's legal team, led by Dan Petrocelli, said that the company is seeking unspecified damages from the Tourism Oversight Board and a court order the board must comply with to ensure Walt Disney World maintains a level of autonomy within the special district.

In February, Florida pushed through a bill that allowed DeSantis to appoint members to the district board, which he then renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board (CFTOB), and backed legislative measures to make the development contracts invalid.

“As a direct and proximate result of the District’s anticipatory repudiations and, in the alternative, material failure to perform its duties under both contracts, Disney has suffered and will continue to suffer damages, including consequential damages,” Disney lawyers wrote.

DeSantis Board Claims Contracts Were a “Backroom Deal”

However, the DeSantis-controlled board claims the Disney-Reedy Creek contracts are a “backroom deal” to “tie the hands of the new, independent board.” This week, they filed a motion for summary judgment, alleging the development contracts were approved with a “host of procedural and substantive flaws” and claims the development contracts are an unlawful delegation of governmental authority to a private entity, stating that they “do not merely freeze in place existing land development regulations applicable to Disney’s property. Instead, they substitute Disney for the district as the final authority on all land use decisions for all landowners within the district—for the next 30 years.”

Disney insists proper procedures were followed, the contracts were approved with appropriate public notice, and members of the press were present for the special district board meetings discussing the contracts.

Florida Governor Accused of Retaliation

In April, Disney filed a federal suit against the governor and the CFTOB, alleging DeSantis violated Disney's constitutional rights, and accused DeSantis of retaliation after the company publicly opposed a parental rights bill, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“The district’s retaliatory interference with the contracts, via the legislative declaration and its predicates, has chilled and continues to chill Disney’s protected speech,” Disney’s attorneys wrote. “This unconstitutional chilling effect is particularly offensive here due to the express retaliatory and punitive intent that has motivated the District’s and the State Legislature’s actions, at the Governor’s directive.”

In July, Judge Margaret H Schreiber, overseeing the civil suit, declined to toss out the CFTOB lawsuit against Disney.