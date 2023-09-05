We’ll Have To Wait a Year, but The Disney Treasure Cruise Ship Will Be Worth It

If you haven’t already, get out your wallets because the Disney Treasure is setting sail in 2024. While the rest of the Disney Cruise Line offers luxurious accommodations, top-notch dining, and unique activities, the latest to set sail will be ramped up even more. Here’s everything we know about the Disney Treasure cruise ship and why it’s worth the wait.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship First Sailing and Itineraries

Fun fact: the Disney Treasure is, in fact, the sister ship to the Disney Wish. Its first sailing will take place on December 21, 2024, and will offer a seven-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary. At this time, the Treasure will offer seven-night sails in the Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida. With 1,256 staterooms, 70 percent with a verandah, each sailing will offer complimentary room service, morning-to-night entertainment, and first-time experiences never seen on a Disney cruise ship before.

Ongoing construction is still taking place at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, and once completed, the Treasure will be larger than both the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy ships. Additionally, the Treasure will use liquified natural gas as its main source of fuel.

In honor of Walt Disney’s passion for traveling, the Disney Treasure will showcase Disney movies that take place all over the world. The global journey begins in the Great Hall and its Aladdin theming. Sarabi, the main hub of the ship, where daily activities and adult-only nighttime entertainment will be offered, is fashioned after The Lion King and Simba’s mother. Two stories tall, Sarabi will have fun experiences including “Match Your Mate” and “Family Time Game Show,” and the Disney Wish fan favorite “Villains Game Night.”

Adult-Only Areas and Dining on The Treasure

Sophisticated, subtle theming will be shown on the Treasure for the adults-only areas of the ship, but if you love an all-in immersive experience, the cruise will not disappoint. Indulgence is key at Senses Spa, which calls on the calmness and serenity of nature’s elements. With private treatment rooms, lavish spa villas, and both steam and aromatherapy rooms, adults can take a few hours to relax and enjoy a day of pampering. The Senses Fitness area will also offer top-notch exercise equipment and wellness facilities.

Three adult-only dining experiences featuring a Beauty and the Beast theme will be on board the Treasure offering delicious dining options and unique tasting experiences. The most luxurious dining on board will be at Enchanté, including a Lumiere-themed experience with Chef Arnaud Lallement, a three Michelin Star award winner. Popular Palo Steakhouse, also on the Disney Wish, will offer a classic steakhouse that meets a sophisticated dining experience and will showcase the spirit of Cogsworth. Lastly, The Rose is the place that sets the scene for both restaurants and is sure to be the spot for pre or post-dinner drinks.

If a laidback setting is more your style, Periscope Pub will be the place to visit. Taking inspiration from Walt Disney’s 1954 film, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, the space will offer a glass ceiling and submarine-style interior. If you’re looking for a place to hang your proverbial skipper hat, Skipper Society and its nod to Walt Disney World’s “Jungle Cruise” will showcase an elevated yet campy spin on the theme park attraction.

Adults will be able to indulge in serenity at Quiet Cove, a kid-free space similar to other Disney cruise ships. Soaking up the sun’s rays, sipping on cocktails, and lounging in the comfortable chairs, in addition to an infinity pool, poolside bar, and cool cafe, will be the only things on the menu.

Water Fun on The Disney Treasure

Leave it to Disney Cruise Line to not have one or two pools but seven on the Disney Treasure. Keeping with the love of immersive thrill rides but with a Disney kick, AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg will combine a raft ride with a Disney animated short. The above-deck attraction will be 760 feet of enclosed tube slide using powerful water jets, showcasing the beautiful ship decks and ocean view.

On-Board Disney Adventures

In over-the-top, spare-no-expense Disney fashion, the Disney Treasure will showcase five individually-themed experiences for children of all ages:

Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck – a nautical playground showcasing the icons, pixie dust, and colors of the Disney Cruise Line. Smaller children will delight in maritime-themed play spaces and activities.

Star Wars: Cargo Bay – Famous characters from the beloved movies will offer an immersive experience and storyline. Taking on the role of “creature handler,” their skills and knowledge will be put to the test.

Fairytale Hall – With several activity rooms, smaller princes and princesses can showcase their creativity by reading aloud, acting out stories, and even channeling their inner artists in Rapunzel’s Art Studio.

Walt Disney’s Imagineering Lab – If creating theme park attractions and rides is up your child’s street, hands-on activities and experiments will highlight the creative masterminds behind the magic in the parks, on the ships, and at the Disney Resorts

Marvel Super Hero Academy – A high-tech, Avengers headquarters. Young “recruits” will train to be next-generation superheroes with the help of popular heroes like Ant-Man, Spider-Man, and Black Panther.

The Disney Treasure cruise ship will open for booking for certain Castaway Club members as early as September 12. General public booking opportunities will open on September 20, 2023.