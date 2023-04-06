If you crave the 4D thrill of flying on the back of a banshee at Animal Kingdom but can't make a reservation or dish out $149 every time you get that urge, you're in luck! After pausing sales of annual passes in 2021 (excluding the Florida resident Pixie Dust Pass), the theme park's blog stated it would resume Walt Disney World annual pass sales beginning April 20, 2023.

Disney halted sales of annual passes in 2020 to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. They resumed Disney World annual pass sales briefly in 2021 before sales stopped later that year. Passes available on April 20 include the Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, and Disney Pirate Pass.

Disney World Annual Passes for Sale on April 20

It has been reported the passes may sell out and will be available in limited quantities. Potential new pass owners aren't the only ones who will benefit from this announcement. Disney Vacation Club members (or DVC) can purchase the Disney Sorcerer Pass on April 13 as a perk of being a DVC member.

When the 2020 lockdown began, Disney underwent a few changes to park operations, most of which have stayed. Reservations are still required to visit the most magical place on Earth. Fast passes have retreated to memory, and Genie+ and Lightning Lane have become the new “skip-the-line” system.

Annual Pass Perks

Each annual pass tier offers different benefits. Here is a breakdown of each one.

Disney Pirate Pass

The Pirate Pass applies to Florida residents. It includes four theme park reservations at a time, admission to all four parks, free standard parking, and a 20% discount on food and merchandise at participating locations. Pirate Passholders lodging on Disney property may schedule theme park admission on correlating days to their resort stay while keeping existing park reservations. Blockout dates apply.

Disney Sorcerer Pass

This pass applies to DVC members and Florida residents, encompassing up to five park reservations at a time, admission to all four parks, free standard parking, and a 20% discount on food and merchandise at select locations. Plus, Sorcerer Passholders staying on Disney property can reserve theme park visits during their resort stay and maintain up to five pre-existing reservations. Blockout dates apply.

Incredi-Pass

The Incredi-Pass allows passholders to schedule more than one theme park visit with an advanced reservation and hold up to five reservations at a time. Disney Parks will honor those reservations and reservations made while staying on Disney property.

Passholders at this tier also receive free standard parking at the theme parks and a 20% discount on food and merchandise where applicable. This pass has no blockout dates, and anyone can purchase the Incredi-pass.

New Park Hopping Perks for Annual Passholders

Every pass sold on and after April 20 will offer PhotoPass perks and the ability to enter a park after 2 p.m. without a reservation excluding visits to the Magic Kingdom on Saturday or Sunday.

For more information or to purchase an annual pass, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/passes/.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks Travel.