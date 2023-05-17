Disney World Discounted Tickets for Summer 2023

Heading to Walt Disney World this summer? Your ticket to the magic has just gotten more affordable. Earlier this week, brand new Disney World discounted tickets were announced for all guests.

Guests can experience four days of magic and thrills across the Walt Disney World theme parks when they purchase a specially priced 4-Park Magic Ticket for just $99 per day, plus tax. Those looking to take advantage of this offer can do so beginning May 23, 2023.

Experience The Magic for Less This Summer

The 4-Park Magic Ticket includes one admission to each of the four Walt Disney World theme parks—Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Epcot, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The ticket is for four admissions on four separate days.

There is a limit of one entry per theme park and one theme park per day. This ticket does not require theme park reservations to enter the parks, so visitors can easily plan their trips and days.

Making The Most of The Discounted Tickets

With this deal, planning is essential. This ticket is valid for theme park admission from June 1 to September 29, 2023. The deal is subject to block-out dates from July 1 to July 4 and September 1 to September 4, 2023.

The ticket expires within seven days of first use or on September 29, 2023, whichever occurs first. Tickets are not valid for admission on block-out dates.

Purchasers should know that all tickets are nontransferable and nonrefundable, and they exclude activities/events separately priced. Guests can buy the tickets on May 23.

Florida Residents Included in Summer Ticket Offer

Not to be left out, Florida residents are also being offered a special discount on theme park tickets. From May 16, Florida residents can purchase a Disney Summer Magic Ticket. These tickets come in two options:

A 4-day ticket for $58 per day plus tax ($229 total plus tax)

A 3-day ticket for $70 per day plus tax ($209 total plus tax)

Unlike the 4-Park Magic Ticket, this Disney Summer Magic Ticket does require theme park reservations. These tickets are also valid for use from May 16 to September 29, 2023, and they are subject to blockout dates including May 26-29, July 1-4, and September 1-4.

What To Do in Walt Disney World

Now that your tickets are taken care of let's talk about what to do on your vacation to the “Most Magical Place on Earth.” As mentioned earlier, four theme parks encompass Walt Disney World. The most popular park is Magic Kingdom because it has so many rides without height requirements, thus making it a great option for families.

However, the other parks are gaining popularity due to new ride openings, such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Epcot, and beloved franchises like Toy Story and Star Wars in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Here is a short list of some of the most popular upcoming activities and events you can enjoy this summer at Walt Disney World:

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival from March 1 to July 5

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana opening at Epcot this summer

Disney After Hours Events during select nights at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Epcot

Disney H2O Glow After Hours Events on select nights at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park.

No matter when or where you choose to spend your summer, Disney World is definitely where you want to be.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks Travel.