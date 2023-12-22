Disney World Food—20 Christmas Treats at Disney Resorts

There are many reasons to visit Walt Disney World, from the world-famous attractions designed for the whole family to the numerous amenities offered at any one of their resort hotels. Of course, one major reason to drop by Disney World any time of the year is the delicious, mouthwatering, flavorful food.

With dozens of restaurants making up the Walt Disney World Resort, it’s almost impossible to know where to begin when it comes to Disney World food. Added to this is the slew of new Christmas items available for the Yuletide season, many of which are exclusively found at either Disney’s parks or their neighboring hotels.

From holiday-themed tropical cocktails to luscious cupcakes and cookies, here are 20 of the best holiday treats in Disney World’s resorts available in November and December.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

In addition to its awe-inspiring, animal-centric sights, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge offers two worthwhile treats for the winter season. At The Mara, you’ll be able to spoil yourself with the decorative Mickey Santa Hat Tart (a vanilla tart with pistachio cake, chai, and caramel). At Jambo House Lobby Pop-up Shop, you can tuck into a Gingeraffe Cookie (a traditional gingerbread cookie cut into the shape of a giraffe).

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

At Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining, guests can find a reindeer-themed chocolate cupcake adorned with a peanut butter cream cheese frosting, humorously known as the Deer Holly Day Cake.

Disney’s All-Star Resorts

A brand-new treat unique to winter 2023, the Minnie Gingerbread Bundt Cake can be found in the food courts of Disney’s three All-Star Resorts: All-Star Movies Resort, All-Star Music, and All-Star Sports. With its spongy center, spiced gingerbread aftertaste, and cream cheese drizzle, it's no wonder why it's considered one of the best foods in Disney World.

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Can’t decide on whether to order a milkshake or a cupcake? At Beaches and Cream Soda Shop, you don’t have to! With the Holiday Shake, you get the best of worlds. The shop tops its cookie butter milkshake with a full-sized red velvet Christmas tree cupcake. It's a meal practically in and of itself.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Taking advantage of its atmospheric theming, Disney’s Polynesian infuses its tropical backdrop with the seasonal splendor of the holidays at their resort restaurants. At both Captain Cook’s and Kona Island, visitors can order a Tropical Holiday Cupcake (a chocolate cupcake with peppermint and streusel topping). At Pineapple Lanai, diners can delight in the ‘Olu Mel Holiday Float, a DOLE Whip with lime, pineapple juice, and white chocolate. A seasonal take on a fan-favorite delicacy, it's among the most delicious and refreshing food in Disney World.

For guests old enough for seasonal libations, the Polynesian also has some tasty tropical drinks at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace. There, you’re free to order the cranberry- and cinnamon-infused Mele Kaliki Mai Tai or the cinnamon- and nutmeg-oriented Tropical Snowstorm. Along with these alcoholic drinks, each bar also totes the non-alcoholic Jingle Jammer, a combination of cranberry, pineapple, cinnamon, and lime juice.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

What better way to admire the ritz and glamor of the Grand Floridian than over a brownie pop and pâte à choux (one of the fanciest Disney World food items)? At Gasparilla Island Grill, guests can order the Present Peppermint Brownie Pop or the Snowman Choux, which is just as fun to look at as it is to eat.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort

On both sides of the Port Orleans Resort, guests can indulge in Peppermint Brownie Cheesecake, a heavenly Christmas treat at Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory and the Riverside Mill Food Court. In addition, visitors can grab a Hot Cocoa Beignet at Scat Cat’s Club in the French Quarter section of the resort, a pastry that Tiana herself would heartily approve of.

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Tying into its fanciful architecture and upscale presentation, Disney’s Riviera Resort has two strong offerings in seasonal holiday fare, both of which can be found at Le Petit Café. Along with a classic Gingerbread Cookie, visitors can order a Chocolate-Peppermint Santa Hat. The hat is made of dark chocolate and peppermint mousse topped with a refreshing mint marshmallow.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

How else should one commemorate the holidays than a carefully constructed white chocolate igloo with a peppermint interior? At Wilderness Lodge’s Roaring Fork, visitors can gorge on a Peppermint Igloo, a dessert that combines a white chocolate casing with white chocolate-peppermint mousse and dark chocolate cake.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The flagship resort hotel for Disney, it’s safe to assume the Contemporary would pull out all the stops for Christmas. As evidence of this fact, just order the Holiday Cranberry Frangipane Cake at the Contempo Café. An almond-flavored custard with cranberry, cherry, and white chocolate, it’s the ideal holiday snack to rein in the winter festivities.

Snacks Available at Every Resort

At every resort food court in Walt Disney World, diners have the option to pick up the Walking in a Plant-based Snow Land, a plant-based chocolate cupcake with a vanilla buttercream frosting. At most table-service restaurants, guests are also able to order the Gingerbread Martini, a rum and vodka-based cocktail with a rim of gingerbread swirled around the top of the glass.