Disney World Food—25 Holiday Treats at the Parks

Food remains one of the most important and defining aspects of Walt Disney World. With phenomenal restaurants around every corner of their property, there's simply no better way to relax after a day on Pirates of the Caribbean or Big Thunder Mountain than with a savory meal, a sweet dessert, and a refreshing beverage.

Disney World Food—Holiday Treats at the Parks

As fantastic as Disney World's food is year-round, the park and neighboring resorts go above and beyond when it comes to their seasonal holidays, offering a slew of delicious snacks and meals tailor-made for the holiday in question. From mouth-watering desserts to flavorful cocktails, here are some of the best holiday snacks you can grab at Walt Disney World this season.

Cheshire Café

The Magic Kingdom is the place to be for Christmas in Walt Disney World, the park hosting its annual Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party every night from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. As worthwhile as it is to attend this holiday shindig, it's important to note that Magic Kingdom also offers some seasonal food to anyone not attending Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party. For example, at the Cheshire Café, guests can tuck into the scrumptious Peppermint Éclair, a pastry filled and topped with white chocolate-peppermint mousse. It's a treat that gives the fan-favorite Cheshire Cat Tail a run for its money.

Columbia Harbour House

A New England-style restaurant resting in the shadow of Haunted Mansion, Columbia Harbour House boasts succulent dishes one might expect in a Cape Cod eatery. Columbia Harbour House has a brand-new dish for 2023's holiday season along with its regular menu items. In true Christmas fashion, Maple-Mustard Glazed Salmon offers sweet and savory flavors with every bite. Outfitted with rice and green beans, it's a welcome breakout from the other sweet dishes on Disney's property.

ABC Commissary

Like most restaurants in Disney World come the Yuletide season, the ABC Commissary offers a slew of desserts for visitors with an avid sweet tooth. The pièce de résistance of the ABC Commissary has to be the Holiday Minnie Bundt Cake, a spiced cake with apple pie filling and a maple buttercream frosting. To wash this autumnal treat down, guests can also grab a Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa from the Commissary. Guests of legal drinking age can also add cherry bourbon to their frozen hot chocolate to warm up their bellies.

Backlot Express

In addition to featuring the same Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa as the ABC Commissary, the Backlot Express also has the added benefit of featuring Red Velvet Whoopie Pies. Far sturdier than your usual dessert, Disney's Red Velvet Whoopie Pies come with a powdered sugar topping and a thick layer of candy cane buttercream frosting in the center. It's a treat that will leave your stomach packed to the brim. Yet even as you're chewing it down, you'll realize there's no better way to rein in the holidays than with red velvet and candy cane.

PizzeRizzo

Like the ABC Commissary and Backlot Express, PizzeRizzo offers non-alcoholic or cherry bourbon-infused Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa. What sets PizzeRizzo apart, however, is the Melted Snowman Sugar Cookie. A delicious sugar cookie with a decorative top, it's a Disney World food fan's greatest dream. With a drizzling snowman composed of marshmallows and white chocolate, it's a treat Chef Rizzo himself would approve of.

Rosie's All-American Café

Mickey-shaped treats are a staple of Disney World food, the parks featuring all kinds of snacks cut out in the shape of Disney's world-famous mascot. This year, Rosie's All-American Café adds a festive spin on the traditional Mickey-shaped desserts through its seasonal Santa Mickey Cupcake. True to its name, this chocolate cupcake features a swirl of red almond buttercream frosting and a pair of dark chocolate Mickey ears. The cake itself is made up of chocolate and mocha, with a small dollop of white chocolate sitting atop the frosted topping.

Creature Comforts

True to its name, Creature Comforts totes an assortment of snacks and beverages for guests in urgent need of respite. That said, it's hard to think of a treat more nurturing than the Mickey Holiday Mousse Dome. A fanciful dessert made of amaretto-chocolate mousse, orange-chocolate cake, and chocolate Mickey ears, it's a visual marvel you'll spend more time looking at than actually eating. Creamy, smooth, and delicious, it's one of the best Disney World food items Animal Kingdom has for the holidays.

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus are two of the reliably best (and fastest) quick-service restaurants in Animal Kingdom. Valuing speed and efficiency, Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus have also put a ton of time and effort into crafting their food. Case in point with the Merry Menagerie Cupcake, a spiced gingerbread cupcake with cream cheese frosting and a cream cheese filling. Like every other item on the restaurant's menu, it's the kind of snack you can pack up and eat on the go.

Satu'li Canteen

Even by Disney's standards, Satu'il Canteen stands apart as one of the most unique restaurants on Disney's property. With bold and inventive dishes lining its menu, Satu-il Canteen offers some of the finest Disney World food you'll find in any park. As part of Animal Kingdom's holiday celebration, the restaurant has since extended its creative menu items to Christmas, offering diners the chance to feast on their Peppermint Cream Cheese Mousse. A refreshing dessert, it's a tasty treat made from pepper cream cheese mousse, a peppermint drizzle, and a crumbled topping of chocolate cookie.

American Holiday Table

To coincide with Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, Epcot has announced the dates for their official International Festival of the Holidays, operating from November 24 to December 30. To mark the occasion, the park is rolling out a number of new Disney World food stands while also adding a slew of new items to pre-existing restaurant menus.

At American Holiday Table, guests can order a traditional holiday meal of slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce. For a Southern twist on the holidays, diners also have the choice to order blackened catfish with Hoppin' John (a side dish of peas, rice, onion, and chopped bacon).

Holiday Hearth Desserts

When it comes to holiday-themed sweets, Disney fans should instantly gravitate towards Epcot's Holiday Hearth Desserts. Boasting the largest assortment of Disney World food items when it comes to desserts, Holiday Hearth Desserts has everything from Apple Caramel Crumb Cake to Mouse Crunch with M&Ms. Specific items to try include the Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie, the Chocolate-covered Toffee Brittle, and the Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake with a sweet cream cheese frosting.

L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen

Featuring traditional Jewish fare, L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen is ideal for anyone seeking a dense latke or a meaty sandwich. Here, guests can order a New York-style pastrami on rye bread with house-made pickles and spicy deli mustard. L'Chaim! also totes either smoked salmon potato latkes or plant-based potato latkes. If you're still hungry, grab a raspberry jam- and walnut-filled rugelach or a classic black-and-white cookie for the road.

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen

Have you seen a Christmas tree made entirely of assorted sushi pieces? No? Well, at Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen, you can behold this marvelous sight and eat it too! Made of crab meat, cream cheese, seaweed, salmon roe, and spicy mayo, Shi Wasu's Sushi Tree is the perfect combination of sushi and Christmas rolled into one. Along with this adorable sushi roll, Shi Wasu has New Year Celebration Soba (a dashi soup with shrimp tempura) and Sweet Potato Mochi Cake for dessert.