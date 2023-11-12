12 Tips for Disney World With Autism

As someone who loves to go to Walt Disney World and is autistic, I know that it can be both a magical and stressful time for others like me. The crowds of people, new environments, and unexpected noises can be stressful for anyone, but especially for an autistic person.

Disney World With Autism-Helpful Tips for Unique Needs

Over the years of visiting the most magical place on earth, my family and I have developed some habits to keep me comfortable while on our trip. These are 12 of the best tips for visiting Disney World with autism that have helped me enjoy the magic.

1. Bring Ear Protection

Disney World can be a noisy place. Children can cry, people hold conversations, and some shows and attractions can be loud. An easy way to counteract this problem is to wear ear protection.

Whether it be noise-canceling headphones, earmuffs, or earplugs, any way you make the world a little quieter can make a lot of difference. And you don’t even need expensive ones to do the job! I used disposable earplugs from the dollar store in a pinch, which worked great. Guest services also have earplugs available for free!

2. Know Where Sensory Friendly Spaces Are

When sensory overload strikes and you feel like you’re close to, or in, a meltdown, it’s crucial to find a nice, quiet space to decompress. Each of the four parks has a first-aid area that is always a safe bet for a quiet place to take a break. However, there are plenty of other quiet corners to take a breather throughout the park.

You can always ask a Cast Member to help guide you to the closest spot if you like. My favorite area when I’m in sensory overload is The Seas area in Epcot. The area is indoors, the lighting is darker, it’s always chilly, and there are many areas to sit and get away while watching all the fish in the aquariums.

3. Keep an Eye Out for Crowd Levels

Walt Disney World can have more people visiting depending on the time of year. Navigating through crowds to get where you need to go is not fun and can be extremely stressful. To have a better time, look into the times of year when there are lower crowd levels before purchasing tickets. Websites such as Undercover Tourist have calendars that help predict less busy times. Keeping an eye on the wait times for attractions, upcoming holidays, and events is a good idea, too.

4. Remember To Take Breaks

Visiting Disney World can take a lot out of a person physically and mentally. The weather alone can be draining, but add to that the sheer amount of walking and social battery required to be at the parks, and it’s easy to become exhausted quickly. When you’re tired, take a break and even return to where you’re staying for a while to rest. My family made a habit of returning to the hotel in the afternoon, allowing us to cool off, avoid the hottest part of the day, rest our feet, and nap.

5. Set up DAS Pass Services

As someone who gets severe anxiety when in large crowds or when too close to strangers, discovering the Disability Access Service (DAS) pass was one of the best things I’ve ever signed up for in the parks. The DAS Pass allows me to avoid the stress of waiting in line for a ride or attraction by waiting outside wherever I see fit. Before arriving, you can sign up for the pass in person at Guest Relations or online through video chat. As a bonus, DAS ride passes can even be scheduled through the My Disney Experience app.

6. Bring Your Necessities

Just because we’re at Disney doesn’t mean our needs should be sidetracked. If you need something that will make your trip more accessible and more enjoyable, bring it. I always carry earplugs, an extra battery or two to recharge my phone, sunglasses, at least one pair of wireless earbuds, and something to fidget with while waiting in line or for food.

7. Check Menus Before Going To Eat

Safe foods are essential to autistic people. There are a variety of foods at different restaurants, but making sure safe food is on the menu before you even step foot in the door can make life a little easier. Menus can be viewed both online and on My Disney Experience. There are also “secret menus” for those with allergies and items that may not be displayed on the general menu, so feel free to ask the Cast Members.

8. My Disney Experience App Is Your Best Friend

As previously mentioned, scheduling DAS passes can be done through the app, and restaurant menus can be viewed. But wait, there’s more! Park reservations, Lightning Lane selections, counter service orders, and even merchandise purchases can all be made through the app.

9. Bring a Friend/Loved One With You

With so much going on in the parks, it can take a lot of work to keep yourself grounded or keep an eye on your needs. That’s why having someone with you can make a world of difference. I love going to Disney World with my family because they know my issues and what I need to feel better, even when I don’t realize it.

For example, my dad is great at keeping me grounded when I’m stressed out in a crowd and will help guide me through. Meanwhile, my mom is good at making sure I stay hydrated and have eaten on those hot Florida days. Having a “safety net” of people when you're visiting is always a good idea.

10. Be Mindful of Possible Sensory Issues

Like anywhere outside our comfy homes, Disney World is full of things that could be considered sensory no-nos for autistics. The Florida heat is one, the sounds of other people are another, and the fact that there are so many people can make it worse on top of that. While everyone’s sensory issues are different, I’ll give you some of the big ones I recommend looking out for.

The first thing to watch out for is loud rides. Some examples would be Test Track in Epcot (especially when walking into the queue), Dinosaur in Animal Kingdom, and the explosive finale of Journey into Imagination with Figment. Each ride can get quite loud and have a lot going on simultaneously.

The second thing to watch out for is fireworks. Disney World has several shows before the park closes with fireworks. If they aren’t your thing, I’d suggest keeping your distance. It will help keep things a bit quieter, and if you go near the exit, you’ll have an easier time getting out of the park once they are over, as you'll be first to hit Disney transportation if you need it. Also, make a mental note that shows in front of the castle at Magic Kingdom usually have some pyrotechnics at the end, including the welcome for rope drop.

11. Consider Alternative Transportation

If you didn’t drive to Disney World, you’ll more than likely have to rely on Disney’s transportation system to get around. Of course, this is easier for some than for others. If public transportation isn’t for you, I’d recommend renting a car or even considering the Minnie Vans that Walt Disney World has through Lyft. You will need the Lyft app, and they aren’t free, but it can be better than being with strangers on a bus.

12. Download Apps To Help While in Line

Your phone can be a great way to keep your hands busy and your mind distracted when in a stressful situation. I always have one or two meditation and anti-stress apps on my phone for when I’m stressed out. It’s also a pretty good idea to have at least one offline game in case you get bored. Disney World has free Wi-Fi, but it can be weak or slow in certain areas.