Disney World’s First Christmas Party of The Year is Today

The hallmark event of the holidays at Disney World is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. It originated in 1983 as a one-night event and has since grown to a season-long mainstay at Magic Kingdom. These days, the party runs for several weeks, spanning over two dozen evenings in November and December.

November signals the start of the holiday season at Walt Disney World. During this time of year, guests can expect plenty of decorations, seasonal food and beverage items, and limited-time merchandise to commemorate their visit. The holidays are also a special time of year at Disney World for its fans because of the special separate-ticket parties.

This year’s lineup of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party events starts on November 9th, with the first group of guests walking through the park gates and taking in the sights and sounds of the season. To this day, it remains one of the largest theme park holiday events, with a parade, fireworks, and plenty of specialty snacks to celebrate the season.

Disney’s Christmas Party Returns For 25 Nights

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party takes place on 25 select nights, starting November 9 and concluding on December 22. Each party lasts from 7:00 PM until midnight, giving guests five hours to celebrate the season in Magic Kingdom. In addition to the hours of the actual event, attendees may enter Magic Kingdom as early as 4:00 PM on the date of their validated ticket. That provides three additional hours to hop on a ride and grab a bite to eat before the festivities begin.

This party is an after-hours event, meaning guests must purchase separate admission. Tickets to the Christmas Party remain available for select nights. Prices range from $159 to $199 plus tax per adult and $149 to $189 per child ages 3 to 9 plus tax. That is in addition to regular day tickets to Magic Kingdom, which can cost between $154 and $189 per person. This added cost is a significant factor when buying tickets, but fans return each year for many reasons.

Because the Christmas Party is a limited-capacity event, guests should experience shorter wait times for popular rides and attractions around the Magic Kingdom. For many visitors, that reason alone is worth the cost of admission, as the holiday season brings some of the most extended ride wait times of the year.

An Evening Filled With Seasonal Entertainment

Tickets to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party grant guests access to seasonal entertainment, event-exclusive snacks, and character meet-and-greets. Each party includes Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show and the live stage show Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.

Fans look forward to the return of Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, featuring favorite Disney characters, Santa Claus, and marching Toy Soldiers. When it comes to festive entertainment, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is one of the best ways to get the most out of the holiday season at Walt Disney World.

Kimberly Fidler, VP of Marketing for Get Away Today, notes that while there is much to see and do during the daytime, there is much more to see at the holiday party. “You’ll have holiday decor, music, and seasonal items, but much of the entertainment is part of the separately ticketed events,” like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Fidler also shares, “If you are going to Walt Disney World and really want to celebrate the holidays, we recommend adding a nighttime party to your itinerary.”

Experts cite other factors outside of entertainment the Christmas Party offers that bring guests back year after year. The popular thrill ride Space Mountain gets a holiday overlay for the party, and Main Street, U.S.A., becomes a wintery wonderland each night.

Theme park journalist Megan duBois notes that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a top theme park holiday event for her. “There’s nothing like seeing snow on Main Street, U.S.A., plus the ride overlays and complimentary hot chocolate and cookies are fun too.”

Disney Doubles Down On Holiday Parties

While Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is the first formal event that signals the start of Christmas at Disney World, the season technically does not begin until November 11. On November 11, a new after-hours event geared towards an older audience will debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The event, called Disney Jollywood Nights, has a shorter run than Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, running on ten select nights from November 11 through December 20. Tickets are similarly priced to the Magic Kingdom after-hours event, with live entertainment, party-exclusive treats, and character meet-and-greets also available to attendees.

The vibe with Jollywood Nights is glitz and glam, with Disney encouraging guests to dress their best while attending. Hollywood Studios is all about entertainment, and that trend continues with this new holiday event.

DuBois notes how much she is looking forward to Jollywood Nights.“The park is going to be filled with entertainment, including a Nightmare Before Christmas show and a jazz club near the Tower of Terror.”

The unique party offerings at Jollywood Nights are very much tailored to die-hard Disney fans, especially those who may be traveling without children. Whereas Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is the perfect occasion to celebrate the holidays with the entire family, Jollywood Nights is an event that caters to moms and dads looking for an evening out or adults without children.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.