The Internet’s Response To Upcoming Closure of Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

If you dreamed of visiting Disney World's most immersive Star Wars experience yet, your last chance to take a voyage on the Galactic Starcruiser is September 28th to 30th of 2023.

Never Heard of The Galactic Starcruiser?

This two-night experience takes Star Wars fans on a simulated cruise through space. The immersive space adventure is located at Disney World in Florida and brings fan-favorite Star Wars characters to life. Guests interact with the story as it unfolds.

They learn how to battle with lightsabers, embark on a quest to save the galaxy, and sleep in rooms that make it feel like they're floating on a spaceship.

The Price Tag

While it sounds like an incredible and life-changing attraction, it's also inaccessible for many families in the U.S. Tickets for two guests start at $4,800. If four guests decide to share a room, they'll fork over a little under $6,000.

Star Wars fans shared their opinions on the Galactic Starcruiser's impending closure on social media.

Why Did Disney Close The Attraction?

Disney World executives are staying tight-lipped about the reason for the closure of the cruise, simply referring to it as “a business decision.” However, people speculate that the decision had much to do with the price of admission.

“I think the thing that doomed it is that very few families are all all-in on Star Wars. Maybe the dad and one or two of the kids. But to take the whole family there and justify the cost, they all have to be,” argues one online user.

That's something we need to keep in mind when discussing stuff like this. I think the thing that doomed it is that very few families are all all-in on Star Wars. Maybe the dad & one or two of the kids. But to take the whole family there and justify the cost, they all have to be. — Florida Man (@jglennfl68) May 19, 2023

Why Not Lower The Prices?

Some Disney fans wonder why Disney couldn't first attempt to lower the costs of the attraction to increase sales and stay in business. “The fact that Disney is so stubborn that they'd rather close the Galactic Starcruiser and put all those Cast Members out of a job than lower the price to make it more accessible to the general public is wild to me,” tweets one disgruntled fan.

The fact that Disney is so stubborn that they’d rather close the Galactic Starcruiser and put all those Cast Members out of a job than lower the price to make it more accessible to the general public is wild to me. — Katie Logue (@katielogue520) May 19, 2023

What Will Disney Do With The Space?

Other people wonder what Disney plans to do with the site of the Galactic Starcruiser after it shuts down this fall. Some people want them to turn it into an affordable Star Wars-themed hotel. Others argue it's too small to be a hotel, but it would make an excellent site for “escape rooms or something like DisneyQuest.”

I could totally seeing them turning the Galactic Starcruiser into escape rooms or something like DisneyQuest. It’s way too small to be a hotel. — cosmo the dog superfan. 💫 (@NoEmotionMackie) May 19, 2023

Feeling The FOMO

Star Wars fans are sad the attraction is closing because they dreamed of booking a stay on the cruise one day when their wallet allowed it. Now, their dreams are dashed. “With Galactic Starcruiser now closing, I instantly have more interest in going because it's now destined to become such a fascinating piece of Star Wars trivia,” writes one fan.

I will say this. With Galactic Starcruiser now closing, I instantly have more interest in going because it's now destined to become such a fascinating piece of Star Wars trivia. Too bad I still can't afford it!https://t.co/NXb0a90cdB — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 18, 2023

Thanking The Cast

Despite many remarks about poor planning and the inaccessibility of the cruise directed towards Disney itself, fans of Galactic Starcruiser have only good things to say about the actors who brought the experience to life.

“The one thing I will say that was consistently positive was the cast that created the environment around guests. Not once have I seen complaints or criticism of the characters/cast,” states one sad commenter.

“Congratulations to the whole entire Disney Imagineering project team who first dreamed and then dared to deliver Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. Unfortunately, it was a big swing that failed to connect,” another fan says.

What do you think about the Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser closure at Disney World this fall?

