Summer is a busy travel time for thousands of people as schools let out and families take advantage of the time to travel together. The Disney Company is perpetually busy with its parks in California and Florida, but it is about to add one of the features from the theme parks on its cruise lines as well.

DisneyBand+ Coming to Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Lines–celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2023—is also introducing their wearable technology, MagicBand+ (currently used at Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort), onto its cruise lines. Rebranding it onboard as the DisneyBand+, it will make its first appearance on select sailings aboard Disney Wish before becoming official. It's just one of many reasons to sail on the newest ship in Disney's fleet this summer.

How DisneyBand+ Works

With DisneyBand+, gone are the days of carrying around your cruise ID, wallet, or credit cards, because cruise-goers can charge anything onboard with a simple wrist tap on this waterproof wristband, wearable technology. At first, there will be three Disney Cruise Line-exclusive designs to choose from that will accessorize any Disney cruise vacation.

Here's a sampling of what a simple wrist tap will do:

Unlock your stateroom door.

Charge a food or beverage item.

Purchase a souvenir, which is added to the payment card attached to the user's stateroom.

With all the activities on and off the ship, never fear; the band is also adventure-proof. It can be worn in the pool, while snorkeling at a port of call like Disney Castaway Cay, or during a plunge on AquaMouse.

DisneyBand+ Will Be Good For Kids Too

Children three and under will feel included in the action as they can also use the DisneyBand+ on the action-packed cruise. Access to kid-friendly areas such as Disney's Oceaneer Club onboard at Scuttle's Cove at Castaway Cay can be done using wearable technology instead of their standard Oceaneer Club band.

Photo Opportunities and More at Your Wrist

Meeting with a favorite Disney character or capturing a photo near the Disney Cruise Line red funnel is even easier with the band. Onboard photographers can capture the perfect picture. With one tap of the band, those photos can be linked to your stateroom, allowing you to view and purchase the images while still on the cruise. That means a redo is possible if someone has their eyes closed or is not looking at the camera!

Those who utilize the DisneyBand+ will also have access to other special surprises on the cruise. Therefore, keeping a lookout for these other special moments is a must. Since the band is rechargeable, it will keep going throughout any Disney adventure, including other cruises, visits to Disney Parks, and Disney Resort Hotels.

Where and When to Purchase DisneyBand+

Currently, DisneyBand+ is not available for purchase. However, guests on select summer sailings on Disney Wish can order their band by visiting the My Reservations site between 11 and 45 days before the cruise date for any reservation paid in full. They will ship to U.S. addresses only, and a limited amount to purchase on board will be available.

Step on board the Disney Wish this summer and be among the first to try the newest wearable technology. There's an ocean full of adventure awaiting.

