Disneyland Attraction Reopens After Long Hiatus

Over the past two and a half years, Disneyland parkgoers waited with bated breath for the formerly named Tarzan’s Treehouse to transform into something new. For a long time, the structure sat closed, with no ongoing construction, news, or indication of what that would be. Fans speculated on the new concept, including re-theming the structure to Encanto or its original form, the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse.

Those guessing on the latter were not that far off. In November 2022, Disney officially stated that this beloved attraction would become “The Adventureland Treehouse: Inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson.”

A Slow Transformation

Although the announcement of the re-theme took longer, the actual construction of the treehouse felt like forever. After revealing concept art, fans paid close attention to everything they could. Scrims went up and down constantly as everything seemed to move at a snail’s pace. Disney made us wait until the end of October for an opening date. On November 9, 2023, Magic Key Holders got a special sneak preview. On November 10, The Adventureland Treehouse officially opened to the public.

Something Old, Something New

Swiss Family Robinson may inspire the new re-theming of the attraction. Still, Imagineers did not simply bring the treehouse back to its former glory. Instead, they imagined a brand new design that honors the past attraction while bringing guests a brand new immersive experience. The original design modeled the structure after the 1960 film with rooms for the Mother and Father Robinson, and their three boys.

In contrast, The Adventureland Treehouse is the home of a family who has chosen to build a treehouse like the Robinson’s home. Disney left out no detail with immaculate and creative designs and a well-thought-out story. The family are members of the S.E.A. or Society of Explorers and Adventurers, the fictional community we see details of in Disney Parks worldwide. Imagineers themed each room for a different family member and interest. The kitchen highlights the Father’s ingenious inventions, the Mother’s Music room features an organ and other lovely details, the daughter’s room shows her interest in astronomy, and the space for the twin boys focuses on all manner of flora and fauna.

But Disney did not forget the treehouse’s origins. You can still hear the upbeat “Swisskapolka” throughout, and the new-imagined water wheel reminds fans of the original and gives the attraction movement and character.

A Positive Reception

Although some lament the loss of the Tarzan theming, overall, the reception for The Adventureland Treehouse has been overwhelmingly positive. YouTube vloggers were some of the first on hand to see the treehouse. David Erickson of Fresh Baked shared his enthusiasm for the incredible attention to detail, the beautiful waterfall, and the creativity employed throughout the newly imagined attraction. Likewise, Dylan of Theme Park Obsession amusingly joked about how long it’d been closed but praised the accessibility of the lower areas and the kinetic energy throughout. And Five Fires was impressed with the attraction’s tiny details and fun nature, encouraging everyone to check it out.

But they are not alone in their sentiments. Guests love it and feel so happy to have the concepts finally come to fruition. I know I will have a visit to The Adventureland Treehouse at the top of my list on my next trip to The Happiest Place on Earth.

Source: Yahoo.