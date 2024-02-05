Disneyland Hotel in Paris Reopens With Five-Star Luxury

Disneyland Paris is the third-largest hotel operator in France, boasting seven lodging options. Inspired by stories of Disney royalty, the Disneyland Hotel adjacent to Disneyland Paris has been completely reimagined! Families can have a deeply engaging experience catering to adults and children. Of course, this is all done with the level of service and entertainment you expect from a Disney property.

Boasting 487 rooms and suites, Disneyland Hotel is the five-star experience you deserve with all the family-friendly touches that you expect. You'll feel like royalty as soon as you enter the grand lobby. You are welcomed by a Royal Greeter whom a Disney princess accompanies. La Troupe Royale Disney also treats you to an impromptu comedy and music performance.

Royal Rooms at Disneyland Hotel, Paris

The Superior and Deluxe Rooms offer elegant surroundings with subtle Disney elements. Thoughtful touches include a menu of pillows for that perfect night's sleep and a magical mirror that converts to an Ultra HD TV. Deluxe Rooms feature an illuminated canopy over the bed, making bedtime more magical. These guests also receive access to concierge services and the Deluxe Lounge.

The Castle Club is described as a “hotel-within-a-hotel,” offering 41 rooms and 18 luxury suites. Immersive suite themes include Cinderella, Rapunzel, Frozen, and more. These suites include access to the Castle Club Lounge and breakfast with Disney Princess Characters. For unparalleled Disney magic, stay in the Beauty and the Beast Princely Suite or the Royal Suite, inspired by Queen Elsa's Ice Palace. The Royal Suite includes a balcony with breathtaking views of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Hotel Offers Family-Friendly Amenities

The Royal Kids Club allows younger guests to immerse themselves in interactive experiences. Adults can book a Disney Royal Encounter, allowing kids to pose with a Disney Princess in a more private setting. Need an adult night out in Paris? Take advantage of childcare services for up to two hours for kids ages four through eleven.

My Royal Dream is a boutique experience also offered at the hotel. A personal stylist transforms young guests with make-up, hair, nail treatments, costumes, and accessories. Different packages are available to purchase for children and adults, but sorry, Mom and Dad—costumes are only available for ages three to fourteen! The magical experience wraps with a professional photo shoot.

Dine Like a Royal, Eat Like a Kid

For parents of picky eaters, The Royal Banquet and La Table de Lumière offer curated menus tailored to children. The Fleur de Lys Bar is the place for fun mocktails, juices, and snacks. In The Royal Banquet, kids will love being able to customize their own desserts and have Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and friends visit their table. La Table de Lumière diners will be visited by a royal pair such as Belle and her prince, Princess Aurora and Prince Philip, or Tiana and Naveen.

Adults feast like kings and queens with sumptuous flavors and surroundings. The Royal Banquet offers foods from diverse cultures in Disney films, in addition to a seafood bar and a meat-carving station. Dine amidst a portrait gallery of Disney royalty, such as the Queen of Hearts and the DunBroch clan from Merida. In La Table de Lumière, guests will enjoy French fine dining in a room reminiscent of the elegant ballroom in Beauty and the Beast.

Live Like European Royalty in the Disneyland Hotel

The reopening of Disneyland Hotel is just the latest step in the transformation of Disneyland Paris. In addition to the recently opened Marvel Avengers Campus, the park will debut a Frozen-themed land. Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris, says, “We are thrilled to unveil this one-of-a-kind five-star property” considered “one of the most immersive hotels in Europe today.” Allow the 800 Cast Members of the Disneyland Hotel to treat your family like royalty while offering the quintessential Disney experience.