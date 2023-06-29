Highly Anticipated Marvel-Themed Musical Opens at Disneyland This Friday

The magic of Disney is about to meet the magic of the Great White Way, as Rogers: The Musical debuts this summer at Disney California Adventure Park. The Avengers-themed show officially opens on June 30, 2023.

Change is a constant at Disney’s theme parks, with new offerings coming at a seemingly steady clip. From one year to the next, a new ride, show, or restaurant piques guests’ interest and keeps the most devoted fans returning.

With the busy summer travel season ramping up, Disneyland is poised to bring several new offerings to the parks, including a brand-new stage show that fans may already be familiar with if you are up to date with your Disney+ subscription and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rogers: The Musical has been on Marvel fans’ wish lists since 2021 when it featured heavily in the premiere episode of the Disney+ original series Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

With new songs and everyone’s favorite superheroes, it will surely be a big hit with guests when it debuts at the end of June. But there is only a short window to see Rogers: The Musical at the Disneyland Resort, so fans must head to Anaheim this summer.

Rogers: The Musical Comes to Disneyland Resort

The Avengers-themed show plays at the park’s Hyperion Theater for a limited-time engagement.

The Hyperion Theater is the former home of “Frozen – Live at the Hyperion” and “Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular.” The theater sits adjacent to Avengers Campus, an area of Disney California Adventure that opened in 2021 with Marvel-themed rides, dining, character encounters, and more.

According to an announcement from Disney, Rogers: The Musical follows Steve Rogers from his “humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond.” Guests can expect to see a cast of characters, including all of their favorite Avengers, as well as Agent Peggy Carter and Nick Fury.

Even if you decide to skip Rogers: The Musical during your visit to the Disneyland Resort this summer, there is still plenty of reason to rejoice. Entertainment offerings in large performance spaces like the Hyperion work to absorb crowds for a set amount of time, easing up walkways and wait times for nearby attractions.

MickeyVisit.com founder Gavin Doyle notes, “Having any show back in the Hyperion Theater is great news for crowds at Disneyland. The theater seats a couple of thousand people at each performance and will help to reduce general crowds across the resort this summer. Adding the theater show back in the rotation should allow Disney to actually increase the number of guests that the parks can handle each day.”

Rogers: The Musical will feature five new original songs, in addition to the previously mentioned “Save the City” from Hawkeye, as well as “Star Spangled Man” from the Marvel film Captain America: The First Avenger.

Doyle adds, “I am excited to see what new songs they create for the show to add to the already great two songs that will be included. The scene from Star Spangled Man in the first Captain America movie is one of my favorites.” The show will run approximately 30 minutes and will be performed weekly, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Disneyland tickets and theme park reservations are required.

How The Marvel Cinematic Universe Went Broadway

Disney has released a slew of original Marvel series on its streaming platform Disney+ over the past few years, expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe and connecting the dots between its massively successful franchise of films.

One of those series, Hawkeye, aired in 2021 and features a scene where our superhero Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner), experiences a bit of an out-of-body experience as he attends a performance of a fictional Broadway play based on Barton’s fellow Avengers called Rogers: The Musical.

If you are familiar with Marvel, you probably got a kick out of seeing familiar faces – Thor, Iron Man, The Hulk, Loki, etc. – sing a show-stopping musical theatre number about saving the city.

The song in question, aptly titled “Save the City,” had a bit of a viral social media moment after its episode aired, with fans seemingly in agreement that Rogers: The Musical should somehow transition into the real world.

Disney fulfilled that wish, in part, when a cast of actors performed the number, costumes and all, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, in 2022. As it turns out, that performance was just a teaser for what Disney was to announce just a few months later.

More New Offerings Arriving This Summer in Anaheim

Rogers: the Musical is not the only new Disneyland thing guests can look forward to when they visit this summer. A lot is going on with the continuation of the Disney 100 Celebration, with which Disneyland has the lion’s share of festivities.

Guests visiting this summer can enjoy the sights and sounds of the latest entertainment, including the nighttime spectaculars’ Wondrous Journeys’ at Disneyland Park and ‘World of Color – One’ at Disney California Adventure.

Also coming this summer to Disney California Adventure is a newly re-designed area of the park. Pacific Wharf, which housed several quick-service dining locations, is being transformed into San Fransokyo Square, inspired by the Disney animated film Big Hero 6. The new land will include new dining options and a Baymax meet-and-greet location.

This article was produced by Disney Dose and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.