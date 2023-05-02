13 of The Most Disturbing Facts About The Human Body

When you think about it, the human body is a medical marvel. It’s a collection of various organs and systems that work independently and interchangeably to sustain life. However, behind all of those miraculous functions are facts about the body that are quite unsettling.

1. Tooth Infections Can Be Dangerous

Untreated tooth infections, also called dental abscesses, are potentially dangerous and should not be taken lightly. The disease can be carried through the bloodstream and travel to other body parts, creating additional health issues.

2. The Large Impact of Small Brain Injuries

The brain is one of the most fragile organs of the body. It doesn’t need to sustain major trauma to alter its operation permanently. Even the slightest injury to specific brain areas can cause personality changes, difficulties with speech, memory, and comprehension, and even affect control over bodily movements.

3. The Power of Gastric Acid

Stomach acid is a form of hydrochloric acid that aids in the digestion of food. Gastric acid doesn’t eat away at the body because the stomach creates a mucus that serves as a protective coating.

4. A Medication That Turns Bones Green

A prescribed medication called Minocycline treats acne and other bacterial infections. It is also known to turn bones into a dark green or blue-green in patients who have used the drug for long periods. It reportedly doesn’t do any damage to bones.

5. Sudden Death

One of the great mysteries of how the human body functions or malfunctions is the phenomenon of sudden death. Any number of things can occur within and to the body that can cause a person to die without warning. An unknown allergen, a previously undetected aneurysm or blood clot, or even a blow to the chest can end a life.

6. Dangerous Immune System Cells

Human immune system cells defend the body against invading foreign substances. When the immune system reacts too much, it causes life-threatening conditions such as asthma. An immune system that attacks healthy tissue leads to autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis.

7. Locked-In Syndrome

Damage to the brainstem can result in the development of locked-in syndrome. Patients are fully awake and aware but cannot talk or move any part of their body except for their eyes.

8. Broken Heart Syndrome Is Real

Broken heart syndrome is an actual medical condition that can be fatal. This cardiac disorder typically occurs when someone is under tremendous stress, such as after hearing bad news or in the aftermath of the death of a loved one. Broken heart syndrome is treatable with early detection.

9. Corpus Callosotomy to Treat Epilepsy

People afflicted with severe epileptic seizures not controlled by medications can elect to have a surgery called corpus callosotomy to separate the nerves connecting both sides of the brain. This separation affects how patients identify objects visually and verbally, with only one side of the brain capable of visual identification and the other side of the brain only capable of verbal identification.

10. Stem Cell Protections

If a pregnant woman sustains an injury, fetal stem cells travel to the injured area and help to repair and regenerate damaged tissues. Conversely, if a fetus isn’t receiving enough nutrients in utero, the body will extract them from the mother’s body.

11. Cancer Prevention

An estimated 30% to 50% of cancers are preventable, which means 50% to 70% of cancers are not avoidable because specific lifestyle choices do not cause them.

12. Humans Have Invisible Stripes

These stripes on the skin, called the lines of Blaschko, are only visible under ultraviolet (UV) light or on people with certain skin disorders.

13. Collagen Is Vital

Collagen is a protein that strengthens the body’s muscles, bones, skin, and connective tissue. Vitamin C deficiencies can cause low collagen levels, which damage muscles and bones, making them weaker, more prone to breakage, and taking a long time to heal.

This thread inspired this post.

