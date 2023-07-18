25 Disturbing Films That Have Very Limited to No Gore

If you're anything like me, you have a morbid curiosity for disturbing, unsettling stories but can't stand the excessive gore that often accompanies them. These 25 films provoke deep discomfort with their atmosphere, storytelling, and psychological tension without relying on graphic bloodshed. Whether you want a scary horror movie without graphic torture or a brooding drama about a heavy subject that foregoes unnecessary graphic scenes, these 25 films are just what you're looking for.

1. The Vanishing (1988)

The Vanishing follows the harrowing story of a couple, Rex and Saskia, who stop at a gas station during a road trip. Saskia mysteriously disappears, leaving Rex haunted and consumed by the need to uncover the truth. This psychological thriller delves into the depths of obsession as Rex's relentless search for answers takes him down a disturbing and suspenseful path.

2. Under The Skin (2013)

In Under the Skin, an otherworldly being, played by Scarlett Johansson, roams the streets of Scotland, seducing and preying on unsuspecting men. As the alien delves deeper into human experiences, she begins to question her own existence and develops unexpected empathy in this thought-provoking film that explores the dark side of humanity.

3. Gerald's Game (2017)

This gripping psychological thriller examines its protagonist's complex trauma and resilience in a claustrophobic and unsettling setting. Adapted from Stephen King's novel, Gerald's Game follows Jessie, a woman who finds herself handcuffed to a bed after her husband dies unexpectedly during a kinky sex game. Trapped and isolated in a remote cabin, Jessie confronts her deepest fears, both from her past and the present.

4. Frailty (2001)

Frailty tells the story of a man named Fenton Meiks who reveals to an FBI agent that his father, played by Bill Paxton, is a serial killer who believes he is on a mission from God. As the disturbing events unfold through Fenton's narrative, the film explores the blurred lines between faith, morality, and the destructive power of conviction.

5. Climax (2018)

In Gaspar Noé's Climax, a group of young dancers assembles for a rehearsal in a secluded building, anticipating a night of celebration. However, their joyous gathering takes a horrifying turn when they unwittingly consume a spiked sangria. As the powerful drugs take hold, chaos erupts, and the once harmonious atmosphere devolves into a nightmarish realm of paranoia and confusion.

6. Mysterious Skin (2004)

Mysterious Skin follows the parallel lives of two young men, Neil and Brian, who are connected by a shared childhood trauma. Neil believes aliens abducted him, while Brian suppresses memories of sexual abuse. Through their separate journeys, the film explores themes of trauma, identity, and the profound impact of the past on their present lives.

7. Wind River (2017)

In Wind River, a young Native American woman is found dead on a remote Native American reservation in Wyoming. A rookie FBI agent teams up with a local game tracker to solve the mystery behind her murder. One scene in this film is particularly hard to watch, but there isn't any gore.

8. Swallow (2019)

Swallow follows the life of Hunter, a young housewife who develops a compulsive disorder known as pica, where she feels compelled to swallow inedible objects. As her behavior becomes increasingly dangerous and self-destructive, the film explores struggles with control, societal expectations, and personal autonomy.

9. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer tells the unsettling story of a surgeon named Steven Murphy, who forms a dark and twisted bond with a teenage boy named Martin. As Martin's actions escalate and a mysterious illness plagues Steven's family, the film weaves a chilling tale of guilt and revenge

10. Snowtown (2011)

Based on real events, Snowtown is a harrowing Australian crime drama that follows the relationship between Jamie Vlassakis, a vulnerable teenager, and John Bunting, a charismatic but disturbed man who becomes a father figure to Jamie.

Bunting leads Jamie and a group of others into a world of violence, torture, and murder as they target those they deem deserving of punishment. Snowtown explores the chilling descent into darkness and the manipulation of vulnerable individuals in a tale that is as disturbing as it is gripping.

11. Trainspotting (1996)

Trainspotting takes viewers into the gritty underworld of heroin addiction in Edinburgh, Scotland. Mark Renton and his friends struggle with their destructive lifestyles, navigating a world filled with chaos, despair, and desperation to escape their self-destructive habits.

The film provides a raw and unflinching portrayal of addiction, immersing viewers in a disturbing and sometimes darkly humorous exploration of the human condition.

12. Angst (1983)

Angst offers an intense and disturbing look into the mind of a deranged individual. It's an Austrian psychological horror film that follows the story of a psychopathic killer who is released from prison and sets out on a violent spree. Shot from the killer's perspective, this film delves into the depths of his disturbed mind, exploring his perverse desires and the adrenaline-fueled thrill he experiences with each new act of violence.

13. The Lodge (2019)

The Lodge centers around a soon-to-be stepmother who is snowed in with her fiancé's children in a remote cabin. As the isolation intensifies, strange and eerie occurrences unfold, blurring the lines between reality and psychological torment. The film's desolate, dreary, and frigid setting only amplifies the dreadful atmosphere.

14. Flowers in the Attic (1987)

Based on the novel by V.C. Andrews, Flowers in the Attic follows the disturbing lives of four siblings who are hidden away in an attic by their abusive grandmother. Cut off from the outside world, they endure a series of twisted and psychologically damaging experiences.

15. Deliverance (1972)

Deliverance takes viewers on a canoe trip down a remote river in Georgia, where four friends encounter a group of menacing locals. What starts as a recreational adventure quickly turns into a fight for survival as the friends face harrowing ordeals and confront the darkness within themselves.

16. Speak No Evil (2013)

This psychological horror film blurs the boundaries between the real and the supernatural. In Speak No Evil, a troubled teen named Anna is sent to a Catholic reform school after her parents' tragic death. As she tries to navigate her new environment, she begins to experience supernatural phenomena and encounters malevolent forces threatening her sanity and her life.

17. Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary follows the Graham family as they grapple with the traumatic aftermath of their secretive grandmother's death. As supernatural occurrences escalate and the family members unravel mentally and emotionally, they become entangled in a web of dark secrets and a horrifying fate that has haunted them for generations. This is a must-watch for horror enthusiasts and, I would contend, the best horror film of the past twenty years.

18. Taxi Driver (1976)

Taxi Driver takes audiences into the gritty and decaying streets of 1970s New York City, following Travis Bickle, a disturbed and alienated Vietnam War veteran working as a taxi driver. As Travis descends further into his own disillusionment and obsession, he becomes increasingly embroiled in a world of violence and vigilantism.

With its haunting atmosphere and intense character study, the film provides a disturbing and thought-provoking examination of a fractured psyche.

19. Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Nocturnal Animals weaves together two parallel narratives: the story of Susan Morrow, a disillusioned art gallery owner, and the novel written by her ex-husband, Edward Sheffield. As Susan becomes engrossed in Edward's novel's violent and disturbing events, she is forced to confront her own regrets, guilt, and darkest fears.

20. One Hour Photo (2002)

In One Hour Photo, Robin Williams delivers a chilling performance as Seymour “Sy” Parrish, a seemingly harmless photo technician who becomes obsessed with a family whose photographs he develops. As his obsession deepens, Sy's façade of normalcy crumbles, revealing a disturbing and unsettling side.

21. Funny Games (1997)

Funny Games is a psychological thriller that follows two young men who torment and torture a family during their vacation at a remote lake house. Breaking the fourth wall and challenging audience expectations, the film confronts viewers with the disturbing nature of violence, manipulation, and the role of entertainment in desensitizing society to brutality. With its unflinching portrayal of sadism and the casual cruelty of its antagonists, Funny Games makes for a deeply unsettling watch.

22. Naked (1993)

Naked introduces viewers to Johnny, a deeply troubled and cynical man who wanders the streets of London, engaging in encounters with various strangers. As the film progresses, Johnny's nihilistic worldview clashes with the realities of the people he encounters, leading to disturbing and intense interactions that examine the darker aspects of humanity and society.

23. Train to Busan (2016)

Train to Busan is a South Korean zombie horror film that follows a group of passengers aboard a train during a sudden outbreak of a zombie virus. As they fight for survival and face the relentless onslaught of the infected, the film explores themes of humanity, sacrifice, and the lengths people will go to protect their loved ones.

24. Happiness (1998)

Happiness offers a unique and unsettling portrayal as it follows the interconnected lives of individuals on their quest for happiness through unconventional and dysfunctional means. The film fearlessly tackles taboo subjects such as pedophilia, masturbation, and the haunting experience of loneliness, presenting viewers with thought-provoking and discomforting scenarios.

25. Dark City (1998)

Dark City is a visually stunning and atmospheric sci-fi noir that takes place in a city where memories are manipulated, and identities are constantly reshaped by mysterious beings known as “The Strangers.” As the protagonist, John Murdoch unravels the truth about his own identity and the nature of the city itself, he confronts a dark and dystopian reality filled with unsettling twists and a sense of existential unease.

Source: (Reddit).