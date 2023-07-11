Dive Into Imagination: 10 Places to Make Your Mermaid Dreams Come True

Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” made quite a splash in its opening weekend, grossing roughly $163.5 million in three days, spawning new interest in mermaid-oriented vacation options.

The live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” first made headlines in 2023, when the trailer release spawned a wave of racist backlash and, more heart-warmingly, viral videos of young Black girls reacting to the “Little Mermaid” trailer.

“I was beyond excited when Halle Bailey was first announced as Ariel for The Little Mermaid,” says travel and lifestyle blogger Iesha Vincent. “Not only would I be able to see one of my favorite Disney princesses look like me, but I can also now introduce this mermaid to my son, a child who loves the water. As a Black mother, it’s something magical to see.”

The gamble paid off — 22% of movie-goers opening weekend were kids discovering a whole new world under the sea. Critics now hail the film as the best of Disney’s live action remakes — and millennials exploring mermaid nostalgia and sharing it with their children.

“Since my son is now so fascinated with mermaids, for our next vacation, I’m looking at different resorts that offer a mermaid experience our whole family will enjoy,” Vincent continues.

Unique mermaid experiences are gaining popularity around the globe. If you want to experience a taste of the mermaid life, there are plenty of destinations where you can make your dreams a reality.

Kid-Friendly Mermaid Programs

Atlantis Paradise Island – Bahamas

There’s no shortage of fun things to do in the Bahamas, and one of the main draws for families traveling with mermaid-loving children is the Atlantis Paradise Island Poolside Mermaid Adventures.

These programs help young guests, ages 3 to 12, dive into their love of mermaids through experiences that include mermaid meet-and-greets, a mermaid makeover, mermaid story time, and an Under the Sea Treats cooking class.

Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa – Florida

Florida often tops the list of best family vacation destinations in the U.S., and the upscale town of Vero Beach offers a laidback setting for travelers.

This relaxing escape is home to Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, where young guests can become part of Ariel’s world with the Mermaid For a Day program.

Children ages 6 to 10 will participate in a guided lesson where instructors teach them how to swim while outfitted with a mermaid tail.

The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach – Florida

Want to treat your little one to a mermaid-themed birthday party? The Swim with Misty experience hosted by The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach, Florida, offers three party packages for the mermaid-lover in your life.

Each package includes photos and games with Misty the Mermaid, food, swimming time in the Grotto Pool, and mermaid storytime.

Mermaids of Arabia – Dubai

Mermaid mania has reached the United Arab Emirates. Located within the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, the family-friendly Mermaids of Arabia takes little ones on a journey through the marine world with plenty of fun mermaid-themed elements that complement the experience.

In addition to an underwater show with world-class free diving champions dressed as mermaids swimming in water tanks among the Aquarium’s animals, waving hello, and interacting with participants, the experience also includes a full mermaid transformation for kids, including costumes, makeup, and hair, for an unforgettable underwater experience.

Mermaid Fun For The Whole Family

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa – Hawaii

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, situated on one of the best beaches in Maui, boasts world-class ocean views and the Mindful Mermaid Academy. The whole family can enjoy the underwater fun with three class options available for guests of all ages.

“We are always looking to add unique and exciting offerings that we believe will enhance the guest experience. Hawaii Mermaid Adventures is a great partner, and we look forward to having our guests take lessons with their passionate instructors,” said Fred Findlen, General Manager at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa.

The Mini Mermaid Class and Beginner Mermaid Classes teach children 4 and up how to swim with a mermaid tail while building self-confidence and learning about ocean facts.

For teens and young adults who want to share a snapshot of the mermaid life with online friends, the Social Media Mermaid Class teaches the art of capturing Instagram-worthy underwater photos and videos while dressed up as a mermaid.

Abi d’Oru Hotel & Spa – Sardinia

Up for an epic adventure? One of the best places to step into the world of “The Little Mermaid” is Abi d’Oru Hotel & Spa in Sardinia, an Italian island where portions of the live-action movie were filmed.

This 5-star hotel allows guests of all ages to take a boat excursion that visits filming locations from the movie and participate in a mermaid swim class, the first of its kind on the island.

Mermaid Snorkeling Adventure – Puerto Rico

Try Scuba Diving San Juan in Puerto Rico offers an immersive Mermaid Snorkeling Adventure for anyone 10 years and older.

After fitting participants with a mermaid tail and snorkeling gear, scuba diving instructors will guide them through Ariel-inspired beach poses and swimming among vibrant coral reefs.

Adult Mermaid Experiences

The Wreck Bar at B Ocean Resort – Florida

The Wreck Bar at B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has several mermaid entertainment options geared toward adults.

After dark, the bar transforms into an adults-only nightclub with an Aqua Burlesque Show. Guests looking to tie the knot can also opt for an underwater marriage proposal with a special mermaid appearance.

“The Wreck Bar boasts one-of-a-kind entertainment as the home of unforgettable live underwater performances,” says B Ocean Resort General Manager Rizwan Ansari. “As the only place in the country to host an underwater male burlesque show, B Ocean Resort invites all travelers aged 21+ to enjoy the hidden gems of this beachfront environment.”

Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Mermaid Course — Worldwide

Take your love of mermaids to the next level with the Professional Association of Diving Instructors mermaid course at various scuba-diving centers worldwide.

The program consists of seven mermaiding lessons ranging from a beginner-friendly introductory experience to a professional mermaid instructor certification.

“PADI is the way the world learns to mermaid, with our program designed to fill the ocean with magic and hope just when it’s needed most,” says Julie Andersen, Global Brand Director for PADI Worldwide. “With our mission to create a billion torchbearers to save the ocean, we’re filling the seas with passionate, responsible mermaids who are superheroes for our shared blue planet.”

Dive Bar Sacramento – California

Downtown Sacramento, California, is home to the Dive Bar, a unique venue featuring an aquarium, performances by mermaids and mermen, and aquatic-inspired cocktails.

Live underwater mermaid performers provide nightly entertainment, which guests can enjoy while sipping on seasonal drink specialties that tie into the whimsical ocean theme.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.