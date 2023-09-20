Dive Into Mystery: 24 Lesser-Known Films With Surprising Endings

Enter into the world of cinematic mysteries that know how to keep you on the edge. Here are 24 lesser-known films that, according to online film enthusiasts, have surprising twists.

1. Anon (2018)

This classic sci-fi noir takes viewers through a murder mystery starring Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried. The film touches on themes of privacy, morality, and power. The pacing is well-done, giving the audience the time to absorb each detail, which unravels into an unexpected yet well-developed twist.

2. Oblivion (2013)

This film, starring Tom Cruise, is drenched with a stunning post-apocalyptic atmosphere. The attention-grabbing action sequences and an entertaining story full of twists and turns take viewers through the bumpy ride of Oblivion.

3. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

You know the movie will be good with stars like Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, and Emma Stone in the mix. This romantic comedy is not what you’d expect on this list, but its plot twist is one of the best. When it's revealed who Ryan Gosling’s character is in love with, audiences are left gasping for air.

4. Sleuth (1972)

This mystery thriller film directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz is brilliant in all aspects as you get everything from a jewelry heist to a vengeful twist at the end. With names such as Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine in the cast, the performances are stellar, to say the least.

5. Up in the Air (2009)

Two people who fly solo in life, ironically, fall in love. The reveal of this film is shocking and painful for many viewers. When the fate of Ryan, the downsizing expert, comes to the surface, audiences may be tempted to smash the screen. It’s fun when a film isn’t a thriller or mystery because the twists can catch you off-guard.

6. Hide and Seek (2005)

After his wife takes her own life, David Callaway’s daughter, Emily, finds peace in her imaginary friend, Charlie. But who is Charlie? This problematic “friendship” between Emily and Charlie gets messier until the unexpected turn arrives.

7. Crazy Love (2007)

This documentary by Dan Klores is a brilliant examination of Burt Pugach and Linda Riss’ odd affair. Pugach, an attorney, dates Riss, but the contact breaks off as Riss stumbles upon a revelation about Pugach. The bitterness that follows leaves audiences in shock.

8. Mindhunters (2004)

This film may score low on realism, but it sure keeps things interesting. The movie keeps audiences glued to the screen the minute the simulation begins. No scene is to be missed or taken lightly as it carries a “clue” that the agents must solve.

9. Moon (2009)

This sci-fi film takes viewers to the world of astronaut Sam Bell, whose three-year shift at a lunar mine is finally ending. As he looks forward to seeing his wife and daughter, his health worsens and he experiences hallucinations. Here, he meets someone who seems to be his younger self. Sam must find answers before the crew comes for him.

10. The Shrine (2010)

This film dives into the world of ambitious reporters covering a “challenging” story, to say the least. The movie may even be taken as a warning to those who aspire to grand things. Be careful what you wish for.

11. I Am Mother (2019)

Apart from the brilliant acting, the film centers on a sense of urgency and forlornness as the future of AI comes to light. Mother’s identity is the film's most fascinating and shocking part, earning it much-deserved applause.

12. Uncanny (2015)

We aren’t done with AI yet. This film is a quality viewing experience with great actors, director, and plot. While we may be years away from the kind of AI the film portrays, the recent developments in the field may make us feel closer to this fiction than ever before.

13. Montage (2013)

This Korean thriller is a chilling showdown of vengeance on kidnapping. A similar kidnapping is staged fifteen years after Ha-Kyung’s daughter is kidnapped. Detectives try to unravel this mystery and the movie, as perfectly titled, makes an impressive use of montage. The climax is truly mind-bending.

14. The Eternal Daughter (2022)

This eerie film explores a daughter’s struggle to understand her relationship with her mother. This piece is brilliant, open-ended, and a devastatingly authentic depiction of grief and memory. The ending is unique but befitting the overall message.

15. Incident in a Ghost Land (2018)

While it may be a horror film, it leaves you questioning the darkness of everyday occurrences. However, this movie isn’t full of your conventional jump scares. Instead, the subtle way of provoking psychological discomfort draws viewers in. As one connects to the characters, the weight of every choice they make begins to settle.

16. No Mercy (2010)

This forensic crime mystery is full of layers. With contradictions unraveling by the minute, many wonder what the real deal is. Overall, the film ends on a solid thematic note about how easy it is to hate instead of forgiving and having mercy.

17. The Uninvited (2009)

As one of the most twisted movies out there, it's no surprise that this is a favorite horror film for many. The twist is devastating and disturbing, leaving viewers baffled and dismayed about details concerning Anna and Alex.

18. I See You (2019)

Here’s a more graphic horror movie featuring a serial killer targeting young boys. The flashback-driven thriller is full of scares and violence as a policeman investigates the case of a missing boy. For some reason, the disappearance is somewhat similar to cases from a few years back.

19. Enter Nowhere (2011)

In this grappling psychological thriller, viewers witness three strangers arriving at a mysterious cabin in the middle of nowhere, one after the other. While it may seem that their arrival has no meaning, it becomes clear they’ve been gathered here for a purpose.

20. Regression (2015)

Here are two genres in one: crime drama and supernatural thriller. Starring Emma Watson and Ethan Hawke, this grossly disturbing film walks viewers through an assault investigation into the unraveling of a satanic cult.

21. Orphan (2009)

This horror-thriller isn’t for the faint-hearted as it focuses on violent, concerning acts conducted by a 9-year-old girl. However, the plot twist explains away much of this uncomfortable viewing experience if you make it to the end.

22. Better Watch Out (2016)

Watching this film is a gamble because you’ll either hate it or love it. However, for those who enjoy it, the plot twist stands out the most. This absurd depiction of a 12-year-old is perhaps best understood as a cursed version of Home Alone.

23. Radius (2017)

Sit tight as you watch this sci-fi movie because its climax will astound you. This film is a must-see for those who can take a slow burn ride into suspense and mystery. The incredible pacing and plot with a detective story weaved in is all one could hope for.

24. Fractured (2019)

The suspense never ends with this one. With a heavy, mysterious atmosphere, the simple characters soon occupy a more complex space in the story. As the plot unfolds, viewers will struggle to make up their minds about who to side with. That’s when you know the narratives are balanced!

