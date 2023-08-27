Dive Into the Darkness: 15 Movies That Tap Into Your Worst Fears

A lengthy array of motion pictures have all contributed to the tradition of terrifying viewers. However, certain movies may accidentally give viewers shivers due to their frightening themes or disturbing graphics. According to an online discussion, these films still frighten viewers despite not being made with the intention to terrify.

1- We Need To Talk About Kevin (2011)

This engaging thriller centers on a frantic woman trying to put her life back together following an incident brought on by her strange kid. The psychological thriller is undoubtedly a highly uncomfortable movie, full of thought-provoking material, and it offers a realistic perspective on mental health even though it doesn't contain any extreme material.

2- The Birds (1963)

The plot, hailed as the final great Alfred Hitchcock film, revolves around a picturesque Californian village and investigates the fear of birds. After an accidental encounter in a San Francisco pet store, wealthy socialite Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) and lawyer Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) became good friends. Everything goes downhill from this point, culminating in some terrifying scenes where birds target humans.

3- Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Despite being somewhat gimmicky, this film became quite popular due to its theme and cast, which features actors like Samuel L. Jackson and Julianna Margulies. The narrative opens with Jackson, an FBI agent, traveling from Hawaii to Los Angeles to accompany a witness testifying against a mafia.

An aboard assassin unleashes a crate of poisonous snakes on purpose to kill the witness. He, the crew, and a few passengers band together to survive the slithery threat, and chaos reigns from top to bottom.

4- Buried (2010)

Paul Conroy is forced to live in an ever-more uncomfortable and cramped world in Buried, another psychological thriller. He is a non-military American truck driver employed in Iraq who awakens in a coffin for a ransom after being ambushed by a bunch of rebels. After releasing his shackles, he finds a cell phone, pen, and cigarette lighter. Ryan Reynolds drives this one-man show.

5- Contagion (2011)

This movie centers on a fictitious virus called MEV-1 that eventually claimed the lives of 26 million people worldwide. The movie Contagion deftly exploits a variety of anxieties, including mysophobia—the fear of germs—mass hysteria, contamination OCD, vaccine anxiety, social phobia, and, frighteningly enough, our current pandemic-caused scenario.

6- The Descent (2005)

This British horror movie about six ladies on a cave trip will prick your darkest fears of being confined in a small space. Sarah, Juno, and Beth meet up with other cavers for a spelunking excursion in a cabin in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. The group hikes up to the cave the following day and returns down. The women are trapped after passing through a small opening that suddenly collapses behind them. The battle for survival against the humanoid beings inside then intensifies.

7- Arachnophobia (1990)

An entomologist on a Venezuelan tepui discovers a terrifying new species of spider; it kills one of the expedition members and travels to California inside his coffin. There, it crosses with a domestic spider. Once there, it begins lurching everywhere, from shoes to toilet bowls, killing locals one at a time. Despite the creepy-crawly shocks, the film maintains a humorous edge.

8- Trapped (2016)

The plot's focus is the protagonist, Shaurya (Rajkummar Rao), a contact center worker who unintentionally locks himself in his apartment in a deserted Mumbai high-rise building for a week. He needs to escape since he lacks electricity, food, or water.

On the surface, Trapped seems to be a straightforward point-to-point thriller in which a regular guy is thrown into an exceptional position and eventually finds the strength to beat the odds. Rao, however, deals with cleithrophobia and monophobia while also allowing the viewer to sense his character's desperation.

9- Phobia (2016)

In this Indian psychological thriller, Radhika Apte portrays Mehak, a painter with severe agoraphobia. This disorder makes the patient afraid to venture into crowded or open spaces or leave one's own house. Mehak experiences fear as a result of being assaulted by a cab driver. She tries to control her extreme anxiety but soon believes that a demonic entity has taken over her house.

10- Click (2006)

Due to the movie's premise, many viewers are so afraid of wasting their remaining time that many would have experienced an existential crisis. When the remote takes over, Michael Newman's attempts to fast-forward and rewind some events in his life fail. Adam Sandler worked brilliantly in the significant role of this film directed by Frank Coraci.

11- Sinister (2012)

Sinister, starring Ethan Hawke as actual crime author Ellison Oswalt, shows the investigation into a murder case in which the main suspect is an unidentified serial murderer whose crimes go back to the 1960s. In his new home, Oswalt discovers a suspicious box of Super 8 home movies. The music has something about it that cinephiles don't like (in the most extraordinary way imaginable) since it evokes uneasiness.

11- Lights Out (2013)

Dark, dramatic, and utterly terrifying best describe this Swedish supernatural horror short film that David F. Sandberg directed, wrote, produced, filmed, and composed. With its straightforward story, which explores what one fears most when alone in a small, dark room, Lights Out manages to frighten audiences in a relatively short length of time.

12- Eden Lake (2008)

In this intense film, Kelly Reilly and Michael Fassbender play a young couple who embark on a weekend getaway. They must confront a group of unruly youths in the meantime. Still, they are unprepared for the horrible results that will come as a result. The movie's apparent scariness stems from how authentic the featured story feels.

13- The Parent Trap (1998)

The idea of losing love for your partner and going through a protracted custody battle may make you reconsider starting a relationship, yet in the movie The Parent Trap, identical twins Annie and Hallie transfer parental guardianship to get their parents back together.

14- The Blair Witch Project (1999)

This movie is regarded as one of the best found-footage films available, and for good reason. Three film students disappear, leaving only the footage they shot while recording a documentary about the local Blair Witch tale in a Maryland forest. The 1999 film will undoubtedly be counted among those that appeal to viewers' deepest fears.

