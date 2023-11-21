Diverse Decor: 25 Unorthodox Holiday Decor Ideas to Try

Around this time of year, most people decorate their homes with pine garlands, green wreaths, and typical Christmas trees, but there are endless ways to spruce up your space for the holiday season. Check out these unique and creative decor ideas that will make your Christmas decorations one-of-a-kind.

1. Upside-Down Christmas Tree

You can literally flip your holiday decor on its head by attaching your Christmas tree to the ceiling. This may sound ridiculous, but it’s a quirky, whimsical trend that frees up more floor space for all the presents. You just need a lightweight tree and a handy mentality.

2. Spirits Bottles and Wine Corks

Many of us partake in libations around the holidays, and some hold onto all the wine corks and spirits bottles to use as decor. Stick tall candles in empty wine bottles, make garlands or mini trees with the wine corks, and put string lights in the spirits bottles for decor from intoxicated (but fun and responsible) times.

3. Succulent Trees

If you’re not in the mood to haul a giant tree into your home this year, you can make an adorable succulent tree using small cactuses and similar plants. These resilient little plants are easy to move around and care for, and after the holidays, you can take the tree apart and keep the succulents.

4. Cookie Ornaments

You might be familiar with sugared orange garlands and ornaments, but you can also string gingerbread and sugar cookies onto your Christmas tree. This idea is not ideal if you have curious and hungry pets or a mice problem, but otherwise, it’s a cute option and a smart way to display your decorated cookies.

5. Mason Jar Art

You can create snowglobe-esque decorations by putting ornaments and tiny Christmas figurines into mason jars. Add string lights, cinnamon sticks, faux snow, and anything else you have that will turn a simple mason jar into a winter decoration.

6. Christmas Chalkboard

Set up a chalkboard in your home and draw pretty Christmas pictures on it, whether it’s Santa coming down the chimney or a twinkling Christmas tree. This idea is wonderful if you have kids or lots of visitors who can contribute to the board throughout the season.

7. Folk Art

While many people embrace vintage decor and art around the holidays, a la Norman Rockwell, folk art can also capture the festive spirit of the season. Lots of folk art is colorful and playful, with natural elements that work well with your tree, wreaths, and garlands.

8. Pink Decorations

This trend is getting more popular, but it’s still not part of the mainstream. If the red and green simply isn’t for you, don’t be afraid to embrace a glamorous pink aesthetic this holiday season. From pink trees to pink ornaments to pink glitter, don’t hold back.

9. A Blue Theme

Blue is an untraditional color for the Christmas season, but it can also capture the beautiful and chilly vibe of winter. You can opt for a cooler theme this year and use blue decorations that deliver a snowy, cold vibe but still look stunning.

10. Orange Decor

Orange decor is supremely unorthodox for Christmas, but with a little finesse, you can capture the holiday spirit using this warm color. Orange wreaths, sugared orange garlands, and warm-toned pillows and blankets can create a brilliant and cozy seasonal atmosphere.

11. Metal Decorations and Trees

Many people opt for more natural and earthy elements when decorating for Christmas, such as pinecones, trees, and cinnamon sticks. But you can create a striking industrial vibe with metal decor, from trees to ornaments to small statues.

12. Tropical Decorations

You can stick to the organic vibes but opt for a sunnier atmosphere rather than a wintery one. You can curate a warm vacation vibe by bringing in tropical plants and finding beach and island-themed Christmas decorations, like Santa with a surfboard or Mrs. Claus tanning in the sand.

13. Pillow Snowmen

This easy and cute idea is fun to do with kids, and you probably don’t have to buy anything! You can build a friendly snowman in the living room by using different-sized pillows in your home, random buttons, clothespins, and other common items.

14. Photo Frame Wall Tree

If you already have plenty of small photos in your home and hung on your walls, you can rearrange them into the shape of a Christmas tree when the holiday season comes! This is easy to do, as you just make a big triangle with a little stem at the bottom.

15. Balloon Garlands and Trees

We usually associate balloons with birthdays, but they can also be charming decor around the holiday season. You can make garlands and trees using red and green balloons or just string balloons up around your house for an eye-catching and fun decoration.

16. Feathery Decorations

Feathers are not typically part of Christmas decorations, but why can’t they be? Some people get creative and use feather boas to make ornaments, long feathers to make little Christmas trees, or craft feathery garlands. But you can use feathers as much or as little as you want to decorate.

17. Christmas Lanterns

Christmas lanterns are gorgeous and can immediately transform your home into a seasonal delight. Lanterns can be hung from the ceiling or just strategically placed on the floor. The options with these decorations are endless, and they’re easy to set up and take down.

18. Candle-Lit Stairs

Most people set up candles on their tables or in their windows for the season, but you can spruce up your stairs by putting candles along each step. This will illuminate your staircase and give it a lovely appearance; just be careful not to knock the candles over!

19. Ornament Wreaths

Wreaths are typically made of branches and pine needles, but if you have a bunch of leftover ornaments, you can use them to make a shiny and unique wreath. All you need is a piece of wire bent into a circle to string the ornaments on.

20. A Fluffy Christmas

If you love soft elements, you can embrace a fluffy and furry aesthetic by incorporating faux fur rugs, fuzzy blankets, plush pillows, and even animal print decor. This idea will make your home wonderfully cozy and comfortable, perfect for the cold weather.

21. Bedroom and Bathroom Wreaths

Most people hang wreaths on their front door or in their main living spaces, but wreaths can instantly make your bedroom and bathroom homey and festive. Hang a wreath on your bedframe or next to the shower or toilet to spread cheer throughout the house.

22. Scarves as Decor

Scarves can do more than just keep you warm. Wrap your red and green scarves around your wreaths or Christmas tree to add color and texture to your decor. You can also hang them along your doorways and staircases for a comfy and inviting look.

23. Stuffed Animals Display

If you have holiday-themed stuffed animals, like a toy Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer or one of the Misfit Toys, create an adorable display with them. Set them up on your fireplace mantel, couch, or a table you rarely use.

24. Cinnamon Garlands

People often make garlands with sugared fruit, berries, and pine branches, but you can easily string cinnamon sticks together and hang them around your home, creating a woodsy vibe. The cinnamon sticks will make your home smell sweet, spicy, and delicious.

25. Birthday Candles

If you have a lot of leftover birthday candles that you don’t know what to do with, use them as holiday decor. Use birthday candles to create whimsical displays and make your tiny Christmas decorations come to life. They can go on your windowsills, mantels, or tables.