Changes to Diversity Reporting at The Academy Awards Impact Best Picture Nominees

Films entered for consideration for the 96th Academy Awards will not have to report gender, race, and disability data of their cast and crew by opting out of the race for Best Picture.

From 2024, all movies entered for the Best Picture category will be required to satisfy the Academy's Representation and Inclusion Standards, which need the film to meet two of four criteria that determine that a significant portion, or key positions within the cast and crew, are from an underrepresented group or disabled.

Previously all pictures entered for the awards needed to report this data as the Academy couldn't tell which films would be contending for the Best Picture Award in advance.

Films Can Opt Out of Creating Representation Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE)

As noted in a Frequently Asked Questions section on the Academy's Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry site, this policy change could allow dozens of films vying for Oscars other than the Best Picture Award to avoid submitting data previously required for every movie entering the competition.

However, this week, the answer to Question 13: “Am I required to create a RAISE (Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry) submission for a film that I don't want to be considered for Best Picture?” has been changed to say, “You will have the option to opt-in or opt-out for Best Picture consideration. If you opt out, you do not need to complete a RAISE form.”

Although the Academy has not released any official statement on the change, it is rumored that the policy only remained in force through a soft rollout.

Changes Will Create Holes in Industry Data

This change may make it easier for some films to be considered for awards outside of the Best Picture category. Those who don't aspire to contend for Best Picture can enter a much smaller, severely limited pool of competitions.

But there are also downsides. Some see this move as a signal that the Academy has all but abandoned its efforts to collect diversity data from producers. Even a small number of movies opting out of doing so will create large holes in any prospective data set they use to support policy changes or initiatives.

In more promising news, the FAQ also states that films that meet the British Film Industry diversity standards will automatically meet the Academy's requirements for Best Picture inclusion. At the same time, American movies that meet the Hollywood Academy's diversity standards will be automatically accepted in the BAFTA categories with the equivalent diversity rules.