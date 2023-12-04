Divorce Material: The 25 Worst Husbands in TV History

It’s always delightful seeing lovey-dovey couples on TV that make you go “awww” every time they kiss. And who doesn’t love a thoughtful, romantic, and caring TV husband? Men like Ben Wyatt from Parks and Recreation, Marshall Eriksen from How I Met Your Mother, and Coach Taylor from Friday Night Lights set the bar high, but many TV husbands don’t even come close to it. From weaponized incompetence to blatant abuse, some TV husbands make us cringe rather than swoon.

1. Ray Barone

Everybody Loves Raymond is a wildly funny show, and one of the reasons is Ray and Debra aren’t always the nicest to each other, leading to hilarious stalemates. When it comes to putting his family first and being emotionally available, Ray drops the ball, but with parents like his, it’s no wonder he’s not the best husband.

2. George Bluth

There are several bad husbands to choose from in Arrested Development, but I think George Bluth takes the cake. He committed an impressive myriad of financial crimes and then abandoned his family to deal with the horrendous aftermath. But he still pops up when he needs something from them!

3. Darrin Stephens

Back in the day, I think people found Darrin Stephens funny and quirky, but watching Bewitched now, he is quite annoying. Samantha is a beautiful, charming, and magical wife, but all he does is get frustrated with her, even when she’s trying to help him. He’s ungrateful and high-strung, and Samantha deserves better!

4. Peter Griffin

Unsurprisingly, Peter Griffin also makes the list. He has no respect for Lois, and he constantly cheats on her, bad-mouths her, and belittles her throughout the series. He’s a pretty terrible father, too, but I find the show difficult to watch because of how he talks to Lois; to be fair, she’s not much better.

5. Archie Bunker

Archie Bunker is the husband and father from All in the Family, and whether or not he’s a good husband is debatable. Some fans of the show think he’s just relatable and snarky, but others feel that he talked down to Edith, and his behavior even bordered on verbal abuse.

6. Dennis Reynolds

It’s easy to forget that Dennis Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia was a husband for part of the series. He’s married to Maureen Ponderosa, an unhinged woman who believes she is actually a cat trapped in a woman’s body. Dennis is always mean and dismissive toward her. She might be crazy, but he was definitely a horrible husband.

7. Pierce Hawthorne

Pierce Hawthorne from Community says he was married several times, and when he references his marriages throughout the show, they sound awful. He treated his wives like trophies or burdens and never talked about any of them like their humans.

8. Ross Geller

A running joke in Friends is how Ross keeps getting divorced, but many fans don’t think how he treats his wives is funny. Carol is up for debate but wasn’t always fair to him, especially concerning Ben. But he neglected Emily and broke her heart. He even lied to Rachel about dissolving their brief and mistaken Vegas marriage.

9. Norm Peterson

Norm Peterson from Cheers is a fairly lovable and hilarious character, but he is not winning The Best Husband award anytime soon. He wasn’t mean or abusive toward his wife, but he did everything he could to avoid spending time with her, and he was an alcoholic on top of that.

10. Randy Marsh

Randy Marsh forcing his family to move to a rural area so he could become a weed farmer will always be funny. But if I were his wife, I’d be unhappy. Randy is supposed to be an idiot, but he fills these shoes well, acting like a child, forcing his wife to mother him out of dumb situations.

11. Tim Taylor

Tim Taylor from Home Improvement didn’t seem so bad when I was a kid, but now that I’m older, I realize Jill had to deal with a lot of shenanigans and immature behavior. Ultimately, I think they truly loved one another, but that doesn’t mean his selfish and childish behavior was acceptable.

12. Al Bundy

Al Bundy from Married… with Children is another hilarious character who, in hindsight, wasn’t a stellar partner. He wasn’t usually mean, but he tended to be an absent father and husband who was too wrapped up in his regrets and woes to be available to his family.

13. Doug Heffernan

Doug Heffernan from King of Queens is a lovable character but not always the most considerate and caring husband toward Carrie. He would lie to her, sneak around behind her back to do dumb things, and consistently put his wants and needs before hers. However, she wasn’t always the most generous partner either.

14. Fred Mertz

Fred Mertz is easily one of the worst husbands on this list. He is hardly ever kind toward Ethel on I Love Lucy and often makes degrading comments. It seems like he hates her. This attitude is compounded by the fact that the two actors did not get along at all, so the hate was real.

15. Niles Crane

I positively adore Niles Crane from Frasier, and Maris was certainly not a walk in the park, but he was still a bad husband. All he did was complain about her and make excuses to leave the house so he didn’t have to be around her. But he was a wonderful partner (mostly) to Daphne!

16. Ralph Kramden

Nowadays, Ralph Kramden from The Honeymooners is a prime example of a bad husband. He’s always saying how he wants his wife, Alice, to be sent to the moon so he doesn’t have to deal with her. At the time, it was funny, but today, it just seems harsh and mean.

17. Dre Johnson

Dre Johnson from Black-ish is a horrendous husband who underappreciates his wife and thinks everything he does is more important. During one scene that sticks out to me, she’s trying to tell him how she saved someone’s life at work, and he just keeps talking about some trivial problem he had that day.

18. Phil Dunphy

Many fans love Phil from Modern Family and see him as a sweet and endearing father and husband. But he’s actually pretty selfish, oblivious, and a little creepy. He incessantly ogles Gloria, his wife’s mother-in-law, and focuses on doing the fun parent stuff, leaving the discipline and chores to Claire.

19. Don Draper

Does this one even need an explanation? Most of the husbands on Mad Men are awful husbands, but Don takes the cake. He cheats on his wife countless times, and I think he has roughly 20 mistresses throughout the series. The worst part is he has no remorse or guilt over it.

20. Chris Turk

People love Turk and JD’s friendship on Scrubs, but Turk often prioritizes JD over his wife. Carla is endlessly patient with him about this, but watching him neglect her and act like a child with his BFF makes me cringe. At least he matures a bit toward the end of the series.

21. Trey MacDougal

Trey MacDougal is Charlotte’s first wife in SATC; he’s the one with the overbearing mother who is obsessed with ducks and plaid. He seems sweet initially, but his impotence and mommy issues lead him to neglect Charlotte, making her feel small and unimportant.

22. Walter White

Sure, he started his drug operation because he wanted to help his family financially, but his intentions and actions didn’t always line up. The more he sinks into his criminal life, the more he abuses Skyler with assault, harassment, gaslighting, and emotional blackmail.

23. Perry Wright

Most of the first season of Big Little Lies is about Perry’s death and the events that led to it. He was a textbook domestic abuser who not only hit his wife regularly but would emotionally manipulate her and all the people around them so he looked like the good guy.

24. Stan Smith

Stan Smith is not nearly as bad as animated husbands like Peter Griffin, but he’s not a superb partner either. There are several episodes of American Dad where he tries to avoid Francine and acts like she’s lucky to have him, but Francine is the charming one.

25. Lester Nygaard

The first season of Fargo follows Lester Nygaard, a meek man who can’t seem to satisfy his wife or himself in every department. He seems to be trying his best while she does nothing but tear him down. However, he bludgeons her to death with a hammer, so it’s safe to say he’s not a good husband.

