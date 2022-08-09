Simple DIY Crafts You Can Make and Start Selling to Make Money Today

With elevated inflation and the recession, people are scrambling to make ends meet. Many are looking to the Internet to solve their money problems. If you want another income to help cover your expenses, one of the best and easiest ways to start is to make DIY crafts. Plus, crafts are fun and easy and help you learn new skills while earning some extra cash.

You can start selling your DIY crafts online today as an innovative individual and an art enthusiast. If you know what products are in demand and how to sell your products, you’ll have a business up and running in no time.

A report from Statista shows that the art and craft industry will increase to an incredible $35 billion by 2024, meaning there is plenty of money to be made. So start working on your creative brain and earn another income stream.

Where to Sell Your DIY Crafts?

With many platforms on the Internet, you can sell your crafts almost anywhere.

Sites you can start selling your DIY crafts:

Etsy

Shopify

Society6

Red Bubble

eCrater

Dawanda

Your personal website

Many business owners and solopreneurs need customized websites to start selling their products. You can do this too, but it's simpler for crafty people because platforms already exist. Then, once you have used those other platforms to build up a customer base and mailing list, you can create and start driving traffic to your own site to make sales.

DIY Crafts to Start Creating

Home Decor

Home decor is a massive market, with consumers spending thousands to billions of dollars to spruce up their living spaces. By 2024, the home decor industry could reach a record of $182 billion.

Whether it’s furniture or decor, people want their homes to be comfortable and friendly. A home should be a place you should always look forward to returning to. And people are spending more time at home now than ever. If you come up with a phenomenal product to improve someone’s home at a reasonable price, you’ll be making bank in no time.

Popular products to start designing and making include wall art, throw pillows, coasters, picture frames, kitchen tableware, and more. Home decor is considered one of the best DIY crafts to start your art venture.

Clothes

Making clothes can be a magnificent DIY craft project to start. The fashion industry can be highly competitive, but it is a start for everyone. With inflation skyrocketing, everything is becoming more expensive, including clothes. When it comes to clothes, it is about the design, trend, and materials.

Why do people buy clothes? You always have to wear something. And home-made clothes are the latest trend. One popular crochet designer and founder of PassioKnit Goods, Kelsie, shared her crochet design and skills on Tik Tok and Youtube. With over 1 million followers on Tik Tok, she has a large audience to share her knowledge and promote her products. Many people love her designs which are beautiful, bright, and unique.

If you can create clothes people want to wear, you will have a successful business. You can make many types of clothes, such as sweaters, scarves, hats, t-shirts, or cardigans. You just need to be creative with your designs and start crafting.

Jewelry

Jewelry is always a popular market and a profitable craft business. The fashion industry is evolving daily, and you need new jewelry to match your outfits. If you want to wow your target audience, you need to create a product that has a unique design, perfect color scheme, and attractive packaging.

A shop on Etsy, CaitlynMinimalist, creates meaningful and minimalist jewelry with around 1,574,688 in sales. Customers always come back to buy because of its personalized design.

The best part about jewelry is that it can be made from inexpensive or high-end supplies. If you look on Etsy, you can see many unique jewelry designs that people have come up with. It is one of the best products to sell on Etsy.

Candles

Candle sales are anticipated to increase by 2029, so it is a big market to consider. You can make the perfect candle for your consumers with many scents and colors. People buy candles for their homes because they smell divine and make one’s homes cozy.

Jazmin Richard, the founder of Blk Sunflower, started her hand-crafted candle business in late 2019. Within 18 months, she was able to make as much as $300,000. The best part about a candle-making business is that it is low cost. Candles are the best DIY crafts to start as a hobby and be turned into a profitable business.

Beauty Products

The beauty industry is incredibly massive since people always want products to make them look beautiful and youthful. Even if you are a novice at making beauty products, it is a remarkable experience to start. Products like face masks, serum, lotions, body scrubs, cleansers, and moisturizers are always essential for self-care.

You don’t need to make extravagant and expensive products to sell; instead, consider a product that sends a message to your consumers. Using homemade, natural products, you can create something beneficial for your audience and start selling in no time.

Stationery Items

No matter how much the world wants to become digital, it seems impossible to let go of stationery. Popular stationery you can create can be washi tape, notebooks, planners, journals, pens, calendars, and more. PlannerKate, a top seller on Etsy, has over 1,841,378 sales. She sells beautiful planners, stickers, albums, planner kits, checklists, and more.

You can make it into a profitable business by creating products that assist people in their daily lives. For example, if you create stationery that your consumers can personalize, they will forever love your products because a personal product is always the best.

Start Promoting Your DIY Craft Business

Now that you know what to sell, it is time to skyrocket your sales by promoting your business. The hardest part is driving traffic. If people don’t know what your business is, you need to start spreading the good news on social media. The only way to get sales is by increasing your traffic. Ready to start your DIY craft venture?

