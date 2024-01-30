‌24 DIY Home Decor Ideas Inspired by Nature

For nature lovers who feel inspired to add aspects of the great outdoors inside their home, these ideas are sure to impress. Many DIY decor pieces don’t require a lot of time, money, or experience. Level up your space today with these nature-inspired ideas.

1. Botanical Wall Art Display

To create a botanical wall art display, press your favorite brightly-colored flowers between the pages of a heavy book until dry. Select a shadow box or picture frame and arrange the dried flowers in an aesthetically pleasing design. Then, gently secure each flower in place using transparent glue. The result is a charming piece that captures the beauty of nature and displays it right on your walls.

2. Tree Branch Coasters

One of the cutest and easiest ideas I’ve seen in homes is homemade wooden coasters made from tree branches. First, start by collecting tree branches. Cut the branches into thin, even slices using a saw. Sand the pieces to create a smooth surface. Personalize each coaster by painting or engraving designs of your choice. Apply a clear sealant for durability. These beautiful coasters bring a touch of nature to your tabletops.

3. Driftwood Mirror Frame

For a coastal-inspired decor accent, build a driftwood mirror frame. Gather pieces of driftwood, ensuring they vary in size and shape. Next, arrange them around the mirror's edge, gluing them securely with a strong adhesive. Allow for an organic, asymmetrical layout for a more seaside aesthetic feel. The result is a unique mirror that looks great in any space.

4. Rustic Candle Holders

To design rustic candle holders with natural stones, you’ll need to collect an assortment of flat, smooth stones. Clean and dry them thoroughly. To make the design more eye-popping, get rocks that are different sizes. Use a strong glue to stack the stones, forming a stable base for the candles. Place tea lights or small candles on top, and enjoy the warm, natural glow emanating from your DIY rustic candle holders. This works with wood as well!

5. Terrarium With Moss, Rocks, and Small Plants

I’ve actually tried this one for myself, and it looks fantastic! You can create a stunning terrarium by layering materials. Start with a base of small rocks for drainage, add a layer of activated charcoal to prevent odors, and then introduce potting soil. Carefully arrange moss and small plants, considering their sunlight and moisture needs, and decorate with pebbles or miniature figurines. Seal the container for a self-sustaining, miniature ecosystem.

6. Stones With Inspirational Quotes

Another easy idea is to transform ordinary stones into personalized gems. Clean the rocks thoroughly, then use acrylic paints to add vibrant colors. Write or paint uplifting quotes or messages on each stone. Once dried, scatter the stones throughout your space, whether as table centerpieces or scattered accents. It’s a beautiful personal touch.

7. Hanging Plant Shelf With Reclaimed Wood

You can make a stylish hanging plant shelf by repurposing reclaimed wood. Cut the wood into desired lengths for shelves and support. Sand and finish the wood to enhance the look. Attach the shelves to sturdy ropes or chains for a more secure suspension. Add potted plants to create a suspended green oasis, merging functionality with an eco-friendly design in your living space.

8. Pinecones in a Decorative Bowl

Add a touch of elegance to your home with a natural centerpiece by arranging pinecones in a decorative bowl. Collect pinecones of different sizes and ensure they're clean and dry. Place them in the bowl however you want them situated. This effortless arrangement looks great on your table or shelf.

9. Lanterns From Old Glass Jars

Transform old glass jars into lanterns with a nature-themed twist. Clean and remove labels from the jars, and then paint or decorate the exterior with nature-inspired motifs like leaves, trees, or animals. Put LED candles or fairy lights inside for a warm glow. Once they’re illuminated, these repurposed jars make any space feel cozy.

10. Dried Leaves and Twigs Wreath

Create a rustic wreath with dried leaves and twigs. Go out and get an assortment of sturdy dried leaves and twigs. Arrange them in a circular shape, binding them with floral wire or twine. Add a bow or ribbon for a finishing touch!

11. Tree Stump Side Table

Turn a tree stump into a stylish side table. Pick a strong, well-dried tree stump, sand the top, and add a coating to make it smooth. If you have the tools, you could also add legs or wheels for elevation. The result is a unique, nature-inspired side table that adds character to your space.

12. Clear Vases With Sand and Seashells

If you’re always trying to get to the beach, you'll love this one! Begin by filling clear vases with layers of sand and seashells. Choose a variety of sand hues to create depth, then alternate pouring layers into the vase. Place seashells throughout for a coastal element. The result is visually stunning!

13. Botanical-Print Throw Pillows

A botanical-print throw pillow is more involved, but it’s worth it. Start by picking a fabric with botanical patterns or print your own designs. Cut the fabric into pillow-sized squares and sew them together, leaving one side open. Fill with a soft insert, then stitch the opening. These DIY throw pillows are comfortable and chic.

14. Dried Flower Bouquet

A dried flower bouquet is a lovely and sustainable alternative to fresh floral arrangements and offers long-lasting beauty. Selecting a variety of blooms and allowing them to air dry naturally preserves their colors and shapes, creating a bouquet that retains its appeal. You can display it in a vase, hang it on a wall, or incorporate it into other DIY projects.

15. Mossy Wall Sconces

Illuminate your walls with DIY mossy wall sconces. Begin by attaching preserved moss to wooden or metal sconces to lock them in place. You can even add LED candles or battery-operated lights for a gorgeous lighting solution that makes the room pop.

16. Birch Bark Planters

Construct unique planters by wrapping birch bark around plain pots. Start by collecting the bark and tying it together with twine or some kind of glue. Plant your favorite indoor greenery and use these birch bark planters as a charming fixture throughout your home.

17. River Rock Mosaic Tabletop

Add a little personality to your table by crafting a mosaic tabletop with river rocks. Place smooth, flat river rocks on a tabletop surface, gluing them together with a strong adhesive. Grout between the stones for a polished finish. The result is a beautiful mosaic tabletop that brings the outdoors to your dining area.

18. Botanical Wall Painting

You'll love this one if you're not the artsy type! You can create a botanical painting to hang in your home, and it doesn't have to be too time-consuming. Print and frame vibrant pictures from online or even photos you've taken of your favorite natural settings. Many options are available, and you can make the artwork any size to complement various spaces in your home.

19. Floral Wallpaper

Applying wallpaper to your home is one of the easiest things to turn into a DIY project. When it comes to floral wallpaper, I promise it's not tacky! There are some beautiful options out there, and there are ways to incorporate it into your decor so that it doesn't overwhelm the room. You got this, be bold!

20. Leaf-Stamped Linens

Incorporate natural textures into your home with leaf-stamped linens. You’ll need to collect fresh leaves and apply fabric paint to one side. Press the leaves onto plain linens to create unique patterns. Once dried, these DIY leaf-stamped linens are a great addition to any room.

21. Seashell-Embellished Picture Frames

It’s easy to enhance your cherished memories by placing them inside embellished picture frames with seashells. Start gluing different seashells onto plain frames to make a beach-inspired border. Insert your favorite photos for a personalized display that captures the essence of seaside beauty.

22. Wooden Basket

If you're good at weaving, you can make your own wooden basket to keep on your table or bookshelf. Use it to collect things like seashells, pinecones, rocks, or anything that won't become withered over time. You can leave the items in there and create a centerpiece for your coffee table, or you can allow the empty basket you wove to be a talking point in and of itself.

23. Rustic Bookshelf

You can maximize your storage space and bring the outdoors inside with a rustic bookshelf constructed from logs or bright wood to which you can glue leaves and dried flowers. Get some logs using your favorite kind of wood; cut them to uniform lengths. Stack them in a ladder-like pattern, creating unique shelving for books or decor items.

24. Macramé Plant Hangers

Another excellent idea for plant hangers is to use a macramé cord. Your potted plants will look lovely using this material. Hang them near windows or from ceiling hooks for a stylish and space-saving way to display your greenery while infusing a bohemian component into your home decor.