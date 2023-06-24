7 High-Impact DIY Home Projects That Are Surprisingly Easy

DIY home projects have been booming recently, with social media platforms playing a massive role in this trend. With the rise of platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest, inspiration and creative ideas for home improvement and home decor are everywhere. The #diyhomeproject on TikTok alone has amassed 1.4 billion views as of May 2023, demonstrating the popularity and reach of these projects.

The abundance of DIY content on social media platforms has created a vast library of ideas, handy tips, and tutorials for anyone interested in taking on projects at home. While social media provides tons of resources for DIY enthusiasts, it can also become overwhelming, especially for those new to home improvement projects.

It is best to start with smaller projects and gradually build confidence and skills. Here are seven easy beginner-friendly home projects that greatly impact the space.

Paint a Wall

Paint is extremely powerful in transforming a room and creating a fresh and inviting atmosphere, and it is a simple DIY. Using color is a great way to change the look and feel of a space without significant renovation and expenses.

Painting an entire room sets its mood, but if you want a powerful impact, painting a single accent wall can create a focal point by drawing attention and adding depth.

Painting an accent wall is an easy project. Here is a quick guide:

Protect the adjoining walls with painter's tape.

Clean the wall by removing any dust.

Repair imperfections with spackle or filler.

Apply primer if necessary, depending on the previous coating sheen and color.

Paint the wall by cutting in around the edges with a small brush and roll the paint on the rest. Starting on top and working downwards in small overlapping strokes is best.

Apply 2-3 coats of paint for a uniform and vibrant finish.

Patience and attention to detail are key when painting a wall, working systematically, taking time, and letting the paint dry between coats for the best results. You can easily change the color if you need to change the look of a room.

Create an Accent Wall With Trim

An accent wall with trim can completely change the dynamic of a room. It allows you to personalize your space and add architectural interest. It serves as a focal point, drawing attention and creating a sense of depth and dimension, and adds texture, elegance, and a custom look to your space.

There are several ways to create an accent wall. Board and batten walls are the simplest to start with. These are vertical boards attached to the wall at an even spacing. Picture frame molding creates a classic and timeless look with rectangular or square frames on the wall. For a more modern and contemporary look, use geometric patterns with trim involving squares, hexagons, etc., to create unique, eye-catching designs.

You can accomplish accent walls with two basic tools – a saw and a brad nailer.

Here is a quick guide to making an accent wall using trim:

Decide the pattern and calculate the dimension and placement of the trim pieces.

Measure and cut the trim, ensuring accurate angles and lengths.

Install the trim to the wall using a construction adhesive and brad nailer. Use a level to ensure straight and proper alignment.

Fill gaps with caulk and holes with wood filler, then paint in your chosen color.

Whether you choose a simple design or a more intricate pattern, an accent wall with trim showcases your style. It enhances the visual impact of your room and showcases your creativity.

Add Shelves

Adding shelves is an easy and satisfying beginner project that instantly enhances a space's functionality and aesthetics. Shelves come in various sizes, styles, and materials, allowing you to choose options that complement your existing decor and suit your needs. They can organize books, display decorative items, or create a functional storage solution. The best part is you can customize them to fit your unique requirements by building them yourself.

You can install a few types of shelves – floating, bracket-supported, or wall-mounted shelving units. You can buy the brackets and wood board for bracket-supported shelves at a home improvement store. They can be easily installed by screwing the brackets into studs and attaching the wood board to the brackets.

Floating shelf brackets can also be bought in stores, but you can quickly build your DIY floating shelves with simple power tools like a saw, power drill, and brad nailer.

Epoxy Garage Floors

Epoxy is a type of resin that forms a tough, glossy, and easy-to-clean coating when applied to the concrete floor. It creates a tough layer that resists stains, chemicals, oil spills, and moisture, protecting the concrete. It comes in various colors and finishes, allowing customization to match personal style and preferences.

It is easy to apply, requiring basic cleaning and preparation and using a roller or brush. You can pick up a kit containing all the necessary products at a home improvement store.

Before starting an epoxy coating project, following the manufacturer's instructions carefully and adequately preparing the concrete surface is essential. Remember to wear protective clothing, gloves, and eyewear when working with epoxy, and work in a well-ventilated area. These precautions will help you achieve the best results and ensure a successful epoxy coating on your garage floor.

Kitchen Cabinet Refresh

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and updating the kitchen can have an instant impact. The simplest way to update kitchen cabinets is by switching old hardware for new ones. You can change the color and size or switch from knobs to pulls. Hardware is like jewelry for cabinets, and you will be surprised at how much impact they have.

If you want to take it a step further, consider painting them. Painting kitchen cabinets is an easy and rewarding beginner project that can instantly update and transform the look of your kitchen. Instead of investing in costly new cabinets, a fresh coat of paint can breathe new life into your space and give it a unique vibe.

Here is a simple and failproof guide to painting kitchen cabinets:

Remove the hardware and the cabinet doors and drawer fronts. Be sure to label them to keep track of them.

Wash the cabinet boxes and the doors and drawer fronts with TSP and rinse to remove the build-up of grease, dirt, and grime.

Use liquid sandpaper to roughen up the top coat of varnish. Be sure to follow the manufacturer's directions.

Apply a shellac-based primer to the cabinet frame and the doors, making it easy for paint to grab onto any previous finish.

Follow the shellac-based primer with a couple of coats of water-based primer, sanding between coats with 220 Grit sandpaper and wiping off the sanding dust.

Apply two coats of paint in the color of your choice. To make the process faster, you can use a paint sprayer.

Once dry, put the doors back on the cabinets and add new hardware.

When finished, you won't believe it is the same kitchen you started with!

Build a Custom Closet

Building a custom closet is a fantastic and beginner-friendly home project to help organize your space more efficiently. Whether you have a small reach-in closet or a large walk-in closet, customizing it to your needs allows you to maximize storage and create a functional and organized area.

Building your closet organizer may sound like a huge undertaking, but it is not only a cost-effective solution but also very straightforward. You can purchase a modular closet system that needs to be assembled or build one from scratch using plywood.

Building from scratch gives you the most flexibility in design and budget. Creating a custom closet using plywood requires simple woodworking knowledge. It can be accomplished with simple power tools – a power drill, a circular saw, and a couple of other small jigs.

It takes a few accurate measurements, cutting the plywood, and assembling it to build the custom closet of your choice in just a few days.

Install Vinyl Plank Flooring

Installing something as expansive as flooring can feel like an intimidating home project. With new technology, vinyl plank flooring has become easier to achieve. The result is durable and attractive flooring without requiring extensive demolition or a complex installation. It comes in a wide range of styles, colors, and textures, allowing homeowners to choose a design that suits their taste and complements their existing decor.

Vinyl plank flooring is known for its durability, making it an excellent choice for high-traffic areas such as kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways. It is resistant to scratches, stains, and water damage, making it ideal for homes with pets, children, or an active lifestyle.

Installing vinyl plank flooring is easy, with a click-and-lock mechanism that allows the planks to fit together seamlessly. This eliminates the need for adhesives or specialized tools, making it a beginner-friendly project. Depending on the size of the room and the level of preparation required, you can complete a vinyl plank flooring project within a few days.

One of the significant advantages of vinyl plank flooring is its ability to be installed directly over existing floors. This saves the hassle and expense of removing old flooring materials, such as tiles or laminate. Whether you have outdated linoleum, worn-out hardwood, or even concrete, vinyl plank flooring can provide a fresh, new look without demolition.

These easy DIY home projects offer a range of options for beginners to dive into home improvement. While these projects vary in complexity, they all share common advantages. They are cost-effective alternatives to professional services, allowing you to save money while achieving impressive results. Moreover, they offer a sense of accomplishment and personalization since you can tailor each project to your specific preferences and needs.