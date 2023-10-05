Do AIs Dream Of Game of Thrones Prequels: George R R. Martin’s Rage Over Copyright Infringement May Have Deeper Implications

As Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild continues to strike, several authors have joined the movement against Artificial Intelligence. Seventeen authors, including George R. R. Martin, John Grisham, and Jodi Picoult, have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI for ‘systematic theft on a mass scale.’ They are referring to the use of their books as training material for their AI — ChatGPT.

According to the complaint, the authors’ works have been used as fodder to train the AI. This is proven by the fact that it is able to accurately give summaries of the authors’ various works. There is also speculation that the AI has come up with an unauthorized and unofficial prequel to the Game of Thrones series, i.e., The Song of Ice and Fire. The detailed outline of the prequel is supposedly called A Dawn of Direwolves.

These issues led the authors to file a lawsuit demanding compensation. This lawsuit is the most recent addition to the series of complaints artists have filed against generative AI companies in the last few months. Visual artists have filed several lawsuits over the past few months, alleging theft. In July, Handmaid Tale‘s Margaret Atwood and Sir Philip Pullman (His Dark Materials) joined 3000 other authors in an open letter to the CEOs of OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, Stability AI, and IBM demanding compensation.

May Indicate a Deeper Problem

While violation of the authors’ copyright is a serious concern on its own, the case also highlights further instances of AI replacing human-created content. Eventually, they fear, constantly improving Artificial Intelligence could completely replace humans in the creative arts.

This is, thus, not a copyright issue. It is the fear that AI is displacing humans. When it comes to art, which is considered so essentially human, AI replacing artists could create not just an economic or professional crisis but an existential dilemma.

If ChatGPT can take George R. R. Martin’s books, learn from them, and create page-turners set in Westeros, what’s to stop it from creating entire literary universes all on its own? And if it does succeed at that, what would it mean for artists and media creators? Currently, Amazon’s virtual shelves are being filled with books self-published by “authors” providing text prompts to these AI bots and having them spit out literary works at a speed no human can hope to compete with.

A copyright lawsuit and open letter may not cut it at this point, unfortunately. What is required is systematic change and intervention at a parliamentary level. New copyright laws and other litigation would need to be created, defining the standards and rules of a literary and artistic world.

What It Means for Now

For writers — whether they write novels or content — Artificial Intelligence is being seen as a job killer. It could mean mass-scale layoffs across sectors as everything from web copy to professional reports starts getting created by AI.

Currently, in its early stages, programs like ChatGPT can create content that, with just a little editing, can look indistinguishable from human writing. For every kind of writer out there, this could seem like a potential threat to their livelihood. That said, experts are still of the opinion that it is not apocalypse, now. Not yet, anyway.

No matter how smart, AIs still struggle with emotion. They are driven by patterns and data. So, while they can sound human-like, they still struggle with contextual intricacies. Hyperboles and metaphors are just not their cup of tea. So to speak.

This brings us to what can happen. Experts suggest taking this as a learning opportunity. Authors and copywriters could use AI as a tool to become better writers. There are some things that are so inherently human that an AI cannot hope to master them, but their technical skills could be improved by AI. In a way, they already are, thanks to software like Grammarly and online spellcheckers. But the human experience; the emotional journey of a story cannot be mastered by the computers. Again, maybe just not yet.

It is high time for systematic changes made so the computers do not violate writers’ and artists’ rights and ability to create a livelihood. After all, it is a man’s right and plight to make art. And that is something that should be protected, lest one forgets what separates man from the machines.

This article was produced by Bookworm Era and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.