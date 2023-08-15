Blockbuster Battles: Do Movies Today Need Intermissions?

In the early days of cinema, intermissions were a necessary part of the movie-going experience as films came on multiple reels, and most theatres only had one projector- although the problem of changing reels was eventually solved by movie theatres having multiple projectors and the projectionist flipping between the two when they saw the cigarette burn appear in the corner of the reel.

After this, the intermission remained for decades, with some epics, such as Gone With the Wind, Lawrence of Arabia, and Ben-Hur, included space for an intermission in their narrative structure.

But should intermissions remain a thing of the past? With many major blockbusters now pushing over the three-hour mark, with the likes of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer clocking in at 180 minutes while James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, a meandering 190 minutes, is it high time audiences got a break?

Recently, the members of a popular internet forum waded in on the debate, with one member asking their fellow movie buffs if movies should have an intermission if they are more than two and a half hours long.

Yes, Especially For Long Films

One commenter said, “When my local theater plays Indian movies, they keep the intermission in. I've been to several showings in the last year, and it's great. There are always a few people confused that one is happening, but once they understand they get a short break, they are all happy.

Another cinephile added, “I’m a self-certified movie snob that was actually bought up on Bollywood and still go to India regularly to see family. It’s interesting seeing the very strong reactions against an intermission when every single Bollywood film has one. This is always built into the edit, and, in some cases, a big ‘intermission’ sign appears in the film edit (sometimes stylized for that particular film). It’s generally used as a cliffhanger.

“Even non-Bollywood films played in India have an intermission – though in these cases they are normally just switched off at the halfway point within reason, they try to make sure a scene ends but this doesn’t always happen. Bollywood films did use to be long ( at least three hours long as standard), but most of them are two-ish hours now. But the intermission remains ubiquitous.

“Maybe, it’s because films are generally just seen as entertainment in India – the public’s comfort is seen as far more important than any kind of artistic consideration.”

Another moviegoer stated,”While watching Oppenheimer which had an intermission, I thought it would be better suited at someplace else than what was shown. There was a definite narrative shift around the middle of the movie where the intermission could serve its place.”

Not A Big Deal

One forum member said they didn't think an intermission was a big deal. “I really don’t get the whole immersion thing. Like I usually watch longer movies over a couple of days or more, for really long movies, so I really don’t get how 5-10 minutes affect much of anything. Do these people really have the memory of a goldfish or something?”

Of course, there are those who disagree. One intermission naysayer said,”I might be selfish, but I wouldn't want an intermission to break my immersion.”

Someone was quick to add that “Oppenheimer was a perfect example of that, I felt like watching a 90-minute movie instead of an 180-minute one.”

It Doesn't Matter

Most people landed somewhere in the middle, with one commenter considering, “I’m so divided on this one, and only for selfish reasons. If I have to go to the toilet, I want an intermission. If I don’t, you should just go to the bathroom quickly. But, I don’t think there’s any real reason why a movie theater would add time to screenings. Time is money.”

Someone was quick to interject: “I'm surprised it's not the opposite. I thought theatres would jump at the chance for an intermission, get those snack sales up.”

Others agreed. “Yeah, I would definitely go and buy more popcorn for a long movie. I would be more likely to buy a large drink at the beginning as well because I would know I could go to the bathroom in the middle. Return of the King in theaters was rough. It was 3am and I had to use the bathroom for an hour, and the movie kept fake-ending.”

What are your thoughts? Would you enjoy an intermission, or would you rather tough it out until the end of the movie?

Source: (Reddit).