15 Ways To Get Your Money’s Worth When Visiting The Doctor

No matter who you are or what stage of life and health you may be in, you have to think about medical care, medical insurance, and medication costs. If you're ill, of course, these things become an even bigger priority. If you have a family, you need to think about your spouse and your kids and what kind of care it takes to keep everyone as healthy as possible. And if you're healthy, you want to keep it that way.

To help you get the most from your doctor visits and healthcare costs, it’s good to prepare for your medical appointments. Here’s a practical list of things you can do when you see your doctor.

1. Check Your Insurance

Before you schedule your appointment, make sure the doctor accepts your insurance and is in network. If your plan requires a referral or pre-authorization, be sure to obtain one in advance.

2. Prepare Questions

Prepare in advance a list of questions you may have for your doctor. In between visits, write them down as they occur and bring them with you to your appointment.

3. Ask Someone To Come Along

If you'd like someone to go to your appointment with you, don’t be afraid to ask. Whether it's a friend or a relative, having someone there with you that you trust is a big deal. This is especially true if you need moral support, have a hearing issue, or just want a second set of ears to help understand and remember what the doctor says.

4. Research Ahead of Time

Do some of your own research. If you can, check online, in books at the library, or find out as much as you can about any conditions and illnesses you may have so you get a clear understanding of what your doctor is telling you needs to be done. Just remember that Google can't replace your doctor.

5. Take Notes

Bring a pen and paper with you to take notes during your consultation. When leaving the appointment, get all the important information in writing before you leave. Don’t depend on your memory for everything.

6. Bring a List of Medications

Keep a list of your current medications with you (including dosages) and review them with your doctor. If you are changing medication, be sure to ask the doctor about any side effects or interactions with other medications. If you're starting a new maintenance medication, find out if there is a generic or lower-cost medication available and ask if the doctor has any samples so you can try it out before you spend money on a full month's prescription.

7. Be Honest

When talking to your doctor, always be 100% honest about how you are feeling, any symptoms or side effects, and when answering any questions they ask. Since you know your own body best, make sure you communicate any changes in how you feel to your doctors and discuss those feelings and changes with them.

8. Don't Delay

Don't wait until your symptoms are severe before seeking medical attention. If your doctor has to send you to the emergency room, it will take more time, money, and aggravation to bring you back to wellness.

9. Don't Be Embarrassed

If you are embarrassed by your symptoms, don’t be. Whether it's depression, incontinence, or anything else, your doctor has heard it all before and can help.

10. Ask Questions

Make sure your doctor speaks clearly and slowly and remind him or her of that in case they tend to rattle off instructions in “medicalese” as some tend to do. Ask questions if you don't understand.

11. Take Their Advice

Follow your doctor's instructions for taking medication or making lifestyle changes. You're paying for your doctor's expertise; make sure you use it.

12. Second Opinions Are Important

Always get a second opinion on a diagnosis that is serious and may require more than just simple treatment or care. Your health is worth an extra co-pay.

13. Preventative Care Goes a Long Way

Practice preventative health measures and consult with your doctor as to what you should and can do to keep your health at its best. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” as they say!

14. Keep Records

Keep good records of your medical information at home, including information about your history, treatments, and bills. Know the difference between an Explanation of Benefits (EOB) from your insurance and an actual bill, and make sure you are only billed for the allowable amount.

15. Change Doctors if You're Not Satisfied

Remember, if you're not satisfied with your care professional’s style, patience, or demeanor, and you feel like you are not getting his or her full attention when you have a visit, you should consider changing doctors. Don’t feel guilty if you do.

Your health is one of the most important things you have. Make sure you take good care of it and get the healthcare that you deserve at your doctor visits.