24 Shocking Documentaries That Imprint Lasting Memories on Your Mind

Fictional movies and TV shows can change your perspective and conjure some immense emotions. Still, nothing is as shocking and impactful as what happens in real life. Below are 24 of the most hilarious, perplexing, disgusting, frightening, and inspiring documentaries to watch if you want to dive into some intense feelings.

1 – My Octopus Teacher (2020)

My Octopus Teacher is a truly unique nature documentary about a filmmaker who fosters an unlikely friendship with a female octopus. The eight-tentacled creature helps him find joy and shapes his understanding of his life purpose, offering viewers a new perspective.

2 – Wild Wild Country (2018)

It's undeniable that cult documentaries are wildly popular, and Wild Wild Country may be one of the most iconic ones. It tells the story of Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho), a cult leader who participated in and encouraged bioterror attacks, illegal wiretapping, and more.

3 – Stutz (2022)

Stuz is a documentary directed by and starring actor and comedian Jonah Hill. It offers a raw and insightful look at mental health in America, chronicling conversations between Phil Stutz, Hill's psychiatrist, and Jonah Hill himself.

4 – Tinder Swindler (2022)

This documentary tells the story of a group of women who were all tricked out of substantial money by a man they connected with on the dating app Tinder. The film exposes the vulnerability of some people on these apps and the villains ready to take advantage of them.

5 – Bad Vegan: Fame Fraud Fugitives (2022)

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. focuses on Sarma Melngailis, a successful restaurateur in NYC who devolves into a fugitive after marrying a strange man. It's a fascinating story about how even the successful and famous can fall to pieces.

6 – Bowling for Columbine (2022)

The tragic events at Columbine High School in 1999 shaped America in many ways. This documentary explores the events leading to this incident and what happened after. One viewer said about the movie, “I can not watch that without feeling overwhelmed with dread.”

7 – Making a Murderer (2015)

Making a Murderer shows the complexity and flaws of the American justice system, leaving viewers shocked and mortified. It tells the story of Steven Avery, who served 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

8 – Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)

A chilling documentary that will change you forever, this documentary is about the murder of 28-year-old Dr. Andrew Bagby and the son he never got to meet. Bagby's parents and best friend try to reach his son, who is in the custody of Bagby's ex-girlfriend and murderer, in this chilling and emotional film.

9 – The Imposter (2012)

This documentary details the story of a wealthy man and his wife. He creates a will that doesn't satisfy his wife, leading her to embrace her greed and hatred. The documentary is mysterious and complex, leaving you with many emotions.

10 – Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills (1996)

One of the most emotional and heartwrenching documentaries ever made, this film is about three teenagers accused and convicted of brutally killing three children. This case is one of the most complex and mishandled in American History and will leave you frustrated and furious.

11 – The Act of Killing (2013)

Between 1965 and 1966, Indonesian communists were rounded up by small-time gangsters and executed by the hundreds. Filmmakers tell the world about these tragic events in this brutal documentary that will scar you forever.

12 – Don't F with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (2019)

A documentary that spurs a plethora of emotions, from anger to sadness to victory. This true crime docuseries tells the story of amateur internet detectives who hunted down a deranged criminal posting dark and disturbing videos online.

13 – The Bridge (2006)

The Bridge is a British-American documentary that shows the events on The Golden Gate Bridge throughout the year. This haunting documentary will give you chills and leave you feeling uneasy.

14 – Capturing the Friedmans (2003)

This brutal documentary details the criminal convictions of Arnold Friedman and Jesse Friedman. Filmmakers utilize old home videos, trial footage, and talking head interviews to create a complex tapestry of events that will leave you confused or enraged.

15 – Tiger King (2020)

Tiger King was one of the most talked about shows when it came out. It tells the story of a handful of people in the big cat breeding industry, which proves to be a bizarre world that is wild in more ways than one.

16 – There's Something Wrong With Aunt Diane (2011)

There's Something Wrong With Aunt Diane details the events surrounding a car collision that resulted in numerous deaths. The woman who caused the accident, Diane, was a complex individual, and this documentary explores her culpability in the accident.

17 – The Keepers (2017)

The Keepers is about an unsolved murder from 1969. It's chilling series that will leave you feeling cold and unsafe. One viewer stated, “Keepers makes me physically sick. I still remember almost every testimony in detail. It's so horrifying.”

18 – Earthlings (2005)

Earthlings is a brutal documentary that gives viewers a glimpse into the horrors of factory farms, pet stores, puppy mills, and animal experimentation.

19 – Behind the Curve (2018)

If you're not a flat-earther, you may find some humor in this documentary that dives deep into the heart of the flat earth movement. The flat earthers offer a distinct and warped view of science that will give you a new appreciation for the scientific method and its importance.

20 – Blackfish (2013)

This documentary follows Tilikum, a captive killer whale who caused the death of three people. The film shows the terrible consequences of keeping such powerful and dangerous creatures in captivity.

21 – Fyre Fraud (2019)

While many watched the fiasco that was the Fyre Festival unfold on our social media timelines, it's hard to grasp the severity of it. But this documentary shows the inner chaos of the planning and execution that will leave you shocked at how easy it is to fake until you (don't) make it.

22 – Stray (2020)

Stray follows three stray dogs and a few human orphans in Istanbul, Turkey. It's a compelling film about what it's like to not have safety, security, status, or companionship, offering viewers a myriad of emotions from gloom to joy.

23 – Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

Retiring is supposed to be paradise, but it's not always what is promised. This documentary infiltrates the lives of retirees and residents of The Villages, an upscale retirement community in Central Florida.

24 – Into the Abyss (2011)

This documentary heavily focuses on the morality and implementation of capital punishment in the US. You can watch emotional and haunting interviews with convicted murderers, victims' families, and criminal justice professionals.

