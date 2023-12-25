From Reality to Ridiculous: 24 Can’t-Miss Documentaries

Have you ever seen a documentary that was so hilarious, odd, or eerie that you wondered if it was actually real life? Some documentaries feel so weird that it seems like they're fiction. But sometimes real life is weirder than made-up stories. From Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008) to Crumb (1994), these factual films are wackier than fiction.

1. The King of Kong (2007)

In 1999, talented video gamer Billy Mitchell set the world record score in a game of Nintendo's Donkey Kong. While a large portion of the video game community figured no one could possibly beat Mitchell's high score, a gamer named Steve Wiebe broke the record again in 2003. Determined to find more recognition for their achievements, both men attempt to get their names in the Guinness Book of World Records.

2. Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

This rockumentary film follows the Canadian heavy metal band Anvil. They travel across Europe for a lackluster world tour where things seem to go wrong at every turn. Despite creating a massively influential heavy metal album in the early 80s, Anvil didn't stay in the limelight for long. As they tour Europe, the lead guitarist and drummer reflect on their career and choices to follow their dreams.

3. Tickled (2016)

Tickled is a New Zealand investigative documentary about a subculture that engages in competitive endurance tickling. While researching topics for his quirky stories beat, journalist David Farrier happens upon a production company that creates and distributes videos of athletic men holding another man down to tickle him for extended periods. But when Farrier reached out to learn more, the company did whatever it could to keep him from investigating further. Farrier decided to uncover what the company was hiding in this documentary.

4. Tiger King (2020-2021)

Tiger King is a docuseries that began as an exploration of the big cat breeding industry in the U.S. and turned into a true crime documentary about the leading parties in the big cat world. From Joe Exotic's attempted hit against his rival Carole Baskin to unprofessional workplace standards to unethical breeding and killing of big cats, this docuseries gets wilder and wilder with each episode.

5. Catfish (2010)

As the film that coined the term catfish and sparked the docuseries with the same name, Catfish follows a man who connects with a child art prodigy online before beginning a romantic relationship with Meghan, the child's adult half-sister. Before meeting with Meghan in person for the first time, he and his friends start to suspect that something isn't right and that Meghan may not be who she says she is.

6. Grizzly Man (2005)

Adventurous conservationist Timothy Treadwell decided to move to the Alaskan wilderness and live amongst the brown bears for many summers before one of his beloved fuzzy companions attacked and killed him and his girlfriend, Amie Huguenard. Comprised of footage from Treadwell's life with the grizzles, interviews with his family and friends, and conversations with bear behaviorists, Grizzly Man is a documentary that keeps viewers hooked from the first moment.

7. Bros: After the Screaming Stops (2018)

Twenty-eight years after their last live performance, English pop band Bros prepares for their reunion tour in 2017 in this music documentary. Twins and band members Luke and Matt Goss managed to sell out the London U2 Stadium in under seven seconds. But with promises of a packed stadium of fans comes a lot of pressure to perform. After almost three decades apart, the brothers come together to put on one last memorable performance.

8. The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia (2009)

This documentary takes an unflinching yet often humorous look at poverty, dance, and addiction in rural Appalachia. It follows Jesco White and his family of West Virginia outlaws as they attempt to evade the police, make ends meet, and continue engaging in their traditional and unique dance style.

9. Hands on a Hardbody: The Documentary (1997)

Hands on a Hardbody: The Documentary chronicles the Texas 1995 Hands on a Hardbody contest where men gather and place one hand on a truck they hope to win. Whoever manages to keep their hand pressed to the pickup truck the longest wins it. Over the 77 continuous hours of the 1995 competition, many men gave up for different reasons before a winner took home his prize.

10. Crumb (1994)

This endearing documentary dives into the complicated life and mind of underground cartoonist Robert Crumb. As he prepares to move to France with his beloved family and old records, he shares his life philosophy with the filmmakers. Extremely cynical and dismissive of his own fans, this film still manages to portray Crumb's character as endearing, heartfelt, and loveable. The film also explores Crumb's tumultuous childhood and early years before he made a name for himself.

11. Great White Death (1981)

Great White Death is an inflammatory film about the terrors of great white sharks and their gruesome attacks on humans. Based more on fear than facts, this “documentary” spends more time villainizing a creature that is much less likely to kill a human compared to a lightning strike than sharing actual information about sharks and their diet. The film features interviews with shark attack survivors and gruesome images of real shark attack footage.

12. Super Size Me (2004)

Documentarian Morgan Spurlock became famous for engaging in intensive social experiments on screen in his film Super Size Me. For an entire month, Spurlock gives up his typical healthy, balanced diet to discover what happens to the human body after eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner at McDonald's. As his health dwindles, Spurlock shows just how detrimental fast food can be in our society. There's something unreal about watching a man fully commit to pounding down a supersized McDonald's meal before grabbing his belly and moaning, knowing he will do it all again in five hours.

13. Class Action Park (2020)

Class Action Park explores the dark side of underregulated capitalism by sharing the story of the rise and fall of shady entrepreneur and penny stockbroker Eugene Mulvihill's dangerous New Jersey waterpark called Action Park. The film explores Mulvihill's life and business practices while sharing interviews with former park-goers and employees who tell terrifying stories about real accidents and dangerous oversights at the 1980s park.

14. Jesus Camp (2006)

For those who've never seen the terrors of intense religious fervor, Jesus Camp is a shocking documentary that feels out of this world. But for many raised in religions like evangelical Christianity, Jesus Camp is all too relatable. It's a documentary about Kids on Fire, an evangelical camp that indoctrinates kids to hold extreme religious beliefs.

15. Overnight (2003)

Overnight tells the story of a brash and unfiltered bartender turned filmmaker, Troy Duffy, who rose to fame almost overnight by selling his script for The Boondock Saints (1999). At the same time, his band gained success after working with Madonna. But is his argumentative personality and often out-of-control temper an asset or a destructive force in his career prospects?

16. Grey Gardens (1975)

Filmmakers Albert and David Maysles created Grey Gardens, a documentary made up of interviews with a mother and daughter, both named Edith Bouvier Beale, who enjoyed an upper-class lifestyle as younger women due to their close familial relation to Jackie Kennedy. As they aged, the women's manor at Grey Gardens fell deeper and deeper into disarray, and the women lived in poverty. The documentary mostly explores stories from the women's former elite lives.

17. Gates of Heaven (1978)

Gates of Heaven is a documentary about a business many of us never consider: the pet burial industry. The film features interviews with various figures in the world of pet burial, like Floyd “Mac” McClure, a pet mortician who wholeheartedly believes in preserving a dead pet's dignity after it passes. As McClure attempts to stay in business, the film also showcases McClure's enemies on the other side of the industry: at the rendering plant.

18. Sick: The Life and Death of Bob Flanagan, Supermasochist (1997)

Bob Flanagan, a performance artist and cystic fibrosis advocate, is the subject of this heart-wrenching documentary. Cystic fibrosis is a painful, incurable condition that causes thick mucus to fill a patient's lungs, causing the average life expectancy to reach only 50 years. Flanagan used self-inflicted pain from a young age to cope with his condition. This documentary looks at Flanagan's life and relationship with his wife up through his death at age 43.

19. American Movie (1999)

American Movie is a documentary that explores the creation of a low-budget horror film by Mark Borchardt despite all the odds stacked against him. Borchardt doesn't have much money or support while creating his horror film, but his ambition and passion keep him on track to complete the movie, no matter how long it takes. Borchardt's faithful pal Mike Schank is one of the reasons he can maintain hope.

20. Cane Toads: An Unnatural History (1988)

What makes the short Australian documentary Cane Toads: An Unnatural History such a unique documentary is that it tells the story from the perspective of its subject: the invasive cane toad. Originally brought to Australia to kill off a sugar-cane munching insect called the cane beetle, the cane toad brought a much bigger problem. These toads took to Australia's climate and spread like wildfire due to their seemingly never-ending mating practices.

21. Best Worst Movie (2009)

Best Worst Movie chronicles the creation of the 1990 horror film Troll 2. Initially a flop, the film rose to success after gaining a loyal cult following. This documentary explores the making of Troll 2 from the perspective of one of its former child actors, Michael Stephenson.

22. The Final Member (2012)

If you plan on vacationing in Iceland, you can visit the world's only museum dedicated to male private parts: the Icelandic Phallogical Museum. The Final Member is a documentary that follows this unique museum's curator, Sigurður Hjartarson, as he attempts to track down a human phallus to finalize his collection of mammalian members. The film explores Hjartarson's efforts to find the final installment of his collection and the man who agrees to donate it.

23. Finders Keepers (2015)

After John Wood survived a plane crash in which his father Tom died, John's leg was severely injured, and surgeons amputated it at the hospital. Wanting to find a way to memorialize his father's death, John asked the hospital to give him his amputated leg, which he mummified and kept in a storage shed. But before he could put it on display, he lost the storage shed by spending its rent money on drugs. That's when another man named Shannon Wisnant bought the shed, found the mummified leg, and decided to use it to become famous. But John desperately wants his leg back and will stop at nothing to get it.

24. Winnebago Man (2010)

Winnebago Man looks at a man who went viral for footage of his outtakes for a Winnebago sales video campaign where he unleashes his anger with profanity-fuelled outbursts as he makes mistakes in certain takes. Filmmaker Ben Steinbaur stumbled upon the viral video. He wondered what happened to the man in the footage filmed over twenty years prior. Steinbaur tracks down the Winnebago man, Jack Rebney, and interviews about his life and perspective on the viral tapes.