Dodge Is Giving Purists Another Chance To Own a “Hellephant”

Back in August, Dodge decided to give a small number of celebrities and extremely dedicated SRT buyers (according to Hellcat.org, customers who'd previously purchased four SRT vehicles were not deemed “dedicated” enough to qualify) a special offer to buy special secret editions of the Dodge Demon 170 Jailbreak.

These buyers were privy to special ordering the 1,025 horsepower Demon with any custom trims and interior and exterior colors that their internal combustion engine (ICE) loving hearts desired. However, this offer was only extended to 40 people.

Similarly, back in 2019, Dodge decided to give 100 enthusiastic buyers a chance to own their 1,000 horsepower Hellephant crate engine, which the folks over at MotorTrend dubbed “the most powerful crate engine we've ever seen.”

However, that offer didn't last long because the Hellephant sold out after just two days of pre-orders, as reported by Dodge's parent company, Stellantis.

But like the Terminator – the deranged and ridiculously powerful machine that is the Hellephant is back!

This Is Not Your Dad's Crate Motor

For just under $28,000, ICE lovers can buy a motor that's so wild it's no wonder it powers a vehicle with Demon as its moniker.

In addition to boasting 1,025 horsepower, this mechanical bad boy sports all-new billet main caps, crank bearings, high-strength cylinder head studs, con rods, pistons, and crankshaft while coming in long-block format to allow for a greater variety of custom builds. (Just imagine cramming this thing into a Miata.)

This thing is going to burn through a full tank of E85 faster than a varsity football chugs protein shakes during the worst week of training camp. To say that the Hellephant generates some serious power is an understatement.

One thing that electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid haters are sure to relish is that the Hellephant is roughly the same price as a Toyota Prius, but it's five times more powerful.

What makes the above all the more ironically funny is that those two machines couldn't be more different. We can just imagine a Prius enthusiast and a Dodge Demon 170 owner debating which is better.

One Funny, Lopsided Race

The Dodge Demon 170 reportedly has a 0 to 60 time of 1.66 seconds. We're not even going to bother to mention the Prius'.

If you lined up these two vehicles side by side on a straight line of freeway, dropped a flag, and let them rip, the Demon would run out of E85 after about seven minutes of driving (assuming the driver was able to hold down the throttle the entire time.)

The question is: would the Prius be able to catch up to the Demon in the time it would take to refuel?

In seven minutes of doing around 150 miles per hour, the Demon would travel about 17.5 miles. A Prius maxes out at about 112 miles per hour, allowing it to cover approximately 13 miles in seven minutes.

So, at four and a half miles behind, while covering a distance of 1.86 miles per minute, and the Demon taking around two minutes to fill up, the Prius would still be trailing the Demon by over three-quarters of a mile when it's screeching back onto the road.

Turns out that slow and steady doesn't always win the race.