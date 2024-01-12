Dodge Continues “Last Call” Trims With the Durango

As the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) era comes to an end, some automakers, such as Dodge, are offering up “Last Call” to commemorate the best of their popular gas-powered vehicles (and milk them for every cent they're worth.)

Dodge did this last year with the Challenger and Charger. Now, they're doing it with the Durango.

Last Call for the Dodge Durango.

According to a report from Motor1, the 2024 Dodge Durango will come with a Last Call trim level that the automaker calls the SRT 392 AlcHemi. (Dodge will likely introduce more special edition Last Call trims for the Durango throughout the year.) AlcHemi is a combination of the words alchemy and Hemi. The former is a word from medieval times that was a forerunner to chemistry that sought to turn metals into gold.

How does the idea of alchemy relate to the 2024 Dodge Durango?

Dodge's latest will come with yellow Brembo brakes and other yellow accents around its interior and exterior, along with yellow graphics. Meanwhile, the rest of the vehicle will be black, though there are options for getting the body in white or two shades of gray. All this aims to give the Last Call Durango an aesthetic of gold popping out of metal; hence, it's an AlcHemi.

But What's a Dodge Without Its Hemi?

The SRT 392 AlcHemi will have a 6.4-liter Hemi that generates 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It will also have an all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. So, besides its medieval chemistry–leaning aesthetic, the Last Call Durango is much the same as the other Durangos that came before it.

Motor1's report also indicates that Dodge intends to do a Last Call style treatment for the Durango Hellcat and its 710 horsepower engine.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said, “Just as we did with the Dodge Charger and Challenger, it's time to celebrate the V8 Hemi engine that has powered Dodge's domination of the performance SUV segment. Special–edition ‘Last Call' models of the Durango will roll out during 2024 as we honor the most powerful SUV ever.” (Hasn't he heard of the Tesla Plaid? It only slayed a Demon 170 in three straight drag races. We wonder how the Last Call AlcHemi edition of the Durango would fare against the Plaid in the same race?)

According to a Motor Trend report, Dodge will send “Last Call” SRT 392 AlcHemi edition 2024 Durangos to dealerships that did exceptionally well with their January sales numbers. The Last Call Durangos will arrive at those dealerships in May. The AlcHemi trim will jack up the 2024 Durango's price tag by around $3,595.

Motor1's report states that the AlcHemi edition Durangos will receive a 1,000-car production run, with Dodge producing 250 units in the black, white, or two different shades of gray color options that the vehicle will come in.