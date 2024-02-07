Mark Your Calendars – Dodge To Unveil the 2025 Charger on March 5

The wait is almost over. On March 5, Dodge will unveil their “next generation muscle car,” which is likely to be the production version of the 2025 Dodge Charger, according to a report from Autoweek.

What We Know

At the recent JD Power Auto Summit in Las Vegas, a Dodge executive teased that the automaker will be showing off a new muscle car soon. They did not explicitly state it would be the 2025 Dodge Charger, however. Given the photos they released on their social media accounts of a next-generation Dodge Charger last month, it's safe to assume this next-gen muscle car they're unveiling will be the 2025 Charger.

When the automaker debuted the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 last March during Roadkill Nights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, they had the car flown in by helicopter. The crowd then saw the Demon 170 tear through the speedway spectacularly. You can bet that Dodge will have something equally spectacular planned for the big reveal of their “next-generation muscle car.”

Dodge has yet to clarify whether they will be simultaneously debuting the electric and gas-powered versions of the next-gen Charger. There's been speculation for a while now that a Hurricane twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six could find its way into future Chargers. If this proves accurate, Dodge will make many Charger fans happy by introducing it alongside the electrified muscle car they introduce to the world on March 5. While this is likely their move, we'll have to wait until then to see what happens.

A Recap of Last Month's Tease

The vehicle's overall design that Dodge showed in their social media pictures last month closely resembled the Daytona SRT electric vehicle (EV) concept that they teased a few years ago. A photo on their Instagram also showed “Daytona” on the vehicle's rear fascia. No exhaust outlets were visible on the car's rear in the images, increasing the likelihood that the photos were of a pre-production Daytona EV.

However, it's worth noting that the car in the photos from last month and the Dodge's initial Daytona SRT concept differ in their bodies. The former featured more subdued lines along its hood and a higher and slightly curved hood than what the automaker initially showed with their concept car.

Last month's photos also teased a Fratzog emblem on the upper section of the vehicle's grille, meaning it will come with a Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust that can create all the sounds of a muscle car engine roar. Even though it's an EV, the vehicle will sound like a classic muscle car.

With March 5 sure to be a memorable day for Dodge and muscle car fans, this announcement gives us something exciting to look forward to.